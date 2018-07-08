2018 MLB All-Star Game rosters revealed: Full American and National League rosters, starters, reserves

We're into July, which means the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is quickly approaching. On Sunday evening, MLB revealed the rosters for the 89th annual Midsummer Classic.

The 2018 All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, July 17 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park. The Home Run Derby is the night before and things officially get started Sunday, July 15 with the Futures Game (rosters here).

We've got seven things to know about the All-Star rosters that has background on how the teams are chosen, the roster construction, etc.

Here are the rosters, followed by the Final Vote candidates for each league. Be sure to refresh this page, as results will continue to update throughout Sunday's selection show. In parentheses by each player is the number of All-Star trips now, including this year.

National League

Starters

C - Willson Contreras, Cubs (1)

1B - Freddie Freeman, Braves (3)

2B - Javier Baez, Cubs (1)

SS - Brandon Crawford, Giants (2)

3B - Nolan Arenado, Rockies (4)

OF - Bryce Harper, Nationals (6)

OF - Matt Kemp, Dodgers (3)

OF - Nick Markakis, Braves (1)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will select at DH

Reserves

C - Buster Posey, Giants (6)

C - J.T. Realmuto, Marlins (1)

1B - Joey Votto, Reds (6)

1B - Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (6)

2B - Scooter Gennett, Reds (1)

2B - Ozzie Albies, Braves (1)

SS - Trevor Story, Rockies (1)

3B - Eugenio Suarez, Reds (1)

OF - Lorenzo Cain, Brewers (2)

OF - Christian Yelich, Brewers (1)

OF - Charlie Blackmon (3)

Pitchers

Max Scherzer, Nationals (6)

Jacob deGrom, Mets (2)

Jon Lester, Cubs (5)

Aaron Nola, Phillies (1)

Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks (2)

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves (1)

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals (1)

Josh Hader, Brewers (1)

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers (3)

Sean Doolittle, Nationals (2)

Brad Hand, Padres (2)

Felipe Vazquez, Pirates (1)

American League

Starters

C - Wilson Ramos, Rays (2)

1B - Jose Abreu, White Sox (2)

2B - Jose Altuve, Astros (6)

SS - Manny Machado, Orioles (4)

3B - Jose Ramirez, Indians (2)

OF - Mookie Betts, Red Sox (3)

OF - Aaron Judge, Yankees (2)

OF - Mike Trout, Angels (7)

DH - J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (2)

Pitchers

Justin Verlander, Astros (7)

Corey Kluber, Indians (3)

Chris Sale, Red Sox (7)

Luis Severino, Yankees (2)

Gerrit Cole, Astros (2)

Jose Berrios, Twins (1)

J.A. Happ, Blue Jays (1)

Trevor Bauer, Indians (1)**

Edwin Diaz, Mariners (1)

Joe Jimenez, Tigers (1)

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox (7)

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees (5)

Blake Treinen, Athletics (1)

** Verlander is set to pitch next Sunday, so he's replaced on the available roster with Bauer

Reserves

C - Salvador Perez, Royals (6)

1B - Mitch Moreland, Red Sox (1)

2B - Gleyber Torres, Yankees (1)

SS- Francisco Lindor, Indians (3)

3B - Alex Bregman, Astros (1)

OF - Michael Brantley, Indians (3)

OF - George Springer, Astros (2)

OF - Mitch Haniger, Mariners (1)

OF - Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers (1)

DH - Nelson Cruz, Mariners (6)

Final Vote candidates

Fans can vote through Wednesday, July 11 at 4 p.m. ET on mlb.com/vote so one of these candidates from each league can join the All-Star team

NL

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Brewers (0)

Brandon Belt, 1B, Giants (1)

Matt Carpenter, 1B, Cardinals (4)

Max Muncy, 1B/3B, Dodgers (0)

Trea Turner, SS, Nationals (0)

AL

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox (0)

Eddie Rosario, Twins (0)

Jean Segura, SS, Mariners (1)

Andrelton Simmons, SS, Angels (0)

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Yankees (4)