Kyler Murray doesn't exactly fit into any of the categories below, so let's start with him. Murray has been hinting that he's getting close and a recent picture indicates he's been working hard in the gym. Any speculation that Murray was planning to take the year off while the Cardinals tanked for his replacement seemed pretty far-fetched in August and ludicrous at this point. He's still only rostered in 39% of leagues, which is pretty crazy considering the upside he's shown. Especially if you have an open IR spot, go make sure Murray is rostered in your league.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

Week 4 streamers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (31%)

I actually like Garoppolo just fine this week against the Steelers on a short week. But next week he'll be in a shootout with a Chargers team that hasn't stopped anyone, and hasn't really been stopped either. Garoppolo hasn't been sacked in two games and should have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Josh Jacobs available.

TE Luke Musgrave (48%)

Speaking of shootouts, the Packers face the Lions on Thursday Night Football next week. That should be a blast. The Lions have surrendered 18.5 PPR Fantasy points per game in the first two weeks to a Chiefs team missing Travis Kelce and the Seahawks.

DST Tennessee Titans (18%)

Stash the Titans just in case the Bengals decide to shut Joe Burrow down for a couple of weeks so he can get his calf right. The Bengals backup QB is Jake Browning, who is 27 years old and has thrown exactly one pass in the NFL. If Burrow comes out of Monday night looking better, you can change gears.

K Brandon McManus (43%)

McManus' Jaguars will be home favorite in at Wembley Stadium in London. This is a good kicking environment and McManus is off to a hot start making all four of his field goals and all four of his extra points the first two weeks.

Rookie stashes

It took two weeks for Johnston to fall into waiver wire territory. I won't sugarcoat it, the first two weeks have been very discouraging. But he's a first-round pick on one of the best offenses in the league with a pair of aging WRs ahead of him. Do your best to stash him.

Dell first appeared on this list last week at 24%. After earning 10 targets in Week 2, that has more than doubled. Don't be surprised if he's off the list altogether as soon as next week due to his roster rate being too high.

I'm sticking with Rice on this list at least one more week, since Kadarius Toney is hobbled with yet another injury and Richie James is hurt as well. The Chiefs may be forced to give the rookie more action. When he's been on the field, he's accounted for 75% of the team's receiving yards.

Achane could be elevated to the No. 2 back in Week 3 with Salvon Ahmed dealing with a hamstring injury. The rookie has the type of burst that could send people scrambling to the waiver wire with just one look in the open field. He also has a 31-year-old running back in front of him who has never seen more than 181 carries in a season.

Backup running backs

Like Tank Dell, Spears is about the graduate off this list, but I wanted to give you one more reminder. An injury makes Spears a must-start running back. And he's flirting with flex appeal without an injury. He's turned 11 carries in two weeks into 76 yards.

Hubbard continued to look good in Week 2, has a great matchup in Week 3 against Seattle, and could get a target boost from playing with Andy Dalton. Hubbard is a fine flex this week even if Sanders stays healthy.

His first 13 carries haven't shown it, but Tucker's tape and production from Syracuse show a guy who could be a challenger to Rachaad White at some point this season. Tucker fell in the NFL Draft because of injury concerns, but he was widely regarded as a skilled runner.

Miller is slated to make his 2023 debut in Week 3. You can't start him this week, and Alvin Kamara comes back next week, but with Jamaal Williams on the shelf, I would expect Miller to settle into the RB2 role behind Kamara. That could mean 10-plus touches per game when Kamara is healthy.

Deep-league stashes

Jake Browning (4%)

This is for Superflex leagues only, but it is certainly possible that Joe Burrow has to take an extended absence to get his calf healthy, and Browning becomes a starting quarterback with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to throw to.

Tony Pollard set a lifetime high in touches last season, and ended the year with a major leg injury. He has a higher injury risk than advertised and Dowdle is the clear RB2 right now, no matter how exciting Deuce Vaughn is.

Zach Ertz is seeing a 30% target share and doing almost nothing with it. McBride has been wildly efficient on limited targets. At some point the Cardinals will do the rational thing and get their younger tight end more involved. He'll be a top-12 tight end when that happens.

Claypool was in the dog house after Week 1, but bounced back nicely with eight targets in Week 2. If those targets stick, Claypool will be a waiver target in deeper leagues. Add him before he faces the Chiefs, just in case.