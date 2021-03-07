The first half of the season came to a close Thursday night, which means it's time for the All-Star break. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities have been condensed into a one-night event in Atlanta on Sunday that will include the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest and All-Star Game.

Both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will take place pre-game, while the Dunk Contest will be held at halftime of the actual game. As a reminder, the teams for the All-Star Game are no longer based on conference affiliation, but were picked by two captains: LeBron James and Kevin Durant -- who won't be playing due to a hamstring injury.

It's also worth noting that the All-Star Game will once again use the Elam Ending, and will honor Kobe Bryant by using 24 in the calculation of the final target score. For a refresher on how that process works, and insight from its creator, check out this feature by our own James Herbert.

Ahead of Sunday night, here's everything you need to know about the events and when they'll start. All betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Skills Challenge

3-Point Contest

Dunk Contest

2021 NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, March 7

Sunday, March 7 Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: TNT



8 p.m. ET | TNT Betting odds: Spread: Team LeBron -3.5 | Moneyline: Team LeBron -155, Team Durant +135 | Total: 308.5

