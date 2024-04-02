The Toronto Raptors have played without RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for nearly the last month with the two young impact players out for personal reasons. Barrett last played on March 11, while Quickley last played on March 17, but both are probable for Tuesday after returning to practice last week. The Raptors went 0-6 without the two former Knicks, so what can daily Fantasy basketball players expect from the two as potential NBA DFS picks against the Lakers on Tuesday?

Barrett is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over 27 games with the Raptors, with Quickley adding 17.7 points and 6.6 assists in Toronto. It's unknown how many minutes they'll play on Tuesday, but with the two being key pieces to Toronto's offense, how should you factor them into your NBA DFS strategy? Can daily Fantasy basketball players expect strong performances from the start from Barrett and Quickley for NBA DFS lineups? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nets forward Trendon Watford as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Watford had 21 points and two rebounds with a block and a steal, returning 26 points on DraftKings and 25.4 points on FanDuel. Watford was one of the cheapest options in the NBA DFS player pool and provided great value to anyone who added him to NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 2

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Lakers forward LeBron James, who is listed at $9,800 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. With his four NBA championships, regular-season moments won't be what's remembered when one of the all-time greats finally retires, but Sunday was another reminder that even at 39 years old, James is still one of the best and most dominant players in the sport. He had his 78th career 40-point performance in a victory over the Nets, but his efficiency from deep was most impressive as James made 9 of 10 3-pointers and 13 of 17 from the field (76.5%).

On Tuesday, the Lakers play the Raptors, who enter on a 13-game losing streak and have allowed at least 135 points in back-to-back contests. Toronto is allowing the 24th most ppg in the league (118.4), and the Raptors are allowing 122.3 points over their last six contests. The NBA's all-time leading scorer averages 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over his career against Toronto, including having 22 points and 12 assists in their first meeting of the season. While James (ankle) is listed questionable for Tuesday, he's had that status for the majority of the season, but he's played 65 of 75 games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks guard Patrick Beverley ($4,500 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel). Beverley had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 122-113 win over the Hawks on Saturday. He played 36 minutes, breaking the 30-minute mark for the first time since March 4, and had his best scoring performance with the Bucks. Milwaukee was without Damian Lillard (groin) on Saturday, and the eight-time All-Star is out again on Tuesday. Beverley (wrist) is probable and should have another expanded role with Lillard out.

The Bucks play the Wizards, who rank last in opponents scoring, allowing 123 ppg. Miami guard Terry Rozier had 27 points against Washington on Sunday, his best scoring total since March 7. McClure expects Beverley to exploit Washington's defense, and the 35-year-old guard is still priced as a reserve playing limited minutes. This matchup and price point make Beverley a strong option for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 2

