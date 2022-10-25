Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 40 44 A. Ekeler LAC 39 43 S. Barkley NYG 38 40 D. Henry TEN 34 36 N. Chubb CLE 29 29 J. Jacobs LV 28 32 K. Walker III SEA 26 26 J. Taylor IND 25 27 D. Cook MIN 25 26 D. Pierce HOU 23 25 J. Mixon CIN 23 25 A. Kamara NO 21 23 L. Fournette TB 20 23 A. Jones GB 19 21 T. Etienne JAC 17 19 M. Sanders PHI 17 17 D. Swift DET 15 17 D. Montgomery CHI 15 16 R. Stevenson NE 13 15 D. Singletary BUF 13 14 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 12 14 E. Elliott DAL 12 12 R. Mostert MIA 12 12 N. Harris PIT 11 12 C. Patterson ATL 11 11 E. Benjamin ARI 10 12 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 10 10 T. Pollard DAL 9 10 G. Edwards BAL 9 9 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 8 9 J. Conner ARI 8 9 Ja. Williams DET 8 9 D. Foreman CAR 8 8 J. Robinson NYJ 8 8 C. Hubbard CAR 7 8 K. Herbert CHI 7 7 K. Hunt CLE 6 7 M. Carter NYJ 6 7 D. Harris NE 6 6 A. Dillon GB 6 6 A. Mattison MIN 6 6 R. White TB 6 6 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5 J. Wilson SF 5 5 E. Mitchell SF 5 5 M. Gordon DEN 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 L. Murray DEN 5 5 N. Hines IND - 6 A. Gibson WAS - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 37 41 J. Jefferson MIN 35 39 S. Diggs BUF 28 32 J. Chase CIN 27 31 T. Hill MIA 26 30 D. Adams LV 25 29 M. Evans TB 20 23 A. Brown PHI 19 21 T. Higgins CIN 17 19 A. St. Brown DET 16 20 C. Lamb DAL 16 20 D. Hopkins ARI 16 19 C. Godwin TB 15 18 D. Samuel SF 15 17 G. Davis BUF 15 17 C. Olave NO 15 17 D. Smith PHI 14 18 J. Waddle MIA 14 17 T. Lockett SEA 13 16 C. Sutton DEN 13 16 A. Cooper CLE 13 16 D. Metcalf SEA 12 14 M. Williams LAC 11 14 J. Smith-Schuster KC 10 13 C. Kirk JAC 10 12 T. McLaurin WAS 10 12 M. Pittman IND 10 12 A. Thielen MIN 9 12 J. Jeudy DEN 9 11 B. Aiyuk SF 9 11 A. Lazard GB 8 11 K. Allen LAC 8 11 M. Thomas NO 8 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 R. Bateman BAL 7 8 B. Cooks HOU 6 8 D. Mooney CHI 6 7 G. Pickens PIT 6 7 D. Moore CAR 5 8 T. Boyd CIN 5 7 J. Meyers NE 5 7 R. Moore ARI - 6 G. Wilson NYJ - 6 A. Pierce IND - 5 C. Samuel WAS - 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 27 31 M. Andrews BAL 23 27 G. Kittle SF 14 17 D. Goedert PHI 10 12 Z. Ertz ARI 9 12 P. Freiermuth PIT 9 11 T. Higbee LAR 7 9 D. Waller LV 6 7 D. Njoku CLE 6 7 G. Dulcich DEN 6 7 T. Hockenson DET 5 6 D. Schultz DAL 5 6 T. Hill NO 5 5 K. Pitts ATL 5 5 G. Everett LAC 5 5

Quarterback