Saturday night at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, baseball's top minor leaguers took the field in the 2023 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the game's best prospects. The National League defeated the American League (NL 5, AL 0) and now leads the all-time series 2-1-1. The Futures Game used a USA vs. World format from 1999-2018. USA had a 13-7 advantage.

The NL put their first two runs on the board against Royals righty Will Klein courtesy of a single by Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero and a sacrifice fly by Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford, son of longtime big leaguer Carl Crawford. Marlins infielder Nasim Nuñez broke the game open with a bases-clearing double in the sixth.

The AL had its best chance to get back in the game in the sixth inning -- the Futures Game is a seven-inning affair, it should be noted -- when they loaded the bases against Pirates righty J.P. Massey. Massey struck out Red Sox infielder Nick Yorke on three pitches to strand all three runners, however.

Here are five takeaways from the 2023 Futures Game at T-Mobile Park.

1. A quiet night for Mariners prospects

It was a fairly quiet game for Mariners prospects Jonatan Clase and Harry Ford. They went a combined 0 for 3 with three strikeouts at the plate, and Ford, the AL's starting catcher, had an uneventful day behind the plate. Clase, the AL's starting center fielder, did make a nice diving catch on Crawford's sac fly though. Check it out:

It won't be long until Clase and Ford are back in T-Mobile Park. And, once they do get back, they'll do so on a more permanent bases as members of the Mariners.

2. Misiorowski lit up the radar gun

Everyone playing in the Futures Game is a little amped up, understandably so, and as a result we see a ton of velocity each year. Twelve of the 17 pitchers to appear in Saturday's game averaged at least 95 mph with their fastball, and a total of 14 pitches at 99 mph or better were thrown.

Pitch-for-pitch, Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski might have the best pure stuff in the minors, and he stood out in a game that featured enormous velocity. Misiorowski struck out three in his inning of work and averaged -- averaged -- 100.6 mph with his fastball. He threw the 10 fastest and 11 of the 12 fastest pitches in the game. This is obscene stuff:

MLB Pipeline ranks Misiorowski the No. 4 prospect in Milwaukee's system, saying he has "premium stuff" and the makings of a "star pitching prospect."

3. Scott did what he does best

Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II ranks second in the minors with 52 stolen bases this season. He showcased his speed in the Futures Game when he singled against Twins righty David Festa in the fifth inning, then stole second and third.

MLB Pipeline ranks Scott the No. 25 prospect in the Cardinals system. They note he's the fastest player in the farm system and his "wheels make him a natural center fielder."

4. The automatic strike zone was used

ABS, short for automated balls and strikes, is the robot umpire system currently being tested in the minors. There are two versions being tested: a fully automatic strike zone, and a challenge system. With the challenge system, a human umpire calls balls and strikes, and each team can challenge three pitches per game to ABS.

The challenge system was used during the Futures Game and the first challenge was made in the top of the second inning. A ball was called on Pirates catcher/first base prospect Endy Rodriguez, the call was appealed, and ABS confirmed it was indeed a ball. The entire process took no more than six seconds. Teams went 1-for-4 in challenges in the Futures Game.

It seems ABS is still a ways away from the big leagues -- commissioner Rob Manfred has indicated the system will not be used in MLB next season -- and the challenge system seems like a good compromise between a fully automated zone and unchecked human umpires. I have enjoyed it in the minors and I liked it in the Futures Game.

5. Nuñez was named MVP

Thanks to his bases-clearing double, Nuñez took home the Larry Doby Award as the Futures Game MVP. He is the first Marlins player to win the award. Current Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers was named MVP of last year's Futures Game and Cubs outfield prospect Brennen Davis won the award in 2021. Other Futures Game MVPs include Kyle Schwarber (2015), Nick Castellanos (2012), Jose Reyes (2002), and Alfonso Soriano (1999).

The Futures Game is the start of the All-Star break festivities. Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft will take place Sunday night, then there will be the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will also take place at T-Mobile Park.