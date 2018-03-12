NBA games Monday, scores, highlights: Trail Blazers push win streak to 10

It was a small NBA Monday with only four games, but there was still plenty of action to dive into.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Monday, March 12

All times Eastern

Blazers win 10th straight

The Blazers let it get dramatic late, but they've pushed their winning streak to 10 games after beating the Heat. Damian Lillard was incredible with 32 points and some clutch shots at the end to put a stop to the Heat's comeback.

Jusuf Nurkic showed up for Portland as well. He scored 27 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in a dominant performance. Nobody on Miami had an answer for him. He also had a pretty sick dunk.

Spurs hit 10th place

The Spurs' loss to the Rockets has pushed them down to 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Obviously injuries have played a big part in their struggles, but this is stunning to see from a team as consistently great as the Spurs have been the last decade-plus. The last time San Antonio missed the playoffs was the the 1996-97 season. That summer it drafted some guy named Tim Duncan

It was all @HoustonRockets as they take it 109-93 over the @spurs behind big nights from James Harden (28 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB) and Chris Paul (18 PTS, 9 AST)!#Rockets pic.twitter.com/Z8rz7gbBbS — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2018

Warriors clinch the playoffs

The Warriors didn't play Monday, but the math worked out in their favor to clinch them a spot in the playoffs.

The @warriors become the second Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth! pic.twitter.com/Kl2ZpUO8OZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 13, 2018

Harden gets another

James Harden got another defender to hit the ground with this dribble moves. Nobody's ankles are safe when Harden is playing.

Jennings is back in the NBA

Brandon Jennings is back in the NBA with the Bucks again and he showed out in his return. He scored 16 points, dished out 12 assists and pulled down eight rebounds. A nice start to his 10-day contract.

.@brandonjennings records a near triple-double (16 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REB) in his return to the @Bucks!



Catch highlights and analysis of tonight’s biggest performances now on #GameTime! pic.twitter.com/xsHcH4Hrko — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 13, 2018

Westbrook and Grant connect for incredible dunk

Russell Westbrook found Jerami Grant streaking toward the rim and the two connected on an incredible game-sealing alley-oop.

Winslow hits crazy layup

Justise Winslow did what he could to start a comeback for the Heat, but it wasn't enough. He did have a crazy layup at least.

Fox finds Cauley-Stein

De'Aaron Fox found Willie Cauley-Stein for a nice alley-oop dunk. An emphatic two points for the Kings.

Fox brought the alley, Trill brought the OOP 🔨 pic.twitter.com/V3Mwjb61tB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 13, 2018

Green hammers home dunk

JaMychal Green rose up for a power alley-oop dunk. He got some great extension before throwing this one down.

Adams makes ridiculous pass

Steven Adams saved a ball going out of bounds and made a pretty sick pass in the process.

And-ones: