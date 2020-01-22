Mets set to name Luis Rojas new manager to replace Carlos Beltran, report says

The New York Mets are nearing an agreement with Luis Rojas to become the club's new manager, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets had an unexpected opening after the team parted ways with Carlos Beltran in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal last week.

Rojas, 38, has managed in the minors throughout the Mets system and was originally set to be the Mets quality control coach on Beltran's bench.

