NBA DFS: Paul George and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Christmas Day, 2019
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Whether you've been naughty or nice, Wednesday's 2019 Christmas Day schedule delivers top talent for NBA DFS players. At 38.8 points per game, Houston's James Harden leads the league in scoring by 7.8 over Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Harden and the Rockets get the struggling Warriors at 5 p.m. ET, while Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the 76ers at 2:30 p.m ET. Do players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday go for Harden or Antetokounmpo with their NBA DFS picks? Or perhaps save some of the salary cap for teammates Anthony Davis and LeBron James as part of their NBA DFS stacks? Before making any daily Fantasy basketball picks and setting your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for Christmas Day, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he's turned his attention to the Christmas Day NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:
- James Harden ($11,700 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings)
- Anthony Davis ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings)
- Joel Embiid ($9,900 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings)
- LeBron James ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings)
McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Christmas Day
For the NBA Christmas Day schedule, McClure is high on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings). James is hoping to be on the floor after missing Sunday's loss to the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain. The five full days of rest should be plenty for James, who is scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 7.5 rebounds and dishing an NBA-best 10.6 assists per game.
James just missed a triple-double when the Lakers faced the Clippers in the season-opener, scoring 18 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and dealing eight assists. Sunday's missed game aside, durability hasn't been much of a question this season, as James averages 34.8 minutes per game in his 29 games so far in 2019.
Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Christmas Day includes rostering Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George ($8,000 on FanDuel, $7,900 on DraftKings). George's early-season absence is a distant memory now, as he has posted 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game since missing the start of 2019 following offseason shoulder surgery. Wednesday's NBA Christmas Day showdown with the Lakers could be a slate-breaking one for George since he is scoring 25.7 points per game at the Staples Center this season.
George has shown flashes of extra offense in December, too, pumping in 46 against the Timberwolves on Dec. 13 and 34 against the Rockets on Dec. 19. George can fill up the stat sheet on any given night and has sky-high upside regardless of opponent.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday
McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Christmas. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Christmas Day? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
