In the Panthers' first game without Christian McCaffrey we saw Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman both produce as top-24 Fantasy running backs, and remarkably, both outscored McCaffrey as well. While we expect McCaffrey to bounce back and be a must-start option moving forward, it's more difficult to know what to do with the Panthers. Or, at least, it will be if Chuba Hubbard gets healthy.

Hubbard left Week 7 with an ankle injury that was reported as minor but he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, which makes him questionable at best for the team's Week 8 matchup with the Falcons. If Hubbard is out, Foreman could be an absolute star.

This Panthers offense looks like it will run through D.J. Moore and the running backs. Last week, Foreman and Hubbard combined for 28 touches. For the year, Panthers running backs are averaging 23.8 touches per game. If Hubbard is out, I'd project Foreman for 20 touches, which would easily get him into the top-20. If Hubbard is able to go, they'll both be high-end flexes. One change I've made due to the Thursday practice report is moving Hubbard behind Gus Edwards in full PPR. You can't risk the injury if Edwards is your backup plan.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 8 RB Preview:

Week 8 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We expect Michael Carter to lead the backfield with James Robinson spelling him on early downs.
Mike Boone RB
DEN Denver • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray should share the load. They're flexes this week.
Numbers to know
  • 73% -- Michael Carter played 73% of the snaps in Week 7. He averaged 22 FPPG in the three games he topped 70% of the snaps in 2021.
  • 4 -- D'Onta Foreman had four carries in the first three quarters on Sunday. If Chuba Hubbard is 100%, Foreman's role could shrink quite a bit in Week 8.
  • 113.3 -- Travis Etienne has averaged 113.3 yards from scrimmage in his last three games. He looks like a league winner with James Robinson shipped off to New York.
  • 80% -- Josh Jacobs has played at least 80% of the snaps in three straight games. He's a true workhorse back and my No. 1 RB overall this week.
  • 36% -- Gus Edwards had a 36% rush share and a 36% snap share in his first game back. Both will need to grow significantly for him to be a must-start running back.
  • 6.5 -- Khalil Herbert is averaging 6.5 yards per touch. David Montgomery (4.8 YPT) has a big challenge to hold on to anything close to a majority of the touches. 
  • 18 -- 49ers running backs have only seen 18 targets all season long. That offense is presumably in for a big change now that they've acquired Christian McCaffrey.
Matchups that matter
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIA -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
388
REC
12
REYDS
94
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.3
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -3 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
30th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
155
REC
2
REYDS
13
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.3
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -1.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
10
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
181
REC
14
REYDS
77
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
11.9
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
256
REC
22
REYDS
167
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.4
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
7.3
RB RNK
40th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
301
REC
13
REYDS
80
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Adds (RB Preview)
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
27th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
51%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
147
REC
4
REYDS
5
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.5
If you're looking for a running back this late in the week, I have bad news for you. They're pretty much all gone. But Murray is working in a split with Melvin Gordon, may be the short yardage back, and may be one Gordon fumble away from a feature role. He's a desperation flex this week against Jacksonville.
Stashes (RB Preview)
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -10.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
28%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
103
REC
9
REYDS
63
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.7
I know it's getting more difficult to stash backup running backs, but Warren still possesses top-20 upside should something happen to Harris.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
17.6
RB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
375
REC
11
REYDS
105
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.1
Pollard will be the chalk this week with Ezekiel Elliott likely out and you should not shy away from it. I project 29 touches for more than 100 yards against a Bears defense that has surrendered the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Contrarian DFS Play
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET MIA -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
388
REC
12
REYDS
94
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.3
I have Mostert projected as a borderline top-12 back against a Lions defense that has surrendered the second-most FPPG to running backs. Mostert saw a season-high five targets last week and produced well on them. He's looking like a bell cow back for as long as he stays healthy.
Heath's Projections