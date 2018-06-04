MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: On MLB Draft night, Stanton gets heated against old foe Fiers
The Tigers evened up the doubleheader, and there was a draft!
It's the first Monday of June and, well, there won't be much on-the-field baseball to enjoy. There are just five games on the schedule, with the Yankees and Tigers representing the only games being played outside of California. For the most part, all the attention will be on the draft. All the same, keep it here throughout the day for any and all news, notes, and scores.
Monday's scores
- Yankees 7, Tigers 4 Game 1 (box score)
- Tigers 4, Yankees 2 (box score)
- Royals at Angels (GameTracker)
- Braves at Padres (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants (GameTracker)
First round of MLB Draft
The first round of the MLB Draft was completed Monday night and it was the reason for the weird schedule. The Tigers took studly starting pitcher Casey Mize out of Auburn with the number one overall pick -- so he gets to stay a Tiger! -- and here's the full draft tracker for the first round.
Severino pins tail on the Tigers
Yankees ace Luis Severino kept rolling against the Tigers in Game One of a day-night doubleheader.
Severino, who entered the day with a 2.31 ERA and a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, held the Tigers to four hits and a run over eight innings. He did so while fanning 10 batters and walking none. Pretty good afternoon, all total.
Severino has now held opponents to three runs or fewer in 12 of his 13 starts, and to two runs or fewer in 10 of those 13. The only time he's been touched up this season came in his third start, when the Red Sox plated five runs in five innings. Other than that, he has been excellent all season.
If Severino can keep it up, he'll find himself under consideration for the Cy Young Award.
Tigers even doubleheader, Stanton and Fiers re-stoke old fires
Things got a little saucy in the second game of the double dip, as Mike Fiers hit Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch and Stanton was pretty angry (video here). There's history. Fiers was the one who hit Stanton in the face a few years back. Stanton got a measure of revenge with this shot next time up:
Fiers and the Tigers would have the last laugh, taking the second game of the doubleheader, though.
Quick hits
- The Yankees aren't happy with ESPN.
- The Dodgers will promote LHP Caleb Ferguson.
- The Tigers signed RHP Junichi Tazawa to a minor-league deal.
- Veteran righty Jake Peavy will hold a workout for teams in June.
- The Yankees recalled OF Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for their doubleheader vs. Detroit
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 MLB Draft first round analysis
The Tigers selected Auburn right-hander Casey Mize with the No. 1 selection
-
Auburn's Mize goes first to Tigers
Mize is a right-handed pitcher who looks like a future frontline starter
-
MLB Mock Draft: Tigers take Mize No. 1
The Tigers hold the first pick in the 2018 draft, and Casey Mize is the odds-on favorite to...
-
Yankees vs. Tigers odds, MLB picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Game 2 of the Yankees-Tigers doubleheader 10,000 times
-
Yankees could boycott ESPN over schedule
The Yankees want off "Sunday Night Baseball" for good reason
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 4
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday