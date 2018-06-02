2018 MLB Draft order: First round, supplemental, competitive balance picks and how to watch, live stream

On Monday, the 2018 First-Year Player Draft will begin with a live broadcast from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, NJ. The annual amateur draft covers three days and 40 rounds. Here is our mock draft. And here's how to watch:

What: Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A (note: Round 2 and Competitive Balance Round B will be streamed on MLB.com)

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.com

As a reminder, the draft order is the reverse order of the previous year's regular season standings. MLB does not have a draft lottery, nor can postseason results change the draft order. Teams can gain and lose draft picks via free agent compensation, however. Here are the teams that forfeited picks this year:

Free agent compensation rules have changed with the current collective bargaining agreement. Compensation picks are now tied to market and contract size. Furthermore, MLB hands out 14 Competitive Balance Lottery draft picks to small market teams each year. Those picks can be traded. The Twins sent one to the Padres in the recent Phil Hughes trade.

So, with all that mind and the draft right around the corner, here is the 2018 MLB Draft order. Aside from potential last minute Competitive Balance Lottery pick trades, these selections are locked in.

First Round

1. Tigers (Slot value: $8,096,300)

2. Giants (Slot value: $7,494,600)

3. Phillies (Slot value: $6,947,500

4. White Sox (Slot value: $6,411,400)

5. Reds (Slot value: $5,946,400)

6. Mets (Slot value: $5,525,200)

7. Padres (Slot value: $5,226,500)

8. Braves (Slot value: $4,980,700)

9. Athletics (Slot value: $4,761,500)

10. Pirates (Slot value: $4,560,200)

11. Orioles (Slot value: $4,375,100)

12. Blue Jays (Slot value: $4,200,900)

13. Marlins (Slot value: $4,038,200)

14. Mariners (Slot value: $3,883,800)

15. Rangers (Slot value: $3,738,500)

16. Rays (Slot value: $3,603,500)

17. Angels (Slot value: $3,472,900)

18. Royals (Slot value: $3,349,300)

19. Cardinals (Slot value: $3,231,700)

20. Twins (Slot value: $3,120,000)

21. Brewers (Slot value: $3,013,600)

22. Rockies (Slot value: $2,912,300)

23. Yankees (Slot value: $2,815,900)

24. Cubs (Slot value: $2,724,000)

25. Diamondbacks (Slot value: $2,636,400)

26. Red Sox (Slot value: $2,552,800)

27. Nationals (Slot value: $2,472,700)

28. Astros (Slot value: $2,339,400)

29. Indians (Slot value: $2,332,700)

30. Dodgers (Slot value: $2,275,800)

Supplemental First Round

31. Rays (compensation for losing Alex Cobb)

32. Rays (compensation for failing to sign 2017 draft pick Drew Rasmussen)

33. Royals (compensation for losing Lorenzo Cain)

34. Royals (compensation for losing Eric Hosmer)

35. Indians (compensation for losing Carlos Santana)

Competitive Balance Round A

36. Pirates

37. Orioles

38. Padres

39. Diamondbacks

40. Royals

41. Indians

42. Rockies

43. Cardinals

Second Round

44. Tigers

45. Giants

46. White Sox

47. Reds

48. Mets

49. Braves

50. Athletics

51. Pirates

52. Jays

53. Marlins

54. Mariners

55. Rangers

56. Rays

57. Angels

58. Royals

59. Twins

60. Brewers

61. Yankees

62. Cubs

63. Diamondbacks

64. Red Sox

65. Nationals

66. Astros

67. Indians

68. Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round B

69. Marlins

70. Athletics

71. Rays

72. Reds

73. Brewers

74. Padres (from Twins in Phil Hughes trade)

Supplemental Second Round

75. Cardinals (compensation for losing Lance Lynn)

76. Rockies (compensation for losing Greg Holland)

77. Cubs (compensation for losing Wade Davis)

78. Cubs (compensation for losing Jake Arrieta)

Third Round

79. Tigers

80. Giants

81. White Sox

82. Reds

83. Mets

84. Padres

85. Athletics

86. Pirates

87. Orioles

88. Blue Jays

89. Marlins

90. Mariners

91. Rangers

92. Rays

93. Angels

94. Royals

95. Cardinals

96. Rockies

97. Yankees

98. Cubs

99. Diamondbacks

100. Red Sox

101. Nationals

102. Astros

103. Indians

104. Dodgers

Rounds 4-40

Tigers

Giants

Phillies

White Sox

Reds

Mets

Padres

Braves

Athletics

Pirates

Orioles

Jays

Marlins

Mariners

Rangers

Rays

Angels

Royals

Cardinals

Twins

Brewers

Rockies

Yankees

Cubs

Diamondbacks

Red Sox

Nationals

Astros

Indians

Dodgers