MLB rumors: Orioles getting close to Dylan Bundy trade; ex-Yankee Greg Bird becomes free agent

The day before Thanksgiving means teams are going to try and tie up any loose ends before the holiday, then most are going to take a short break before ramping things up in front of the winter meetings. Sure enough, Wednesday morning brought a host of activity. Let's round up everything that's going on in MLB right here.

Bundy trade coming?

The Orioles are getting closer to trading starting pitcher Dylan Bundy, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. There's no word on where Bundy might end up or what the Orioles' return would be.

Bundy, 27, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his big-league career, but those moments have been buried under a sea of mediocrity or worse. In over 600 career innings, he's posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. He led the majors in home runs allowed in 2018 and hasn't posted a sub-4.00 ERA. He has been striking out more than a batter per inning the last two seasons, though, and he's got good raw stuff. It's entirely possible a change of scenery gives him a big boost.

Pirates hire new manager

The Pirates have hired Derek Shelton, who was previously the Twins bench coach, as their new manager. Full story here.

Padres, Brewers swap four players

The Padres have shipped infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Eric Lauer to the Brewers in exchange for outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies. Full story here.

Padres grab Pomeranz, Rangers ink Gibson

A pair of pitcher signings were reported Wednesday morning. The Padres have agreed to terms with lefty reliever Drew Pomeranz, per reports. Meanwhile, the Rangers reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with starter Kyle Gibson.

Greg Bird hits free agency

Former Yankees first baseman Greg Bird has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Bird was never really able to live up to expectations in the Bronx after a great start in 2015. He missed all of 2016 due to injury and has hit .194/.287/.388 with 21 homers in 522 plate appearances in the three seasons since. He won't find trouble getting a job elsewhere, but don't expect an everyday starter role unless it's with a non-contender.

Rays grab outfielder, DFA Aguilar

The Rays have acquired outfielder Brian O'Grady from the Reds and designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment in a corresponding move.

O'Grady, 27, hit .190/.292/.429 in 48 plate appearances last season in his first foray into big-league action. He flashed a nice power-speed combo in Triple-A, hitting .280/.359/.550 with 28 homers and 20 steals in 112 games with Louisville.

As for Aguilar, it's been quite a fall. In 2018, he hit 35 homers and drove home 108 runs, getting down-ballot MVP votes. Last season, he lost his job with the Brewers and was traded to the Rays at the deadline for reliever Jake Faria. In 107 plate appearances with the Rays, he hit .261/.336/.424 with four homers. It wasn't terrible, but he's a bat-only guy and that's not exceptional production.

Mariners agree to sign Edwards

The Mariners have agreed to terms with reliever Carl Edwards Jr., per the Seattle Times. Edwards was very good for the Cubs from 2016-18 overall, but fell off the rails last season. He had an 8.47 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 17 innings for the Cubs -- wrapped around a stint in Triple-A -- before being traded to the Padres. With San Diego, he allowed six runs in his 1 2/3 innings. He's still only 28 years old, so a bounce back isn't out of the realm of possibility.