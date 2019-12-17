Play

Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Don't overlook Danny Amendola

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including why he's adding Danny Amendola.

Anthony Miller and Breshad Perriman will be your waiver wire darlings, and with good reason. Miller's been great for more than a month and Perriman is the No. 1 receiver on one of the most prolific pass offenses in football. But there's one other receiver who deserves to be right there, with Perriman at least. 

Danny Amendola has 29 targets since David Blough took over at quarterback in Week 13. He's led the team in targets every single week and saw 13(!) in the first game after Marvin Jones went down. Amendola is facing a Broncos team that is stingy against the pass but has struggled with secondary receivers at times. Chris Harris should lock onto Kenny Golladay, giving Amendola a shot at the weaker side of the coverage. 

Miller is still a tier ahead of Amendola in all formats, but I actually prefer Amendola to Perriman in full PPR. He has a much higher floor, and I'm not sure there's a huge difference in their Week 16 upside. I'd start him over T.Y. Hilton, Cooper Kupp and Adam Thielen. 

Week 16 WR Preview

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson have a big opportunity.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 51.5% - Catch rate for Curtis Samuel. This is mostly Kyle Allen's fault. Hopefully Will Grier is ready.
  • 20 - Targets for Julio Jones in his first game without Calvin Ridley.
  • 25.4% - Target share for Danny Amendola with David Blough at quarterback.
  • 29 - Snaps for T.Y. Hilton in Week 15.
  • 7 - Average targeted air yards for Dede Westbrook. If he doesn't dominate targets, it's going to be really hard for him to be worthy of starting.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB HOU -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.3
WR RNK
29th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
69
REYDS
659
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.7
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
31st
PROJ PTS
15
WR RNK
35th
headshot-image
Julian Edelman WR
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF NE -6.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
11.9
WR RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
REC
92
TAR
140
REYDS
1019
TD
7
FPTS/G
16.5
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -6.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
71
TAR
111
REYDS
1007
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.4
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
35%
Miller has been a top-20 receiver since Week 10. Start him.
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Ownership
40%
Amendola is a high-end No. 3 receiver in PPR.
headshot-image
Breshad Perriman WR
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
17%
There's enormous upside, but the floor still scares me.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
62%
It's a good matchup, but he's still risky.
headshot-image
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ownership
16%
Watch out for the return of D.J. Chark.
headshot-image
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
1%
Ward has seen nine targets each of the past two weeks.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$8,000
DraftKings
$8,000
Jacksonville's defense is terrible right now, and the Falcons have nothing to play for but numbers.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,500
Slayton still has big weekly upside, and I expect his Week 15 dip in targets will cause his ownership to crater.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

2

1

Michael Thomas

16.26

25.38

1

2

Julio Jones

16.66

23.93

3

3

Allen Robinson

12.76

19.57

4

4

DeAndre Hopkins

12.42

19.46

8

5

Davante Adams

11.66

19.19

9

6

Robert Woods

11.43

18.74

5

7

Tyler Lockett

12.39

17.71

6

8

A.J. Brown

12.21

17.35

13

9

Anthony Miller

10.66

16.46

14

10

Will Fuller

10.66

16.14

17

11

D.J. Moore

10.24

15.98

7

12

Devante Parker

11.69

15.95

10

13

Darius Slayton

11.17

15.54

20

14

Jarvis Landry

9.81

15.45

15

15

Stefon Diggs

10.66

15.26

16

16

Tyreek Hill

10.48

15.25

22

17

Keenan Allen

9.75

15.21

21

18

Tyler Boyd

9.79

15.08

24

19

Odell Beckham

9.46

15.05

28

20

Julian Edelman

8.98

14.99

32

21

Christian Kirk

8.80

14.77

12

22

Kenny Golladay

10.73

14.70

11

23

Terry McLaurin

10.82

14.60

31

24

Danny Amendola

8.81

14.58

30

25

Jamison Crowder

8.87

14.50

27

26

John Brown

9.13

14.47

18

27

James Washington

10.19

14.31

40

28

Larry Fitzgerald

8.22

13.87

19

29

D.K. Metcalf

10.05

13.77

41

30

Sterling Shepard

8.01

13.77

33

31

T.Y. Hilton

8.78

13.74

39

32

Cole Beasley

8.25

13.68

26

33

Amari Cooper

9.25

13.55

23

34

Courtland Sutton

9.49

13.10

29

35

Robby Anderson

8.95

12.89

35

36

Emmanuel Sanders

8.42

12.79

25

37

Breshad Perriman

9.28

12.45

36

38

Deebo Samuel

8.38

12.28

47

39

Dede Westbrook

7.51

12.25

52

40

Greg Ward

6.62

12.24

49

41

Cooper Kupp

7.33

12.11

34

42

Adam Thielen

8.48

11.88

37

43

Chris Conley

8.38

11.71

38

44

Mike Williams

8.26

11.64

