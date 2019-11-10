Week 10 Quarterback Preview: Expectations with Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan back

With six teams in a bye there's definitely some scrambling happening at the quarterback position. Thankfully, it looks like we're getting a pair of stars back in Matt Ryan and Patrick Mahomes. Ryan is supposed to return after his bye and Mahomes practiced in full all week after missing two games with his knee injury. Now we have to decide if we can trust them in their first games back.

The first, and easy, one is Mahomes. He's back, so you start him. We have yet to see him healthy this season with his full complement of weapons, yet he was still a top-four quarterback for the first six weeks of the season. Even with his difficult matchup against the Titans, you should start him over everyone but Lamar Jackson. I project Mahomes for 327 passing yards and around 2.5 touchdowns.

Ryan is a slightly more difficult choice. He was just behind Mahomes as QB No. 5 through the first six weeks and he's on the road against a good defense like Mahomes. The Saints have allowed plenty of Fantasy production to quarterbacks however, and Russell Wilson hung 45 on them in their building.

While Ryan is no Mahomes, he's still probably a starter for you. There's no one available on the waiver wire that I'm streaming over him. But I would start Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford over him if you have to make that choice. I project Ryan for 326 passing yards, a pair of scores, and at least one turnover.

Not fortunate enough to have one of these signal callers? I have three streaming options below who rank inside my top 18 for Week 10.

QB Preview Numbers to know

32.6 - Pass attempts per game for Russell Wilson. That's up 26% over 2018 and is a big part of the reason he's the No. 1 quarterback. The 49ers present his biggest challenge yet.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK LAC -1 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2609 RUYDS 24 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.2 Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2407 RUYDS 99 TD 16 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.4 Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2229 RUYDS 313 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 23% In his three starts this season, Tannehill has thrown for 836 yards and six touchdowns. Only three quarterbacks have scored more Fantasy points since he became the starter. This Chiefs defense has improved but isn't near as stingy on the road as at Arrowhead. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 69% Jones couldn't hold on to the ball on Monday night against the Cowboys, but things get much easier in Week 10 against the Jets. They've surrendered 29 Fantasy points in back-to-back weeks to Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick. I liked him more before the Evan Engram news, but he should still be serviceable. Brian Hoyer QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Ownership 33% I don't have a ton of faith in Hoyer, but it is the Dolphins and he did throw three touchdowns last week.

One to Stash Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 24% It's not easy to stash a quarterback, but he's taking his job back from Gardner Minshew after the bye. He has good weapons and a great schedule.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $8,600 DraftKings $7,300 Jackson has a 15% edge on everyone else in my quarterback projections this week. The Bengals can't stop the run or the pass and Jackson should take advantage of both, but he's not one of those quarterbacks with whom you necessarily want to stack receivers.

Top Contrarian Play Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Week 10 Prices FanDuel $8,000 DraftKings $6,600 I don't think anyone is actually concerned by Rodgers, but the presence of Lamar Jackson, Jameis Winston and Kyler Murray on the slate should keep his ownership down. We know he has way too much upside to be contrarian, so take advantage when he is.

QB Preview Heath's projections

