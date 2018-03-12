NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Trail Blazers push win streak to 10
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from a four-game slate Monday in the NBA
It was a small NBA Monday with only four games, but there was still plenty of action to dive into.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, March 12
All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets 109, San Antonio Spurs 93 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 121, Memphis Grizzlies 103 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 106, Sacramento Kings 101 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 115, Miami Heat 99 (box score)
Blazers win 10th straight
The Blazers let it get dramatic late, but they've pushed their winning streak to 10 games after beating the Heat. Damian Lillard was incredible with 32 points and some clutch shots at the end to put a stop to the Heat's comeback.
Jusuf Nurkic showed up for Portland as well. He scored 27 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in a dominant performance. Nobody on Miami had an answer for him. He also had a pretty sick dunk.
Spurs hit 10th place
The Spurs' loss to the Rockets has pushed them down to 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Obviously injuries have played a big part in their struggles, but this is stunning to see from a team as consistently great as the Spurs have been the last decade-plus. The last time San Antonio missed the playoffs was the the 1996-97 season. That summer it drafted some guy named Tim Duncan
Warriors clinch the playoffs
The Warriors didn't play Monday, but the math worked out in their favor to clinch them a spot in the playoffs.
Harden gets another
James Harden got another defender to hit the ground with this dribble moves. Nobody's ankles are safe when Harden is playing.
Jennings is back in the NBA
Brandon Jennings is back in the NBA with the Bucks again and he showed out in his return. He scored 16 points, dished out 12 assists and pulled down eight rebounds. A nice start to his 10-day contract.
Westbrook and Grant connect for incredible dunk
Russell Westbrook found Jerami Grant streaking toward the rim and the two connected on an incredible game-sealing alley-oop.
Winslow hits crazy layup
Justise Winslow did what he could to start a comeback for the Heat, but it wasn't enough. He did have a crazy layup at least.
Fox finds Cauley-Stein
De'Aaron Fox found Willie Cauley-Stein for a nice alley-oop dunk. An emphatic two points for the Kings.
Green hammers home dunk
JaMychal Green rose up for a power alley-oop dunk. He got some great extension before throwing this one down.
Adams makes ridiculous pass
Steven Adams saved a ball going out of bounds and made a pretty sick pass in the process.
And-ones:
- Kyrie Irving is day-to-day with knee soreness, but the Celtics are confident it isn't too serious.
- Daniel Theis is reportedly out for the season with a meniscus tear.
- Marcus Smart is reportedly out indefinitely because of a tear in his thumb.
- Raul Neto has a fractured left wrist and will be out at least two weeks.
- Kent Bazemore is reportedly out for the season with a bruised right knee.
- Travis Wear will reportedly sign a second 10-day contract with the Lakers.
- The Hawks will guarantee the contract for Antonius Cleveland for the rest of the season.
- Steven Adams left the Thunder's victory against the Kings early with a hip contusion.
