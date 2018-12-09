MLB rumors, free agency and trade updates: Mets trade talks lose steam; Cubs won't trade Schwarber

We're hours away from the official beginning of the 2018 winter meetings and the rumor mill is churning. While you wait for everything to get underway, check out Matt Snyder's ten bold predictions for baseball's big week in Las Vegas.

And if you need a refresher on what teams are looking to shop for this week, we've got you covered with our division by division previews. We broke down all 30 teams, their needs and the approach they should take for this week: AL East, NL East, AL Central, NL Central, AL West and NL West.

On Sunday, the Today's Game Era Committee will cast their votes for 10 candidates for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. This year's ballot features six former players, three managers and one executive: Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser, Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel, Lou Piniella, Lee Smith and George Steinbrenner.

As for the rest, we'll be rounding up all the best rumors, transactions, news and notes from the day.

Mets talks for Realmuto, Syndergaard losing steam

Mets trade talks involving right-hander Noah Syndergaard and Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto have lost steam, reports SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets had been trying to acquire Realmuto and were said to be open to moving Syndergaard in separate trades. Trades are still possible, of course, but are now seen as unlikely.

Nobody seems to think a Syndergaard trade is very likely. But the Mets are intending to listen while here in Vegas. Will take something eye opening. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2018

Although talks for Realmuto are not progressing, the Mets clearly need help behind the plate, and they're said to be in the market for bullpen help as well. Since taking over GM Brodie Van Wagenen seems to have dipped his toe in pretty much every market. The Mets are aggressively looking for upgrades after landing Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

Yankees still in pursuit of JA Happ

After losing out on Patrick Corbin and watching Nathan Eovaldi return to the Red Sox, the Yankees are in pursuit of left-hander J.A. Happ, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred. Happ finished this past season in New York and went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts with the Yankees. Several teams are in the mix for the veteran southpaw at this point.

The Yankees reportedly bid five years for Corbin, who received a six-year contract, and three years for Eovaldi, who received a four-year contract. Happ turned 36 in October and could be in line for a three-year contract, though it'll be interesting to see whether the Yankees are willing to sign him through his age 38 season after balking at paying Corbin and Eovaldi into their mid-30s.

Cubs won't make Schwarber available in trade talks

Kyle Schwarber is not available. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs are telling interested teams they will not trade Schwarber this offseason. That could be posturing, of course, but it's worth nothing Schwarber is a Theo Epstein favorite and Epstein has resisted trade overtures for years, most notably refusing to trade Schwarber for Andrew Miller at the 2016 deadline.

Schwarber, 25, hit .238/.356/.467 (115 OPS+) with 26 home runs in 2018. He graded out well defensively in left field, mostly because of his arm -- his 11 outfield assists tied for fourth most in baseball -- and not so much because of his range. Corner outfielders are always plentiful in free agency and Cubs could, in theory, trade Schwarber for help elsewhere on the roster and sign a free agent to replace him.