The Giants entered the season with a receiing corps that was long on upside, and relatively deep. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Wan'Dale Robinson all gave the team reason to believe they'd be fine at the position. So much so, that there was speculation Darius Slayton may be traded. Things look a lot different at the end of October.

Shepard tore his ACL, Golladay has been unable to stay on the field and he looked awful when he did play, and now Toney has been dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs for third- and sixth-round picks. Robinson is still there and could feast as the true No. 1 for the Giants over the rest of season.

In Week 6, Robinson turned four targets into 12.7 PPR Fantasy points and scored his first career touchdown. In Week 7 he earned eight first half targets against Jacksonville but played sparingly in the second half due to an undisclosed injury. He's not on the injury report heading into Week 9, so we're projecting him as full go, which makes him a No. 1 receiver with upside against Seattle.

If Robinson is able to stay healthy, and that's a big if, he could close to a must-start player playing the Shepard role for Daniel Jones. That role put Shepard on a 100-catch pace whenever the two were on the field together. And don't forget about Slayton either. He's a boom/bust flex with Robinson on the field and could be a No. 3 receiver if Robinson misses time.

The Giants don't have the depth they thought they did to start the season, but they could still have a couple of Fantasy-relevant wide receivers moving forward.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Marquise Goodwin is a boom/bust flex if Metcalf is out. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. We're avoiding the Packers wide receivers against Buffalo Corey Davis WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. There should be more targets available for Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 67 REYDS 337 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 293 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 54 REYDS 273 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 8 Adds (WR Preview) Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 92 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 If Robinson can stay healthy he has 10-target weekly upside, which would make him a top-20 wide receiver on a weekly basis. He earned eight first-half targets in Week 7 before suffering an undisclosed injury. If he's a full participant at practice, you'll see him move up the rankings. Marquise Goodwin WR SEA Seattle • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG SEA -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Goodwin's speed fits perfectly with the style of football Geno Smith and the Seahawks are playing. He probably won't score two touchdowns again, but I would expect more than five targets if Metcalf is out in Week 8. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS IND -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 239 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 We don't know who Sam Ehlinger will prefer in the passing game, or how much Frank Reich will let him throw, but Campbell has double digit targets in back-to-back games so he needs to be rostered in all PPR leagues at the very least.

Stashes (WR Preview) Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 39 REYDS 294 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 I don't want to start Mooney this week against the Cowboys, but things are trending more positive for the Bears offense. If Justin Fields is unleashed in the second half, Mooney could be a top-25 wide receiver. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 112 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Isaiah McKenzie made several mistakes in the Bills last game and rookies often get more playing time coming off the bye. If Shakir can wrestle the WR3 role away from McKenzie he'll be a must-roster player.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 56 REYDS 495 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.6 As long as Michael Thomas remains out, I'll view Olave as a top-12 wide receiver and this week he has a very good matchup against the Raiders. He could get a boost from Jameis Winston returning as well. He should be over $7,500 on both sites.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marquise Goodwin WR SEA Seattle • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG SEA -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 This is exactly the type of big-play wide receiver you want in tournaments. A stack of Geno Smith, Marquise Goodwin and Wan'Dale Robinson provides big upside and gives you enough cash to play all the studs you want.