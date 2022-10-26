Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Cooper Kupp). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start Him in non-PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.6 Edwards isn't a dazzler in terms of making guys miss and racing at over 21 miles per hour. He's not a sports car, he's a bus, and the Ravens intend to keep riding him as a punishing force in their offense. He also has relatively fresh legs coming into a short-week game -- I assume he will be rested and ready while the Bucs will be worn down. It's a recipe that's worked out well for running backs on Thursday nights lately. Edwards is a start in all formats over Jamaal Williams, Michael Carter, Kareem Hunt and the Panthers running backs, but should go ahead of David Montgomery and Tony Pollard in non-PPR.

Dave's Notebook:

EDWARDS: Wasn't too bad in his return last week. The massive, mighty rusher broke through plenty of tackles and took advantage of the Ravens' well-practiced blocking to crunch a Browns run defense that was slow to react and was out of position on both of his touchdown runs. Coach John Harbaugh lauded Edwards' physicality after the game, adding "Gus' style is very valuable to us."

RAVENS: Before Week 7, the most carries anyone had in a game for the Ravens was 13. In his first game of the year, Edwards had 16 carries despite playing just 23 snaps.

ALSO: Kenyan Drake averaged 0.45 yards per carry on his runs, though some were clock-killing carries late. It wouldn't be surprising to see him out of the game plan next week.

BUCCANEERS: Made D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard look like Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris last week. Both backs averaged at least 7.0 yards per carry and ranked top 10 in yards before/after contact per rush and explosive rush rate. Hubbard was also top five in avoided tackle rate and had 5 of 9 runs go at least five yards.

BUCCANEERS: Have allowed a touchdown to a running back in each of their past four games (three rushing) and 10 non-PPR points to a back in three of their past four games (Panthers, Steelers, Falcons and Chiefs). D-tackle Akiem Hicks is not expected to play.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL TB -1 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1942 RUYDS -6 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.4 Brady has one or zero touchdowns in every game but one this year (Week 4 against the Chiefs). The short week preparation and his uneven passing, especially in the face of standard pass rushes, are troubling. The matchup against an improving Ravens defense doesn't help. He has not yet burned all of his trust with Fantasy managers, which is why I still rank him as a top-10 quarterback, but I'd feel a little better riding this week out with Tua Tagovailoa in a dream matchup against the Lions or Kyler Murray versus the Vikings.

Dave's Notebok:

GOAT?: After botching last week's cake matchup at Carolina, the public made it clear they don't think Brady is a must-start.

LAST WEEK: I don't think the Panthers really did anything to make Brady play poorly. In fact, they barely pressured him (19.6% pass rush pressure rate) even though they blitzed 25.5% of his dropbacks. Brady had time to scan and throw a number of times.

GOOD BRADY: Had a lot of close calls last week that would have made his stat line better. You probably saw Mike Evans' drop on a wide-open touchdown, but Evans had another 25-yard pass go through his hands, and Chris Godwin couldn't quite catch up with a deep fade that might have gone for a score.

BAD BRADY: Also had three horrible-looking throws once he drove the Buccaneers inside the 10-yard line, including back-to-back lawn darts to Evans and Godwin. His velocity waned throughout the game.

DEFENSES: Have figured out that Brady's throwing short (6.02 ADOT last week) and getting rid of the ball quickly (2.43 seconds to throw last week). As a result, they're playing lots of zone coverage. Some are even giving up on blitzing him a ton because he's getting rid of the ball so quickly.

RAVENS: Have blitzed enemy quarterbacks more than 30% of the snaps just twice this season (Bills, Giants) and have only begun generating a consistent pass rush over the past two weeks. They're not quite the same suffocating defense they've been in years past, but the results aren't awful: Only two quarterbacks have had 20-plus Fantasy points against them this season (Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen). They did a wonderful job limiting Joe Burrow in Week 5 with a lot of zone coverage and non-blitzing. They could easily do the same thing this week, but playing without Calais Campbell on the D-line will have an effect.

BLITZ: Brady's been blitzed more than 20% of his dropbacks in three games -- against the Packers (he was missing Evans and Godwin), the Chiefs (his only game with multiple passing touchdowns) and last week against the Panthers (he should have had a bigger game).

HISTORY: Brady has played the Ravens with John Harbaugh as the head coach 10 times in his career (including the postseason). He's thrown multiple touchdowns three times and topped 300 yards passing four times.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 5.9 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 147 REC 4 REYDS 5 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.5 Murray seems to have an edge on Gordon when it comes to touches near the goal line (he hasn't fumbled there yet; Gordon has), and the Broncos might see the edge Murray has on Gordon in terms of efficiency. Both of these things make him no better than a low-end starting option in the mold of a touchdown-or-bust back, but there is some hope he can pick up more work and take advantage of the matchup.

Dave's Notebook:

MURRAY: After dominating touches in Week 6, Gordon out-touched Murray in Week 7 (13 to 10) and played 11 more snaps. However, Murray scored from two yards out and was in on both snaps Denver had inside the 10-yard line (which were also their only two red-zone snaps).

