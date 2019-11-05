Week 10 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, matchups that matter and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including projections and DFS plays.

It's one thing if you're searching the waiver wire for a receiver because of bye problems. You knew that was coming. There are six teams on bye, and they employ at least nine receivers we'd like to start in Fantasy. If you're that guy, you can just skip to the waiver claims because there are some excellent choices for this week who could also be multi-week options.

What is far more frustrating is being the guys looking at the waiver wire because you're wondering if there's anyone you could start over your struggling star. Let's go over a few of them and whether I'm actually benching them for a waiver add. The short answer for most of these guys is yes if you can get Devante Parker.

Odell Beckham faces a Bills defense that has been the second best against wide receivers. He'll be shadowed by Tre'Davious White, one of the best corners in the league. For the most part I'm sticking with him this week, though I do prefer Parker. 

Keenan Allen plays the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. I'm actually more concerned with him long-term than I am Beckham, but the Raiders can't cover anyone right now. Like Beckham, he's a start for me unless I get Parker.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is at home against the Rams and could get the Jalen Ramsey treatment. That's terrifying, especially with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. I'd start Parker, Zach Pascal and Jamison Crowder over Smith-Schuster this week, but I wouldn't consider dropping him.

Other names you expected to be starting this week that I'd prefer to sit this week include Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Ridley, Robby Anderson and Mike Williams. None of these guys are getting consistent enough targets to warrant must-start status.

Week 10 WR Preview
Who's Out
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Josh Reynolds will fill in for Cooks, but he's only a deep flex.
headshot-image
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bisi Johnson has been productive without Thielen, but he's a No. 3 at best.
headshot-image
Preston Williams WR
MIA Miami • #18
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DeVante Parker's role as the No. 1 is solidified. The secondary receivers do not have much appeal.
Numbers to Know
  • 17.4 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton. As long as Sterling Shepard remains out, Slayton will remain a boom-or-bust flex. He has a pretty good matchup this week as well.
  • 1268 - Air yards for Mike Evans. That's 262 more than any other player, and Evans has already had his bye. 
  • 28% - Target share for Cooper Kupp. He's being targeted like an elite wide receiver and he's delivering. 
  • 46% - Share of Washington's air yards for Terry McLaurin. That's tied with Tyreek Hill for the largest share in the league. Hopefully Case Keenum is ready after the bye and McLaurin bounces back.
  • 13.7 - Odell Backham's Fantasy points in Week 9 against Chris Harris and the Broncos. Most No. 1s they've faced have done worse. I still believe in Beckham as a buy low.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -4 O/U 52
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
31st
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
52
REYDS
329
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.2
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
59
REYDS
405
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.8
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 9 Adds
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
51%
Parker has quietly been a top-20 receiver since Week 4. He has five straight games with at least 11 PPR points and should see a small increase in volume with Preston Williams out for the year. Parker is a top-20 receiver for me in Week 10 and top 30 rest of season.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
60%
The good thing for Jamison Crowder is that he's been awesome whenever Sam Darnold's been passable. In the three games Darnold has with a passer rating over 75, Crowder has averaged 20.7 Fantasy points. The bad news is that Darnold only has three games this season with a passer rating over 75. He should make it a fourth on Sunday against the Giants, and Crowder should be a high-end No. 3.
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
25%
Pascal is actually my second-favorite receiver for just this week, but his rest-of-season value is unclear. In two games without Hilton, he's caught nine passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He should see a small boost in targets with Parris Campbell out as well. Oh yeah, and he's playing the Dolphins.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
YTD Stats
Ownership
32%
Brown has been relatively consistent in three games with Ryan Tannehill. He's scored between 9.1 and 12.4 PPR points in all three games. The Chiefs defense has been better as of late, but that's mostly been because it has been at home.
Stashes
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
60%
I'm not sure how Gordon will fit in Seattle, but it's worth a roster spot to find out.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 10 Prices
FanDuel
$8,700
DraftKings
$8,300
It's an incredible matchup, and Thomas is under priced relative to his floor. He's not been below 16 PPR Fantasy points once this season and has scored 22 or more in three of his last four.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 10 Prices
FanDuel
$5,800
DraftKings
$4,800
Parker projects as a top-20 receiver for me in Week 10, and he's priced like a No. 3. He has at least seven targets in every game started by Ryan Fitzpatrick, and his upside increases without Williams there.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

16.90

25.61

4

2

Cooper Kupp

15.34

23.04

2

3

Mike Evans

16.06

22.23

3

4

Tyreek Hill

15.88

21.68

5

5

Chris Godwin

13.91

20.33

6

6

Julio Jones

13.28

19.89

9

7

Tyler Lockett

11.97

18.75

11

8

Davante Adams

11.59

18.38

7

9

Amari Cooper

12.97

18.22

8

10

Stefon Diggs

12.57

17.29

10

11

Kenny Golladay

11.89

16.59

15

12

Allen Robinson

10.39

16.40

14

13

John Brown

10.50

16.12

12

14

DeVante Parker

10.97

15.91

25

15

Golden Tate

9.47

15.58

24

16

D.J. Moore

9.58

15.57

19

17

Marvin Jones

9.80

14.84

13

18

D.K. Metcalf

10.53

14.81

18

19

Michael Gallup

10.05

14.74

22

20

Sammy Watkins

9.64

14.57

23

21

Odell Beckham

9.63

14.54

26

22

Keenan Allen

9.26

14.38

16

23

Zach Pascal

10.26

14.36

21

24

Emmanuel Sanders

9.65

14.25

17

25

Tyrell Williams

10.15

14.21

35

26

Christian Kirk

8.16

13.80

27

27

Jarvis Landry

9.24

13.74

32

28

Danny Amendola

8.56

13.65

20

29

Marquise Brown

9.71

13.47

28

30

Curtis Samuel

9.24

13.42

36

31

Jamison Crowder

8.10

13.27

29

32

Robert Woods

8.99

13.23

39

33

Tyler Boyd

7.59

13.08

30

34

JuJu Smith-Schuster

8.84

12.83

31

35

A.J. Brown

8.81

12.44

33

36

Mike Williams

8.48

12.24

37

37

Calvin Ridley

8.00

12.18

40

38

Alex Erickson

7.57

12.06

38

39

Corey Davis

7.72

11.69

34

40

Robby Anderson

8.20

11.37

