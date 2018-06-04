2018 MLB Draft: Tigers select Auburn's Casey Mize with the No. 1 overall pick

The Detroit Tigers "earned" the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by having the worst record in baseball last season. With the pick, they took right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, out of Auburn.

Widely considered the favorite for the top overall pick for the last several weeks, Mize has pitched to a 2.95 ERA with a 0.82 WHIP and 151 strikeouts against just 12 walks.

Mize sits low-to-mid 90s with his heater with what is said to be an excellent splitter and plus slider. His control is his calling card, though. Take note of that incredible strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Tigers fans will have a chance to watch Mize if they so choose, as Auburn has won its regional and advanced to a Super Regional. In Mize's regional outing, he struck out 11 in seven innings of work, having allowed just one run on four hits against Army.

It's worth mentioning that the draft is unlike some other drafts like the NFL or NBA, in that the players are generally at least a year away from being able to impact the big-league roster. The Tigers will surely take it at least a little slow with Mize as they rebuild the major-league foundation. Aaron Nola of the Phillies was drafted seventh overall out of the SEC (LSU) during a rebuild in 2014 and made his MLB debut July 21, 2015. Perhaps Mize takes a similar route, but that's probably as quick as could reasonably be expected. Sometimes even the top pick never makes the majors. It happened with Mark Appel.

For now, the Tigers have an organizational asset in a strong-armed Mize, who has excellent upside.