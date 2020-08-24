Over 10 months after the 2019-20 NBA season began, the playoffs are underway in the NBA bubble. Due to the need to play inside the Disney World campus, home-court advantage has been largely eliminated this year, since there is no travel, no fans in attendance, and no true home or away teams. Otherwise, the format remains the largely same, with the top eight teams in each conference playing best-of-seven series, and the winner of each conference meeting in the Finals, which are scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.
Here's a look at the schedule for every day of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
Monday, Aug. 17
- Game 1: Denver Nuggets 135, Utah Jazz 125 (OT)
- Game 1: Toronto Raptors 134, Brooklyn Nets 110
- Game 1: Boston Celtics 109, Philadelphia 76ers 101
- Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas Mavericks 110
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Game 1: Orlando Magic 122, Milwaukee Bucks 110
- Game 1: Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 101
- Game 1: Houston Rockets 123, Oklahoma City Thunder 108
- Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Game 2: Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99
- Game 2: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 105
- Game 2: Boston Celtics 128, Philadelphia 76ers 101
- Game 2: Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Game 2: Miami Heat 109, Indiana Pacers 100
- Game 2: Houston Rockets 111, Oklahoma City Thunder 98
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks 111, Orlando Magic 96
- Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland Trail Blazers 88
Friday, Aug. 21
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors 117, Brooklyn Nets 92
- Game 3: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 87
- Game 3: Boston Celtics 102, Philadelphia 76ers 94
- Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas Mavericks 122
Saturday, Aug. 22
- Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107
- Game 3: Miami Heat 124, Indiana Pacers 115
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Houston Rockets 107 (OT)
- Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 116, Portland Trail Blazers 108
Sunday, Aug. 23
- Game 4: Boston Celtics 110, Philadelphia 76ers 106
- Game 4: Dallas Mavericks 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133 OT
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors 150, Brooklyn Nets 122
- Game 4: Utah Jazz 129, Denver Nuggets 127
Monday, Aug. 24
- Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Game 5*: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m., TNT
*If necessary
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Game 6*: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
*If necessary
Friday, Aug. 28
- Game 6*: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD
- Game 6*: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD
- Game 6*: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD
- Game 6*: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD
*If necessary
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Game 7*: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks, TBD, TBD
- Game 2: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors, TBD, TBD
- Game 7*: Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz, TBD, TBD
*If necessary
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, TBD, TBD*
- Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, TBD, TBD*
- Game 7: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, TBD, TBD*
- Game 7: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, TBD, TBD*
*If necessary
Monday, Aug. 31
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics, TBD, TBD