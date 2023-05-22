The matchup for the 2023 NBA Finals is nearly set. The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are both just one win away from reaching the championship round after taking commanding 3-0 series leads in the conference finals. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will try to make historic comebacks in the coming days, but we could very well be looking at a Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals.

While we don't know for sure who will be playing in the Finals, we do know the 2023 NBA Finals schedule. Game 1 is set for Thursday, June 1, and a potential Game 7 is on the calendar for Sunday, June 18. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will either be in Denver, Boston or Miami as the Lakers are the only team remaining who cannot have home-court advantage.

The Celtics have home-court advantage over the Nuggets and Lakers, while the Nuggets would have home-court advantage against the Heat. The Heat -- who have started every series in these playoffs on the road -- would only host NBA Finals Game 1 if they faced the Lakers.

Below is the info we know right know about the 2023 NBA Finals. All games will be broadcast on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2023 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 : Thursday, June 1 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

: Thursday, June 1 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 2 : Sunday, June 4 - 8 p.m. ET, ABC

: Sunday, June 4 - 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 : Wednesday, June 7 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

: Wednesday, June 7 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 : Friday, June 9 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

: Friday, June 9 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5 : Monday, June 12 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC*

: Monday, June 12 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC* Game 6 : Thursday, June 15 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC*

: Thursday, June 15 - 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC* Game 7: Sunday, June 18 - 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

(* - if necessary)

And here's a look at recent NBA Finals history, with the last 10 winners and last 10 MVPs.

