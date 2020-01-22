Mets set to name Luis Rojas new manager to replace Carlos Beltran, report says

Rojas and the Mets are reportedly finalizing a multi-year contract

USATSI

The New York Mets are nearing an agreement with Luis Rojas to become the club's new manager, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets had an unexpected opening after the team parted ways with Carlos Beltran in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal last week.

Rojas, 38, has managed in the minors throughout the Mets system and was originally set to be the Mets quality control coach on Beltran's bench.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking news story.

CBSSports.com

Katherine Acquavella joined CBS Sports in 2018. Her work has appeared in Yankees Magazine and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Memories and Dreams magazine. She is a graduate of St. John's... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories