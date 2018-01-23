NBA games Tuesday, scores, highlights, updates: Cavs try to move on fiery meeting
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
It's a small, five-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday, with a couple of marquee national TV games highlighting the night. Keep it here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 23
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cavs face Spurs on heels of fiery team meeting
The Cavaliers' drama-filled season continued recently, as they reportedly held a fiery team meeting after giving up 148 points to the Thunder. Kevin Love was apparently the main target of the meeting, with players -- including Isaiah Thomas -- accusing him of faking the illness that forced him to leave that loss to Thunder early. Now, on Tuesday night, the Cavs will try to put all that aside to get a win over the Spurs, who are dealing with drama of their own.
And-ones:
- The Cavs are reportedly close to a deal with the Kings to acquire veteran point guard George Hill.
- Kobe Bryant was nominated for an Oscar for his animated short film, "Dear Basketball."
- The Warriors are reportedly interested in making a deal for the Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn.
- Dion Waiters is officially out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
- Kristaps Porzingis will not play on Tuesday night against the Warriors. He is sitting due to a knee injury.
- Lonzo Ball will not play against the Celtics on Tuesday night, as he is still dealing with a shoulder injury.
-
Cavs' Thomas reportedly called out Love
Players reportedly challenged Love for leaving Cleveland's game against OKC early
-
Watch Kobe's Oscar-nominated short
Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar nominee. Here's how you can watch his short
-
BIG3 player tracker: Latest signees
Players such as Metta World Peace, Baron Davis and Nate Robinson have signed on
-
Dinwiddie channels Hulk, makes his name
The guard is doing everything he can to make a name for himself (and making Cavs fans sweat...
-
Kobe Bryant nominated for Oscar
Bryant is getting recognition for his off-the-court exploits in retirement
-
Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Spurs vs. Cavs game 10,000 times
Add a Comment