Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Don't overlook Danny Amendola
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including why he's adding Danny Amendola.
Anthony Miller and Breshad Perriman will be your waiver wire darlings, and with good reason. Miller's been great for more than a month and Perriman is the No. 1 receiver on one of the most prolific pass offenses in football. But there's one other receiver who deserves to be right there, with Perriman at least.
Danny Amendola has 29 targets since David Blough took over at quarterback in Week 13. He's led the team in targets every single week and saw 13(!) in the first game after Marvin Jones went down. Amendola is facing a Broncos team that is stingy against the pass but has struggled with secondary receivers at times. Chris Harris should lock onto Kenny Golladay, giving Amendola a shot at the weaker side of the coverage.
Miller is still a tier ahead of Amendola in all formats, but I actually prefer Amendola to Perriman in full PPR. He has a much higher floor, and I'm not sure there's a huge difference in their Week 16 upside. I'd start him over T.Y. Hilton, Cooper Kupp and Adam Thielen.
Week 16 WR Preview
The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson have a big opportunity.
Numbers to Know
- 51.5% - Catch rate for Curtis Samuel. This is mostly Kyle Allen's fault. Hopefully Will Grier is ready.
- 20 - Targets for Julio Jones in his first game without Calvin Ridley.
- 25.4% - Target share for Danny Amendola with David Blough at quarterback.
- 29 - Snaps for T.Y. Hilton in Week 15.
- 7 - Average targeted air yards for Dede Westbrook. If he doesn't dominate targets, it's going to be really hard for him to be worthy of starting.
Matchups that matter
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller has been a top-20 receiver since Week 10. Start him.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Amendola is a high-end No. 3 receiver in PPR.
TB Tampa Bay • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There's enormous upside, but the floor still scares me.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's a good matchup, but he's still risky.
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Watch out for the return of D.J. Chark.
Greg Ward WR
PHI Philadelphia • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year
Ward has seen nine targets each of the past two weeks.
DFS Plays
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Jacksonville's defense is terrible right now, and the Falcons have nothing to play for but numbers.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Slayton still has big weekly upside, and I expect his Week 15 dip in targets will cause his ownership to crater.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
2
1
16.26
25.38
1
2
Julio Jones
16.66
23.93
3
3
12.76
19.57
4
4
12.42
19.46
8
5
11.66
19.19
9
6
11.43
18.74
5
7
12.39
17.71
6
8
A.J. Brown
12.21
17.35
13
9
Anthony Miller
10.66
16.46
14
10
10.66
16.14
17
11
D.J. Moore
10.24
15.98
7
12
11.69
15.95
10
13
11.17
15.54
20
14
9.81
15.45
15
15
10.66
15.26
16
16
10.48
15.25
22
17
9.75
15.21
21
18
9.79
15.08
24
19
9.46
15.05
28
20
8.98
14.99
32
21
8.80
14.77
12
22
Kenny Golladay
10.73
14.70
11
23
10.82
14.60
31
24
Danny Amendola
8.81
14.58
30
25
8.87
14.50
27
26
9.13
14.47
18
27
10.19
14.31
40
28
8.22
13.87
19
29
D.K. Metcalf
10.05
13.77
41
30
8.01
13.77
33
31
T.Y. Hilton
8.78
13.74
39
32
8.25
13.68
26
33
9.25
13.55
23
34
9.49
13.10
29
35
8.95
12.89
35
36
8.42
12.79
25
37
Breshad Perriman
9.28
12.45
36
38
8.38
12.28
47
39
7.51
12.25
52
40
6.62
12.24
49
41
7.33
12.11
34
42
8.48
11.88
37
43
8.38
11.71
38
44
8.26
11.64
