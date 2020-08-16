NBA coaches are hired -- and fired -- every offseason. It's part of basketball, and this year will be no different, no matter how many changes the league endured this season. Teams are constantly looking to get better, and switching up the person calling shots from the sideline is typically one of the first moves made by an organization in the name of improvement.
The standard for coaching in the NBA has arguably never been higher. This new world of overwhelming expectation creates plenty of action on the coaching carousel, and there are several coaches likely on the hot seat.
On Friday and Saturday, the Bulls fired Jim Boylen and the Pelicans fired Alvin Gentry, respectively. Last month, the Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach after an extensive search directed by new team president Leon Rose. Thibodeau will be looked at to help the franchise climb back to consistent contention in the Eastern Conference. New York's other team could be next in line to make a move as the Nets are set to begin their head-coaching search after their season comes to a close. Early candidates for the gig include Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy.
We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.
NBA hirings and firings
|Team
|IN
|OUT
|ANALYSIS
|--
|Alvin Gentry
|The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly cut ties with Alvin Gentry after five seasons and just one trip to the playoffs. Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd are expected to be prime candidates for the Pelicans' coaching vacancy.
|--
|Jim Boylen
|The Chicago Bulls fired Jim Boylen on Aug. 14 after an abysmal 39-84 record over a year-plus at the helm. Arturas Karnisovas, the new vice president of basketball operations, and Marc Eversley, the new general manager, will begin their search for a new coach.
|Tom Thibodeau
|Mike Miller
|After an exhaustive search directed by new president Leon Rose, the Knicks ultimately decided that Thibodeau was the right guy for the job. Thibodeau previously served as the head coach of the Bulls and the Timberwolves, and he is known for having well-disciplined teams that excel on the defensive end of the floor. Thibodeau will now have an opportunity to mold a young Knicks roster that includes promising players like R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.
|J.B. Bickerstaff
|John Beilein
|Beilein resigned from his post as coach of the Cavaliers during the All-Star Break, leaving Cleveland with a 14-40 record. J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach from there.
|Jacque Vaugn
|Kenny Atkinson
|Atkinson and the Nets mutually agreed to part ways on March 7, with just 20 games remaining before Brooklyn most likely making its second straight appearance in the playoffs. Many reports have surfaced as to why the two sides parted ways, with Atkinson reportedly not liking the idea of coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season, as well as Irving "souring" on Atkinson as the head coach. The Nets will conduct a coaching search, but until then Jacque Vaughn will take over as their interim head coach.