NBA Draft lottery 2018: Five storylines to know before the draft order is set

The NBA Draft lottery is finally upon us, so take a look at a mock draft and park yourself in front of your TV at 7:30 p.m. ET -- or a few minutes later, honestly, if you want to skip the part where every team's lottery representative is introduced -- to see where the ping-pong balls bounce. If you're looking for your favorite team's odds, we have you covered. For a bigger-picture look at what's at stake, here are five storylines heading into the lottery:

Luka would look-a good in Phoenix

Luka Doncic is one of the most intriguing draft prospects in years, having already proven he can be dominant against professionals in Europe. Nobody does what he is doing at his age, and nobody in the NBA is more familiar with him than new Phoenix Suns coach Igor Koskokov, who coached him to a EuroBasket championship last summer with Slovenia's national team.

The Koskokov konnection is too obvious to ignore here. Doncic would also be a nice fit next to Devin Booker in a league where every team wants multiple playmakers on the court at all times. If the Suns, who have a 25 percent chance of getting the top spot and a 64.2 percent chance of being in the top three, end up with the second overall pick, this would feel a lot like when the Los Angeles Lakers got the No. 2 pick and set themselves up to take Lonzo Ball this time last year. If they win the lottery, it's even more interesting: Would they take Doncic over Arizona center DeAndre Ayton?

The desperate Kings

Remember the Sauce Castillo pick-swap trade? Of course you do. It's one of the most ridiculous, one-sided deals in recent NBA history, and it's the reason why the Sacramento Kings do not have their first-round pick in 2019. Never forget the job that Sam Hinkie did in Philadelphia.

Anyway, since the Kings are bad and tanking next season would accomplish nothing, they desperately need to strike gold in this year's draft. They have the seventh-best odds to win the lottery (5.3 percent), and they have an 18.3 percent chance to get a top-three pick. If they rise, then their future will suddenly look brighter than it has in some time. If they fall, then their front office will need to nail a pick in a tricky part of the draft.

The fate of the other tankers

Sacramento and Phoenix were among eight teams which blatantly positioned themselves to get a high pick in this year's lottery. The others: Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

Thanks to a couple of pointless late-season wins (and some early-season success before Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL), the Knicks only have a 6.1 percent chance of moving into the top three. For everybody else, there is real hope that this could be a franchise-changing evening. If it is not, then all they can do is look back on potential losses got away from them in the regular season. (Hey, the NBA's incentive structure is messed up, isn't it?)

LeBron's shadow hangs over the Cavs

The odds aren't great for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have a 2.8 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick, and a 9.9. percent chance of moving up to the top three. When they acquired the Brooklyn Nets' pick in this year's draft in last summer's Kyrie Irving deal, they had to hope they'd have a better shot at it.

That said, Cleveland won the 2011 NBA Draft with a pick from the Los Angeles Clippers that had -- you guessed it -- a 2.8 percent chance of doing so. That is how they drafted Irving in the first place. The Cavaliers have had absolutely absurd lottery luck in recent years, and moving up would mean that they'd have an asset to help them trade for a star in order to convince LeBron James to stay … or a young player that can help them build something new in the post-LeBron years.

Let's not forget about the Celtics and Sixers

One of these teams will get the Lakers' pick in this draft, which has a minuscule (1.1 percent) chance of being the No. 1 pick and a 2.9 percent chance of rising to the top three. If it's No. 1 or it doesn't rise, the Philadelphia 76ers will have the pick. If it lands at Nos. 2 or 3, it will go to the Boston Celtics.

The most likely scenario is that the Sixers will get the pick and it will land at No. 10. Crazier stuff has happened, though, and adding another blue-chip prospect to either one of these teams seems almost unfair. (If the Celtics, who have an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, don't get this pick, they could have four first-round picks in next year's draft.)