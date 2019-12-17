Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Don't overlook Danny Amendola

Anthony Miller and Breshad Perriman will be your waiver wire darlings, and with good reason. Miller's been great for more than a month and Perriman is the No. 1 receiver on one of the most prolific pass offenses in football. But there's one other receiver who deserves to be right there, with Perriman at least.

Danny Amendola has 29 targets since David Blough took over at quarterback in Week 13. He's led the team in targets every single week and saw 13(!) in the first game after Marvin Jones went down. Amendola is facing a Broncos team that is stingy against the pass but has struggled with secondary receivers at times. Chris Harris should lock onto Kenny Golladay, giving Amendola a shot at the weaker side of the coverage.

Miller is still a tier ahead of Amendola in all formats, but I actually prefer Amendola to Perriman in full PPR. He has a much higher floor, and I'm not sure there's a huge difference in their Week 16 upside. I'd start him over T.Y. Hilton, Cooper Kupp and Adam Thielen.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson have a big opportunity.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

51.5% - Catch rate for Curtis Samuel. This is mostly Kyle Allen's fault. Hopefully Will Grier is ready.

20 - Targets for Julio Jones in his first game without Calvin Ridley.

25.4% - Target share for Danny Amendola with David Blough at quarterback.

29 - Snaps for T.Y. Hilton in Week 15.

7 - Average targeted air yards for Dede Westbrook. If he doesn't dominate targets, it's going to be really hard for him to be worthy of starting.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter

Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB HOU -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 69 REYDS 659 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 35th Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -6.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 92 TAR 140 REYDS 1019 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.5 John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 111 REYDS 1007 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play

Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 16 Prices FanDuel $8,000 DraftKings $8,000 Jacksonville's defense is terrible right now, and the Falcons have nothing to play for but numbers.

Contrarian Plays

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 16 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $5,500 Slayton still has big weekly upside, and I expect his Week 15 dip in targets will cause his ownership to crater.