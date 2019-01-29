MLB rumors: Reds making progress in J.T. Realmuto trade talks; Freddy Galvis signs with Blue Jays

We are two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've got a healthy supply of buzz even as we head toward February.

To give you an idea of what's out there on Tuesday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

Reds, Marlins making progress in Realmuto trade talks

View Profile J.T. Realmuto MIA • C • 11 BA .277 R 74 HR 21 RBI 74 SB 3

The Miami Marlins have made it clear that their asking price for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is very high; they're looking for at least a top prospect or promising young big leaguer with controllable years of service time, and more, in return for Realmuto.

We recently saw reports of the Cincinnati Reds joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the Realmuto trade conversations. Jon Heyman of Fancred reports that the Reds and Marlins have made progress, but they're still at odds on what prospects would go to Miami for Realmuto. Heyman also reports that the Braves, Astros and Rays as other teams interested.

Progress yesterday but Marlins, Reds still apart on prospects that would go to Miami in potential Realmuto deal. Padres trying, with LA still in and logical. Braves, Astros, Rays among other possibilities. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2019

Realmuto, who turns 28 in March, has two years remaining in arbitration before qualifying for free agency in 2021. At the end of the 2018 season, Realmuto's agent, Jeff Berry of CAA, told MLB Network radio that his client was not interested in signing an extension with the Marlins. Realmuto hit .277/.340/.484 with 30 doubles and 21 homers in 125 games last season.

Padres considering Moustakas

View Profile Mike Moustakas MIL • 3B • 18 BA .251 R 66 HR 28 RBI 95 SB 4

The Padres came out as another team in the Machado sweepstakes after it became apparent the cost might not be astronomical for the top free agent. But, just to be safe, the Padres are also considering free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred. Former Royals teammate Eric Hosmer, who joined the Padres last season, is said to have highly recommended Moustakas, Heyman reports.

While Padres have an eye on Manny Machado, they are also considering Mike Moustakas, who may be a more realistic target. No surprise, Eric Hosmer is said to have highly recommended Moose. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2019

Moustakas, 30, could be a great third base option for San Diego if they're unable to sway Machado, plus Moustakas would provide a veteran infield presence for a team that's still waiting for their top prospects Fernanado Tatis Jr. and Luis Urias to become infield regulars. CBS Sports ranked Moustakas No. 19 on our Free Agent Tracker.

Blue Jays sign Galvis

View Profile Freddy Galvis SD • SS • 13 BA .248 R 62 HR 13 RBI 67 SB 8

The Blue Jays announced that they have signed veteran infielder Freddy Galvis. It is a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2020. Right-hander Danny Barnes was designated for assignment to create 40-man roster space.

OFFICIAL: We've signed INF Freddy Galvis to a 1-year contract with a club option for 2020.



To make room on our 40-man roster, RHP Danny Barnes has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/MqPXgy2Bug — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 29, 2019

Galvis will receive a $5 million guarantee, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Galvis' deal includes a $4 million salary for the 2019 season and a $1 million buyout on a 2020 option that can instead be exercised at $5.5 million.

Source: Freddy Galvis' deal with Toronto is for one-year, $4M, with $5.5M option for 2020. There is a $1M buyout on the option, so he's guaranteed $5M in the deal. Galvis has already passed his physical. Deal also includes awards bonuses. @ShiDavidi was first with the deal. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 29, 2019

Galvis did not receive a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Padres, and hit the open market after spending six seasons with the Phillies and one with the Padres. Galvis, 29, appeared in all 162 games in 2017 with the Phillies and in 2018 with the Padres. Last season, he slashed .248/.299/.380 with 13 homers and eight stolen bases. In Toronto, Galvis will either take on an everyday role at shortstop, or he'll split time with shortstop/second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.