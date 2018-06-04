MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: On MLB Draft night, Stanton gets heated against old foe Fiers

It's the first Monday of June and, well, there won't be much on-the-field baseball to enjoy. There are just five games on the schedule, with the Yankees and Tigers representing the only games being played outside of California. For the most part, all the attention will be on the draft. All the same, keep it here throughout the day for any and all news, notes, and scores.

The first round of the MLB Draft was completed Monday night and it was the reason for the weird schedule. The Tigers took studly starting pitcher Casey Mize out of Auburn with the number one overall pick -- so he gets to stay a Tiger! -- and here's the full draft tracker for the first round.

Severino pins tail on the Tigers

Yankees ace Luis Severino kept rolling against the Tigers in Game One of a day-night doubleheader.

Severino, who entered the day with a 2.31 ERA and a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, held the Tigers to four hits and a run over eight innings. He did so while fanning 10 batters and walking none. Pretty good afternoon, all total.

Severino has now held opponents to three runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts, and to two runs or fewer in 10 of those 13. The only time he's been touched up this season came in his third start, when the Red Sox plated five runs in five innings. Other than that, he has been excellent all season.

If Severino can keep it up, he'll find himself under consideration for the Cy Young Award.

Tigers even doubleheader, Stanton and Fiers re-stoke old fires

Things got a little saucy in the second game of the double dip, as Mike Fiers hit Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch and Stanton was pretty angry (video here). There's history. Fiers was the one who hit Stanton in the face a few years back. Stanton got a measure of revenge with this shot next time up:

Fiers and the Tigers would have the last laugh, taking the second game of the doubleheader, though.

The Yankees aren't happy with ESPN

The Dodgers will promote LHP Caleb Ferguson.

The Tigers signed RHP Junichi Tazawa to a minor-league deal.

Veteran righty Jake Peavy will hold a workout for teams in June.

will hold a workout for teams in June. The Yankees recalled OF Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for their doubleheader vs. Detroit

