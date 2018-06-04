2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft: First-round complete results tracker

Major League Baseball's annual amateur draft has arrived.

The three-day event begins Monday night with the first 78 picks during a live MLB Network broadcast. That covers the first round, supplemental first round, competitive balance round A, second round, competitive balance round B, and the supplemental second round. Here is the full 2018 draft order.

The Detroit Tigers, thanks to Pablo Sandoval's walk-off home run on the final day of the 2017 season, hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. The Tigers and San Francisco Giants finished with identical 64-98 records last year, but because the Tigers had the worse record in 2016, they receive the No. 1 pick. Had Sandoval not hit the walk-off, the Giants would've gone 63-99 and had the No. 1 pick this year.

This is the second time in history that the Tigers hold the No. 1 draft pick. They selected Rice closer Matt Anderson with the No. 1 pick in 1997. That pick did not work out as hoped even though Anderson spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues. Last year the Minnesota Twins used the No. 1 pick on high school shortstop Royce Lewis, who has emerge as one of the game's very best prospects this year.

The entire MLB draft covers 40 rounds -- it used to be 100 rounds way back in the day -- and it's important to note that every team has a first round pick this year. Free agent compensation rules were changed with the latest collective bargaining agreement. Every team keeps their first round pick now.

