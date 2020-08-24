Watch Now: Mavericks Stun Clippers in Overtime ( 3:10 )

Over 10 months after the 2019-20 NBA season began, the playoffs are underway in the NBA bubble. Due to the need to play inside the Disney World campus, home-court advantage has been largely eliminated this year, since there is no travel, no fans in attendance, and no true home or away teams. Otherwise, the format remains the largely same, with the top eight teams in each conference playing best-of-seven series, and the winner of each conference meeting in the Finals, which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

Here's a look at the schedule for every day of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Monday, Aug. 17

Game 1: Denver Nuggets 135, Utah Jazz 125 (OT)

Game 1: Toronto Raptors 134, Brooklyn Nets 110

Game 1: Boston Celtics 109, Philadelphia 76ers 101

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas Mavericks 110

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Game 1: Orlando Magic 122, Milwaukee Bucks 110

Game 1: Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 101

Game 1: Houston Rockets 123, Oklahoma City Thunder 108

Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Game 2: Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99

Game 2: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 105

Game 2: Boston Celtics 128, Philadelphia 76ers 101

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114

Thursday, Aug. 20

Game 2: Miami Heat 109, Indiana Pacers 100

Game 2: Houston Rockets 111, Oklahoma City Thunder 98

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks 111, Orlando Magic 96

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland Trail Blazers 88

Friday, Aug. 21

Game 3: Toronto Raptors 117, Brooklyn Nets 92

Game 3: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 87

Game 3: Boston Celtics 102, Philadelphia 76ers 94

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas Mavericks 122

Saturday, Aug. 22

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107

Game 3: Miami Heat 124, Indiana Pacers 115

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Houston Rockets 107 (OT)

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 116, Portland Trail Blazers 108

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 4: Boston Celtics 110, Philadelphia 76ers 106

Game 4: Dallas Mavericks 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133 OT

Game 4: Toronto Raptors 150, Brooklyn Nets 122

Game 4: Utah Jazz 129, Denver Nuggets 127

Monday, Aug. 24

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 5*: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m., TNT

*If necessary

Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 6*: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN



*If necessary

Friday, Aug. 28

Game 6*: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD

Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD

*If necessary

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 7*: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD



Game 2: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, TBD, TBD

Game 7*: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD

*If necessary

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*

*If necessary

Monday, Aug. 31

Game 3: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics, TBD, TBD





