Eight potential Wizards trades involving John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. that could fix things in D.C.

Despite their valiant comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the Washington Wizards are in dire straits as a franchise, and Markieff Morris even said as much. Franchise leader John Wall has reportedly been fined for hurling expletives at coach Scott Brooks, and Wizards practices have reportedly revealed the explosive conclusion to seasons of internal discord.

Amid the drama, reports have surfaced saying that no player is off limits when it comes to trades, which means that any or all of the once-promising trio of Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. could be shipped off at any moment. With that in mind, our CBS Sports NBA writers decided to play matchmaker. We assessed needs for both the Wizards and potential partners to find deals that make sense for both sides.

Will these trades transform the squalor of the Wizards franchise into invigorating hope? Maybe, maybe not. But it's becoming increasingly clear that something needs to change if they want to get back on the winning path. Washington will play next when it visits the Toronto Raptors on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

Orlando Magic receive:

John Wall



Ian Mahinmi



Washington Wizards receive:

What the Magic get is a superstar point guard who, in theory at least, can remain in his prime and under a (massive) contract as the Magic youth -- namely Aaron Gordon and Mo Bamba -- begin to achieve their prime. The Magic's lack of good point guard play could be what holds this promising young core back. Perhaps they could land a solid point guard in 2019 free agency -- Terry Rozier? Kemba Walker? But free agency is always a gamble. This gives the Magic some security, which is crucial for a small-market team that's not considered a free-agent destination. It will sting to give up on the potential of Jonathan Isaac, the No. 6 pick from a year ago, but that's all the oft-injured Isaac has shown so far: Potential.

The Wizards manage to (again, theoretically) remain competitive for the 2019 playoffs while simultaneously planning for the future. Adding an NBA starting-level point guard in Augustin -- one who is shooting 46.9 percent from 3 this season -- and a scorer in Fournier means the Wizards could actually gain immediate scoring punch from this trade. The jewel of this deal, though, is the gamble they are taking in Isaac, who has the potential to become an elite 3-and-D type of player, and maybe more than that. Injuries have stopped him from getting anywhere near his potential so far. Getting off of Wall's monster deal will free this team up for the future. Most importantly, these Wizards become Bradley Beal's team -- a player who is three years younger than Wall, and may have a brighter future. -- Reid Forgrave

New Orleans Pelicans receive:

Otto Porter

Washington Wizards receive:

Porter has been a whipping boy in Washington, and this puts him on a team where he should be appreciated. He can start at small forward and take some of Randle's minutes at backup four, and he would make the Pelicans much longer and more versatile. This would be a big-picture play for New Orleans, as it tries to convince Anthony Davis he should spend his prime there, plus it would provide some insurance against Nikola Mirotic leaving this summer.

The Wizards could sell their fans on Randle being just as productive as Porter -- his per-minute numbers have been crazy this season -- but this is mostly about giving the team a shake-up and giving the front office flexibility. Porter is set to make $28.5 million in 2020-21; Randle and Hill will both come off the books a year earlier. I'm not saying this solves all of Washington's problems, but I don't think any realistic trade will do that. This as least puts the organization on a path toward building a new identity. -- James Herbert

Philadelphia 76ers receive:

Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards receive:

For the Sixers, you go all in after getting Jimmy Butler and put a legit championship team on the floor. Beal obviously heals a lot of Philly's shooting problems. In fact, alongside JJ Redick and Butler, with Landy Shamet coming off the bench and perhaps a buyout shooter still on the horizon, suddenly shooting could be a strength for the Sixers -- and we know what Ben Simmons can do with shooters all around him. Beal is still only 25 years old and is signed through 2021, so your championship window remains open for the foreseeable future, presuming Butler re-signs long term. If they add Beal, its hard to see Butler leaving.

For the Wizards, it's all about youth and draft picks, and this deal provides both. Zhaire Smith, who went No. 16 overall this past June, is a crazy athlete who can be an elite defender. That 2021 Heat pick could easily be a top-10 pick given the way that team is going. You get Fultz as a reclamation project and if -- and this is a big if -- he is able to find his shooting stroke to at least a functional degree, the other parts of his game have looked good and this could be a steal to get a No. 1 overall pick this early in his career. Meanwhile, Chandler is on an expiring contract, so you don't take on any long-term money for an aging player. If you're looking to start fresh with upside, it's hard to do better than two former first-round picks under the age of 21 and a future potential top-10 pick. -- Brad Botkin

Miami Heat receive:

John Wall

Washington Wizards receive:

Goran Dragic

2019 first-round draft pick

There are a number of trade possibilities involving the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards, but I'll make this as simple as possible. The Heat desperately need star power and they don't have the cap space to add a major free agent in 2019. They're stuck with the terrible contracts of Hassan Whiteside and Tyler Johnson, both of which they're already having trouble trading. Wall fills that star power void and negates that need to add a major free agent next offseason. It also gives them the No. 1 scoring option that they so desperately need.