MURRAY: Though it hasn't been pretty, he's been more efficient running the ball than Melvin Gordon in every way since joining the Broncos, including a decent 2.35 yards after contact per rush (compared to 1.71 for Gordon).

JAGUARS: Rank second-worst in missed tackles on runs (40) and actually are the worst in their past three weeks (17). They've allowed 3.03 yards after contact per rush on the year, which is about league average, but it's a little worse over the past three weeks (3.21).

JAGUARS: Have allowed at least 13 non-PPR points to a running back in four straight (Giants, Colts without Jonathan Taylor, Texans, Eagles). They've also let up five rushing scores in those past four.

Flex Starter in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 47 REYDS 386 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 The knee-jerk reaction based on last week is to trust Jeudy as a No. 2 receiver, but there's been too much inconsistency not only this season but throughout his career. He's flex worthy, especially in PPR, and worth starting in front of Steelers receivers given their tough matchup

Dave's Notebook:

JEUDY: Notched his third game with 15-plus PPR points last week thanks to a season-high 11 targets from Brett Rypien (7-96-0). In six games with Wilson, Jeudy had 15 PPR points once and exceeded it once (20 points in Week 1). He's maxed out at eight targets and four receptions in games with Wilson.

WILSON: Has targeted Sutton on 26% of his throws compared to 19% for Jeudy. Both have a quality ADOT (11.9 for Sutton, 12.9 for Jeudy) but the red-zone targets (9 for Sutton, 5 for Jeudy) and end-zone targets (7 for Sutton, 4 for Jeudy) clearly favor one guy.

JAGUARS: Are pretty much league average in pass defense against receivers, but of the eight touchdowns they've allowed to the position, only two have gone to slot wideouts (and just one in the past six weeks).

JEUDY: Has played in the slot anywhere from 56 to 80% in each game this year, most by any Broncos wideout.

FILM: Jeudy's getting open a bunch, but that's nothing new for him. He's struggled to consistently snare the ball, and in the case of playing with Wilson, has seen an unfair 22% share of off-target throws (Sutton has seen 12%).

Flex Starter in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN JAC -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 54 REYDS 458 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 If you're starting Kirk, you're hoping the targets keep coming. Jacksonville continues to morph into a pass-heavy offense; whether or not they'll HAVE to throw more this week will depend on how their defense holds up. I do think eight targets is a safe minimum for Kirk, which would lead to at worst a decent Fantasy week. He's a borderline PPR flex I'd use ahead of Jerry Jeudy and Jakobi Meyers, but not ahead of D.J. Moore or Courtland Sutton.

Dave's Notebook:

KIRK: Picked up double-digit targets in Week 7, only the second time this season. He also got the final target and catch of the game just short of the goal line. It's a sign he's back in the good graces of his quarterback.

BRONCOS: Tough matchup for receivers no matter where they line up. Denver ranks top 10 in fewest yards per catch and YAC/reception (yards after catch per reception) to receivers, but the group has allowed a 76.5% catch rate specifically to slot guys. Stud cornerback Pat Surtain has played two slot snaps all season; K'Waun Williams figures to be lined up the most from Kirk and has allowed a (surprise!) 75% catch rate in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

BRONCOS: The most-targeted receivers in four of the past five games has turned in at least 12 PPR points, a list that includes studs like Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams, but also Josh Palmer, Alec Pierce and Brandon Aiyuk. No one with seven or fewer targets against the Broncos has had even 10 PPR points.

ALSO: No wide receiver, regardless of where they line up or how many targets they get, has scored 11-plus non-PPR points against the Broncos in 2022.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 54 REYDS 273 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 I don't blame Fantasy managers for hesitating to start Moore, but the Panthers offense moved in the right direction last week. Moore is clearly their best pass-catcher, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has said he wants to keep featuring him, and the Falcons have struggled with top receivers for much of the year. He's a desirable flex, if not a low-end starter, in full-PPR ahead of Christian Kirk and Michael Pittman. In non-PPR I'd start him over Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Moore turned 10 targets into a season-best 7-69-1 stat line complete with a terrific 20-yard touchdown from P.J. Walker. In the past two weeks, Moore has seen a 40.5% target share, including one game where the Panthers purposely showcased Christian McCaffrey for the sole purpose of trading him. Coincidentally or not, Baker Mayfield has played zero snaps in these games.

MOORE: Despite the nice game, Moore still had an ADOT of 8.8 and saw only three balls that traveled more than 10 air yards (he caught two). Walker attempted only eight throws that traveled over 10 air yards.

FALCONS: Have allowed the most touchdowns to wide receivers this year (11, including five in their past two games) and rank fifth-worst in catch rate allowed. They've allowed 24 pass completions of 20-plus yards (second-most).

