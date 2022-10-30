Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR

Adams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Per early Sunday reports, Adams, who is dealing with flu-like symptoms, was feeling better as of late Saturday night and is expected to play versus New Orleans. Were he to have a setback, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins (heel) would likely be among the biggest beneficiaries.

Chase (hip) is out for Monday night's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could be primary beneficiaries in the form of more targets, while Mike Thomas will bump up to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Samuel's absence naturally creates a sizable vacuum in San Francisco's offense as a whole, one that recent acquisition Christian McCaffrey, who just completed his first full week of practice and film study with the team, may be uniquely qualified to fill. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle may also be major beneficiaries of Samuel's absence, while Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and Ray-Ray McCloud could also be in line for a boost in involvement.

St. Brown (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but had worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, St. Brown has passed through concussion protocol and will fill his usual starting role versus Miami.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf will suit up versus New York despite being carted off during the Week 7 win over the Chargers. If he were to have a setback or be limited, Marquise Goodwin would likely be a primary beneficiary.

Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full Thursday session this week. As per early Sunday reports, Lockett is expected to play through his injury for the second straight game if he holds up well in pregame warmups. Marquise Goodwin would be in line to bump up to the No. 2 spot on the receiver depth chart for Seattle if Lockett were to have a setback or be limited.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (foot) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Chris Olave should be a major beneficiary, while the likes of Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should serve as primary complementary options.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a full Friday practice. Cooks is expected to play per early Sunday reports, and he'll potentially be set for a bump in targets with Nico Collins (groin) sidelined.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. His absence should create more opportunities for the likes of Garrett Wilson, the returning Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.

Nelson Agholor New England Patriots WR

Agholor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Agholor is unable to play, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton could see more work behind starters DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers.

Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers WR

Lazard (shoulder) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Randall Cobb (IR-ankle), will leave Sammy Watkins to helm the receiving corps, with Romeo Doubs also set to see significant work as the No. 2 option and both running back Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan potentially in line for a bump in targets as well.

Elijah Moore New York Jets WR

Moore, who was a healthy scratch for the Week 7 win over the Broncos, will be active in Sunday's AFC East clash against the Patriots. Moore could actually jump back into a significant role just a week after reportedly asking for a trade, with Corey Davis (knee) will be out for New York versus New England.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Watson is able to return from a two-game absence, he could walk back into a significant role with Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (IR-ankle) both unavailable versus Buffalo.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should benefit from extra snaps and targets.

Dyami Brown Washington Commanders WR

Brown (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practice in limited fashion all week. If Brown is able to suit up, he could enjoy a sizable downfield role with fellow speedster Jahan Dotson (hamstring) already ruled out.

Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should serve in the No. 2 role, while Dyami Brown (groin) and Cam Sims could be in line for extra opportunities as well.

Mack Hollins Las Vegas Raiders WR

Hollins (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hollins isn't able to suit up, Keelan Cole could work as the No. 3 wideout; however, if Hollins is active and Davante Adams (illness) is out or limited, the former could be in for a significant target share.

Noah Brown Dallas Cowboys WR

Brown (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. If Brown is unable to suit up, Kavontae Turpin and rookie Jalen Tolbert would likely be the biggest beneficiaries.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Chris Moore could bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, while Phillip Dorsett could inherit some of Collins' downfield routes.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after once again missing practice all week. In Golladay's absence, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and David Sills are set to work as Daniel Jones' top four wideouts.

Van Jefferson Los Angeles Rams WR

Jefferson was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the first six games of the season while finishing his recovery from August knee surgery. Per head coach Sean McVay, the third-year wideout is expected to play a significant role beginning with Sunday's NFC West showdown against the 49ers, which should eat into the snaps of promising second-year receiver Ben Skowronek.

Brandon Powell Los Angeles Rams WR

Powell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. If Powell is unable to suit up, Tutu Atwell may be in line to handle kickoff returns while Cooper Kupp could potentially draw some reps as a punt returner.

Jamal Agnew Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Agnew (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos in London after practicing in limited fashion all week. Undrafted rookie Tim Jones should see more opportunity if Agnew is unable to suit up.

