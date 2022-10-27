wandale-robinson-1400-us.jpg
The Giants entered the season with a receiing corps that was long on upside, and relatively deep. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Wan'Dale Robinson all gave the team reason to believe they'd be fine at the position. So much so, that there was speculation Darius Slayton may be traded. Things look a lot different at the end of October.

Shepard tore his ACL, Golladay has been unable to stay on the field and he looked awful when he did play, and now Toney has been dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs for third- and sixth-round picks. Robinson is still there and could feast as the true No. 1 for the Giants over the rest of season.

In Week 6, Robinson turned four targets into 12.7 PPR Fantasy points and scored his first career touchdown. In Week 7 he earned eight first half targets against Jacksonville but played sparingly in the second half due to an undisclosed injury. He's not on the injury report heading into Week 9, so we're projecting him as full go, which makes him a No. 1 receiver with upside against Seattle.

If Robinson is able to stay healthy, and that's a big if, he could close to a must-start player playing the Shepard role for Daniel Jones. That role put Shepard on a 100-catch pace whenever the two were on the field together. And don't forget about Slayton either. He's a boom/bust flex with Robinson on the field and could be a No. 3 receiver if Robinson misses time.

The Giants don't have the depth they thought they did to start the season, but they could still have a couple of Fantasy-relevant wide receivers moving forward.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Marquise Goodwin is a boom/bust flex if Metcalf is out.
headshot-image
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We're avoiding the Packers wide receivers against Buffalo
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
There should be more targets available for Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.
Numbers to Know
  • 5.0 -- Diontae Johnson's 5.0 yards per target ranks dead last amongst qualifying receivers.
  • 912 -- Chris Olave leads the NFL with 912 air yards and he's only played six and a half games.
  • 6 -- CeeDee Lamb saw a season-low six targets in Dak Prescott's first game back. Prescott has historically spread the ball around more than most quarterbacks.
  • 27 -- DeAndre Hopkins played 27 snaps in the slot in his first game back. This would crush Rondale Moore's value, Moore isn't winning outside.
  • 36% -- D.J. Moore has an elite 36% target per route run rate with Christian McCaffrey off the field.
  • 30% -- Drake London and Darnell Mooney are two of eight pass catchers to earn a 30% target share and air yards share this year. If only their teams would throw 30 passes per game...
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
38
TAR
67
REYDS
337
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.8
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -1.5 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
12.9
WR RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
44
REYDS
293
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.7
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
12.5
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
54
REYDS
273
TD
2
FPTS/G
10
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS WR
26th
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
47
REYDS
281
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
9th
WR RNK
34th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
13
REYDS
92
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.4
If Robinson can stay healthy he has 10-target weekly upside, which would make him a top-20 wide receiver on a weekly basis. He earned eight first-half targets in Week 7 before suffering an undisclosed injury. If he's a full participant at practice, you'll see him move up the rankings.
headshot-image
Marquise Goodwin WR
SEA Seattle • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG SEA -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
37th
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
15
REYDS
146
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.1
Goodwin's speed fits perfectly with the style of football Geno Smith and the Seahawks are playing. He probably won't score two touchdowns again, but I would expect more than five targets if Metcalf is out in Week 8.
headshot-image
Parris Campbell WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS IND -3 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
25th
WR RNK
40th
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
38
REYDS
239
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.1
We don't know who Sam Ehlinger will prefer in the passing game, or how much Frank Reich will let him throw, but Campbell has double digit targets in back-to-back games so he needs to be rostered in all PPR leagues at the very least.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Darnell Mooney WR
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
20th
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
39
REYDS
294
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.1
I don't want to start Mooney this week against the Cowboys, but things are trending more positive for the Bears offense. If Justin Fields is unleashed in the second half, Mooney could be a top-25 wide receiver.
headshot-image
Khalil Shakir WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
10th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
9%
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
11
REYDS
112
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.8
Isaiah McKenzie made several mistakes in the Bills last game and rookies often get more playing time coming off the bye. If Shakir can wrestle the WR3 role away from McKenzie he'll be a must-roster player.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -2 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
14.4
WR RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
56
REYDS
495
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.6
As long as Michael Thomas remains out, I'll view Olave as a top-12 wide receiver and this week he has a very good matchup against the Raiders. He could get a boost from Jameis Winston returning as well. He should be over $7,500 on both sites.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Marquise Goodwin WR
SEA Seattle • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG SEA -3 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
3rd
PROJ PTS
11
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
15
REYDS
146
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.1
This is exactly the type of big-play wide receiver you want in tournaments. A stack of Geno Smith, Marquise Goodwin and Wan'Dale Robinson provides big upside and gives you enough cash to play all the studs you want.