FALCONS: Are expected to play without cornerback A.J. Terrell, their best coverage guy, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 30 REYDS 178 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Pitts has basically devolved into a touchdown-or-bust tight end. Sure, there's a chance he breaks out for 50 yards, but we could have said that for any of his first seven games and would have been right once. If his name was Marcedes Lewis or Geoff Swaim, you wouldn't even think twice about starting him. Dream if you want to, but a guy who's barely scored in his NFL career and has one game this season with more than 20 yards (!!) probably doesn't warrant much trust. I'd rather take my chances on Greg Dulcich, Cade Otton or Harrison Bryant.

Dave's Notebook:

PITTS: Has a 41.7% target share, a number that should make him the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy if he wasn't on a team that threw the ball 42% of the time and averaged 21.4 attempts per game.

PITTS: Has a 4.0 ADOT, a number that has kept him as the No. 26 tight end on a per-game basis in PPR (5.8 points per game).

END ZONE: Last week Pitts has three end-zone targets, including two from inside the 5. Penalties wiped two of them off the books and Pitts caught a third that might have actually been a touchdown but the refs ruled him down right at the goal line.

FALCONS: Have run 38 plays inside the 10 this season ... and thrown nine passes.

PANTHERS: Have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends and eight passing touchdowns total all season.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DAL -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Schultz has always been safer for PPR than non-PPR, but his upside is pretty limited considering he's not explosive and shares tight end targets. He's gonna have to score to really deliver, which makes him similar to a lot of tight ends. I'd rather start Greg Dulcich, Cade Otton and Evan Engram in all formats.

Dave's Notebook:

SCHULTZ: He's clearly impacted by his PCL injury. Nearly all of his routes were hitches or curls where he didn't have to run at an angle or make a bunch of cuts. He's never been fast, but Schultz seemed especially slow when he did run at an angle. Mayonnaise separates better than he does from defenders.

COWBOYS: Have used as many as three tight ends throughout the course of a game, including all three on a scoring play last week (Peyton Hendershot caught a touchdown and is among those faster than Schultz).

SCHULTZ: Ran just 16 routes last week but did have a 20% target share in Dak Prescott's first game back, catching five targets for 49 yards.

BEARS: Haven't faced many top-flight tight ends but have held the position to one touchdown on the season.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET MIA -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1296 RUYDS 16 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.3 If you're starting Tagovailoa, you're hoping he needed last week to knock some rust off and will throw better this week in one of the easiest matchups you could ask for. Detroit doesn't pressure quarterbacks enough to be a threat for Tagovailoa, making the matchup all the better. I'd chance it with Tagovailoa over Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, and I'd even start him over Tom Brady based on the upside.

Dave's Notebook:



FILM: Tagovailoa was actually awful last week with as many as five throws that should have been intercepted and another three throws that should have been huge plays for Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill, not including when he didn't even see Waddle streaking down the right sideline in the fourth quarter (he made a predetermined throw to Hill). He seemed focused on getting the ball out quickly and favored targets between the numbers.

LIONS: Have allowed at least 22 Fantasy points to everyone except Dak Prescott last week and Bailey Zappe. On the year Detroit has allowed 11 total touchdowns to quarterbacks and 259.2 pass yards per game.

LIONS: On the season have allowed a 70.8% completion rate, 11.9 yards per catch and an 8.77 ADOT, all of which rank bottom-seven. They are a shade better than league average in YAC/reception allowed to wide receivers (only six missed tackles), which is commendable given the amount of man coverage they've played.

LIONS: Have played man coverage at the second-highest rate this season. They have yet to play zone coverage for more than 66.7% in any game this year.

TAGOVAILOA: Has been better than fine regardless of coverage but more efficient against man coverage (12.1% TD rate, 119.3 QB rating) than zone coverage (3.6% TD rate, 99.6 QB rating). That includes Week 7, when Tagovailoa barely saw man coverage but was awful against it (50% completion rate, no touchdowns, 64.1 QB rating).

A CONCERN: Quarterbacks have averaged 32.5 pass attempts per game against the Lions, meaning many of them don't throw enough to have a monster game. Tagovailoa did throw 35 times last week in a competitive game, but it was just the second time this season he had that many attempts.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 12.8 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 39 REYDS 315 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Hockenson is one of a handful of tight ends who has the potential for modest yardage and touchdowns, so he's going to stick in most lineups. Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Higbee and Taysom Hill would start for me over him in non-PPR, but just the first two in PPR. I'm not ready to start Greg Dulcich over him; he's clearly a top-12 tight end.

Dave's Notebook:

HOCKENSON: Had a 20% target share last week, but that meant five targets and a 4-48-0 stat line. It's fair to say that was in a tougher matchup than what he'll face this week.

DOLPHINS: Rank 12th in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends and are actually league-worst in catch rate allowed (83.9%). However, they're also third-best in yards per catch allowed (8.36) and fifth-best in YAC/reception allowed (4.02). Against Minnesota, a similarly bad defense against tight ends, Hockenson posted 10 PPR points thanks to a touchdown.

HOCKENSON: Take away his monster outlier and Hockenson has averaged 6.2 full-PPR points per game. Yowsers.