In the case of the Wizards, they want to rid themselves of Wall's contract. While there's nothing necessarily wrong with Wall's production, the bottom line is, this team is not going to win a title with him leading the franchise. The furthest they've ever advanced is the semifinals in eight full years with the former No. 1 overall pick and there's clear signs of dissension in the locker room. When you factor in that he's due an average of $42 million per year through the 2022-23 season, Washington simply needs to get rid of him. -- DJ Siddiqi

Houston Rockets receive:

Otto Porter

Washington Wizards receive:

With the Houston Rockets losing both Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute over the course of the offseason, their perimeter defense has taken a major hit, which is why a player like Otto Porter would be an intriguing option for them on the trade market. While he is not considered to be a lock-down defender, Porter is more than capable of guarding both the small forward and power forward positions, which would give the Rockets a true two-way player who could help make an impact on the perimeter on both ends of the floor.

For Washington, the Wizards would get out of Porter's large contract and save some money in the long run by taking back a package of Gordon and Knight. With Kelly Oubre Jr. and Troy Brown Jr. on their roster, Washington has a number of players who would be capable of filling Porter's role with the team moving forward, and the addition of Gordon would provide the Wizards with some much-needed offense from the perimeter -- Washington only shoots 32 percent as a team from beyond the arc. -- Michael Bohlin

Miami Heat receive:

Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards receive:

Josh Richardson

Tyler Johnson

2019 first-round draft pick

Because of Wall's lucrative contract, Beal is the most desirable trade asset on the Wizards roster. There will be plenty of suitors for the 25-year-old, who is probably already the best player in Washington and is under contract through the 2021 season. The Heat were reportedly very close to acquiring Jimmy Butler, with Josh Richardson as the centerpiece, so it makes sense for Miami to offer Richardson for Beal. While Beal isn't quite the defensive player that Butler or Richardson is, his offensive potential is markedly higher as he enters his prime, and his ability to play both guard positions with elite shooting makes him an ideal asset for the modern NBA. The Heat are clearly looking for a bona fide star given their current roster laden with good-but-not-great players, and Beal fits the bill to a tee.

For the Wizards, it's not close to equal value, but we've seen what happens when a team gets desperate to unload a star. They could do a lot worse than Richardson, a defensive stud who's untapping more offensive weapons on a near-nightly basis. Most importantly, Richardson is a low-maintenance player on a great contract who won't need plays called for him or indulge the Wizards' drama about who's getting shots and who's not. He'll put his head down and play hard every single night, which is exactly what Washington needs right now, particularly on the defensive end. Johnson is overpaid, but he's a proven bench scorer and ball-handler to add to Austin Rivers on a weak Wizards bench. The most important piece for the Wizards, moving forward, is the first-round pick. It will give them a tangible path toward rebuilding, now that it seems their current core is approaching a full meltdown. -- Colin Ward-Henninger

Portland Trail Blazers receive:

Otto Porter



Washington Wizards receive:

Porter has a ton of value and the Portland Trail Blazers could be very interested to acquiring his services. The Blazers are currently sitting atop the Western Conference standings and coming off a postseason appearance in which they were embarrassed by the New Orleans Pelicans. Porter would give the Blazers a strong wing that can shoot and offers a good amount of versatility while also being a tremendous upgrade over Harkless. While Porter isn't an explosive scorer, he won't need to be as he'll be the third option for the Blazers. Portland possesses one of the league's more dangerous backcourts in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but this group needs to make a run or the front office may decide to break it up.

It's no secret that the Wizards are in shambles this season. It appears that it's time for a rebuild with Wall and Beal being the two most attractive names that can be had on the open market. However, Porter is currently playing under a $106.5 million contract and Washington would surely love to get that type of deal off the books. In this deal, they'd be acquiring a talented young big man in Leonard who has seen his minutes drop this season due to the emergence of Zach Collins. The Wizards would also get a solid veteran wing in Harkless and a former first-round pick in Simons. Washington gets a chance to add a few young pieces to their roster while gaining some draft capital for the future. -- Christopher Bengel

Charlotte Hornets receive:

Otto Porter



Washington Wizards receive:

Acquiring a capable wing player would work to show Kemba Walker that the Hornets are serious about contending prior to his upcoming free agency. Porter would be an immediate upgrade over any other perimeter player currently on the Hornets roster, and would provide Walker with another player who can put the ball in the basket.

For the Wizards, Kidd-Gilchrist has a player option in his contract for the 2019-20 season that he could turn down, so he could come off of the books after the season to provide a bit of cap relief. Zeller is under contract through the 2020-21 season, but at 26 years old, he will be a serviceable big man for the life of his current contract. The Wizards aren't going to recoup equal value for their highest-paid player, but a move like this one could help them begin to move forward. -- Michael Kaskey-Blomain