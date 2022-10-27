The Giants entered the season with a receiing corps that was long on upside, and relatively deep. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Wan'Dale Robinson all gave the team reason to believe they'd be fine at the position. So much so, that there was speculation Darius Slayton may be traded. Things look a lot different at the end of October.
Shepard tore his ACL, Golladay has been unable to stay on the field and he looked awful when he did play, and now Toney has been dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs for third- and sixth-round picks. Robinson is still there and could feast as the true No. 1 for the Giants over the rest of season.
In Week 6, Robinson turned four targets into 12.7 PPR Fantasy points and scored his first career touchdown. In Week 7 he earned eight first half targets against Jacksonville but played sparingly in the second half due to an undisclosed injury. He's not on the injury report heading into Week 9, so we're projecting him as full go, which makes him a No. 1 receiver with upside against Seattle.
If Robinson is able to stay healthy, and that's a big if, he could close to a must-start player playing the Shepard role for Daniel Jones. That role put Shepard on a 100-catch pace whenever the two were on the field together. And don't forget about Slayton either. He's a boom/bust flex with Robinson on the field and could be a No. 3 receiver if Robinson misses time.
The Giants don't have the depth they thought they did to start the season, but they could still have a couple of Fantasy-relevant wide receivers moving forward.
Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:
Week 8 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:
Marquise Goodwin is a boom/bust flex if Metcalf is out.
We're avoiding the Packers wide receivers against Buffalo
There should be more targets available for Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.
Numbers to Know
- 5.0 -- Diontae Johnson's 5.0 yards per target ranks dead last amongst qualifying receivers.
- 912 -- Chris Olave leads the NFL with 912 air yards and he's only played six and a half games.
- 6 -- CeeDee Lamb saw a season-low six targets in Dak Prescott's first game back. Prescott has historically spread the ball around more than most quarterbacks.
- 27 -- DeAndre Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot in his first game back. This would crush Rondale Moore's value, Moore isn't winning outside.
- 36% -- D.J. Moore has an elite 36% target per route run rate with Christian McCaffrey off the field.
- 30% -- Drake London and Darnell Mooney are two of eight pass catchers to earn a 30% target share and air yards share this year. If only their teams would throw 30 passes per game...
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
If Robinson can stay healthy he has 10-target weekly upside, which would make him a top-20 wide receiver on a weekly basis. He earned eight first-half targets in Week 7 before suffering an undisclosed injury. If he's a full participant at practice, you'll see him move up the rankings.
Goodwin's speed fits perfectly with the style of football Geno Smith and the Seahawks are playing. He probably won't score two touchdowns again, but I would expect more than five targets if Metcalf is out in Week 8.
We don't know who Sam Ehlinger will prefer in the passing game, or how much Frank Reich will let him throw, but Campbell has double digit targets in back-to-back games so he needs to be rostered in all PPR leagues at the very least.
I don't want to start Mooney this week against the Cowboys, but things are trending more positive for the Bears offense. If Justin Fields is unleashed in the second half, Mooney could be a top-25 wide receiver.
Isaiah McKenzie made several mistakes in the Bills last game and rookies often get more playing time coming off the bye. If Shakir can wrestle the WR3 role away from McKenzie he'll be a must-roster player.
DFS Plays
Chris Olave WR
As long as Michael Thomas remains out, I'll view Olave as a top-12 wide receiver and this week he has a very good matchup against the Raiders. He could get a boost from Jameis Winston returning as well. He should be over $7,500 on both sites.
This is exactly the type of big-play wide receiver you want in tournaments. A stack of Geno Smith, Marquise Goodwin and Wan'Dale Robinson provides big upside and gives you enough cash to play all the studs you want.