Week 10 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, matchups that matter and more

It's one thing if you're searching the waiver wire for a receiver because of bye problems. You knew that was coming. There are six teams on bye, and they employ at least nine receivers we'd like to start in Fantasy. If you're that guy, you can just skip to the waiver claims because there are some excellent choices for this week who could also be multi-week options.

What is far more frustrating is being the guys looking at the waiver wire because you're wondering if there's anyone you could start over your struggling star. Let's go over a few of them and whether I'm actually benching them for a waiver add. The short answer for most of these guys is yes if you can get Devante Parker.

Odell Beckham faces a Bills defense that has been the second best against wide receivers. He'll be shadowed by Tre'Davious White, one of the best corners in the league. For the most part I'm sticking with him this week, though I do prefer Parker.

Keenan Allen plays the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. I'm actually more concerned with him long-term than I am Beckham, but the Raiders can't cover anyone right now. Like Beckham, he's a start for me unless I get Parker.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is at home against the Rams and could get the Jalen Ramsey treatment. That's terrifying, especially with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. I'd start Parker, Zach Pascal and Jamison Crowder over Smith-Schuster this week, but I wouldn't consider dropping him.

Other names you expected to be starting this week that I'd prefer to sit this week include Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Ridley, Robby Anderson and Mike Williams. None of these guys are getting consistent enough targets to warrant must-start status.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Brandin Cooks WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Josh Reynolds will fill in for Cooks, but he's only a deep flex. Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Bisi Johnson has been productive without Thielen, but he's a No. 3 at best. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie DeVante Parker's role as the No. 1 is solidified. The secondary receivers do not have much appeal.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

17.4 - Average depth of target for Darius Slayton. As long as Sterling Shepard remains out, Slayton will remain a boom-or-bust flex. He has a pretty good matchup this week as well.

- Average depth of target for Darius Slayton. As long as Sterling Shepard remains out, Slayton will remain a boom-or-bust flex. He has a pretty good matchup this week as well. 1268 - Air yards for Mike Evans. That's 262 more than any other player, and Evans has already had his bye.

- Air yards for Mike Evans. That's 262 more than any other player, and Evans has already had his bye. 28% - Target share for Cooper Kupp. He's being targeted like an elite wide receiver and he's delivering.

- Target share for Cooper Kupp. He's being targeted like an elite wide receiver and he's delivering. 46% - Share of Washington's air yards for Terry McLaurin. That's tied with Tyreek Hill for the largest share in the league. Hopefully Case Keenum is ready after the bye and McLaurin bounces back.

- Share of Washington's air yards for Terry McLaurin. That's tied with Tyreek Hill for the largest share in the league. Hopefully Case Keenum is ready after the bye and McLaurin bounces back. 13.7 - Odell Backham's Fantasy points in Week 9 against Chris Harris and the Broncos. Most No. 1s they've faced have done worse. I still believe in Beckham as a buy low.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 52 REYDS 329 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.2 Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 59 REYDS 405 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 51% Parker has quietly been a top-20 receiver since Week 4. He has five straight games with at least 11 PPR points and should see a small increase in volume with Preston Williams out for the year. Parker is a top-20 receiver for me in Week 10 and top 30 rest of season. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 60% The good thing for Jamison Crowder is that he's been awesome whenever Sam Darnold's been passable. In the three games Darnold has with a passer rating over 75, Crowder has averaged 20.7 Fantasy points. The bad news is that Darnold only has three games this season with a passer rating over 75. He should make it a fourth on Sunday against the Giants, and Crowder should be a high-end No. 3. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 25% Pascal is actually my second-favorite receiver for just this week, but his rest-of-season value is unclear. In two games without Hilton, he's caught nine passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He should see a small boost in targets with Parris Campbell out as well. Oh yeah, and he's playing the Dolphins. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 32% Brown has been relatively consistent in three games with Ryan Tannehill. He's scored between 9.1 and 12.4 PPR points in all three games. The Chiefs defense has been better as of late, but that's mostly been because it has been at home.

Stashes Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 60% I'm not sure how Gordon will fit in Seattle, but it's worth a roster spot to find out.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $8,700 DraftKings $8,300 It's an incredible matchup, and Thomas is under priced relative to his floor. He's not been below 16 PPR Fantasy points once this season and has scored 22 or more in three of his last four.

Contrarian Plays DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $5,800 DraftKings $4,800 Parker projects as a top-20 receiver for me in Week 10, and he's priced like a No. 3. He has at least seven targets in every game started by Ryan Fitzpatrick, and his upside increases without Williams there.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

