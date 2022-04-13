Buckle up. This NBA postseason is going to be a ride. There has arguably never been more teams with a legitimate shot at winning a championship, and that includes at least one (the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets) that needed to get through the play-in tournament just to make the field.
Over the next two-plus months, with a few exceptions as the field thins out, you can pretty much count on playoff games every night. The play-in tournament begins Tuesday and concludes Friday, at which point we'll know the No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference. The first round begins on Saturday.
Reminder how the play-in works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
The 2022 NBA playoff schedule for the first-round can be found below and we'll update the dates and start times as announced. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NBA play-in tournament schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., April 12
7-8 Game (East)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
7 p.m.
TNT
Brooklyn
Tue., April 12
7-8 Game (West)
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104
FINAL
TNT
Minnesota
Wed., April 13
9-10 Game (East)
Hornets vs. Hawks
7 p.m.
ESPN
Atlanta
Wed., April 13
9-10 Game (West)
Spurs vs. Pelicans
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
New Orleans
Fri., April 15
Play-In (East)
Hornets/Hawks winner vs. Cavaliers
TBD
ESPN
TBD
Fri., April 15
Play-In (West)
Spurs/Pelicans winner vs. Clippers
TBD
TNT
TBD
1. Suns vs. West No. 8
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (West first round)
TBD at Suns
9 p.m.
TNT
Phoenix
Tue., April 19
Game 2 (West first round)
TBD at Suns
10 p.m.
TNT
Phoenix
Fri., April 22
Game 3 (West first round)
Suns at TBD
TBD
ESPN
TBD
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (West first round)
Suns at TBD
9:30 p.m.
TNT
TBD
Tue., April 26*
Game 5 (West first round)*
TBD at Suns*
TBD*
TBD*
Phoenix*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Suns at TBD*
TBD*
TBD*
TBD*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (West first round)*
TBD at Suns*
TBD*
TBD*
Phoenix*
*- if necessary
4. Mavericks vs. 5. Jazz
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (West first round)
Jazz at Mavericks
1 p.m.
ESPN
Dallas
Mon., April 18
Game 2 (West first round)
Jazz at Mavericks
8:30 p.m.
NBATV
Dallas
Thu., April 21
Game 3 (West first round)
Mavericks at Jazz
9 p.m.
NBATV
Salt Lake City
Sat., April 23
Game 4 (West first round)
Mavericks at Jazz
4:30 p.m.
TNT
Salt Lake City
Mon., April 25*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Jazz at Mavericks*
TBD*
TBD*
Dallas*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Mavericks at Jazz*
TBD*
TBD*
Salt Lake City*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Jazz at Mavericks*
TBD*
TBD*
Dallas*
*- if necessary
3. Warriors vs. 6. Nuggets
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (West first round)
Nuggets at Warriors
8:30 p.m.
ABC
San Francisco
Mon., April 18
Game 2 (West first round)
Nuggets at Warriors
10 p.m.
TNT
San Francisco
Thu., April 21
Game 3 (West first round)
Warriors at Nuggets
10 p.m.
TNT
Denver
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (West first round)
Warriors at Nuggets
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Denver
Wed., April 27*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Nuggets at Warriors*
TBD*
TBD*
San Francisco*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Warriors at Nuggets*
TBD*
TBD*
Denver*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Nuggets at Warriors*
TBD*
TBD*
San Francisco*
*- if necessary
2. Grizzlies vs. 7. Timberwolves
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (West first round)
Timberwolves at Grizzlies
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Memphis
Tue., April 19
Game 2 (West first round)
Timberwolves at Grizzlies
TBD
TBD
Memphis
Thu., April 21
Game 3 (West first round)
Grizzlies at Timberwolves
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Minnesota
Sat., April 23
Game 4 (West first round)
Grizzlies at Timberwolves
TBD
ESPN
Minnesota
Tue., April 26*
Game 5 (West first round)*
Timberwolves at Grizzlies*
TBD*
TBD*
Memphis*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (West first round)*
Grizzlies at Timberwolves*
TBD*
TBD*
Minnesota*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (West first round)*
Timberwolves at Grizzlies*
TBD*
TBD*
Memphis*
*- if necessary
1. Heat vs. East No. 8
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (East first round)
TBD at Heat
1 p.m.
TNT
Miami
Tue., April 19
Game 2 (East first round)
TBD at Heat
TBD
TBD
Miami
Fri, April 22
Game 3 (East first round)
Heat at TBD
TBD
ESPN
TBD
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (East first round)
Heat at TBD
7 p.m.
TNT
TBD
Tue., April 26*
Game 5 (East first round)*
TBD at Heat*
TBD*
TBD*
Miami*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (East first round)*
Heat at TBD*
TBD*
TBD*
TBD*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (East first round)*
TBD at Heat*
TBD*
TBD*
Miami*
*- if necessary
4. 76ers vs. 5. Raptors
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sat., April 16
Game 1 (East first round)
Raptors at 76ers
6 p.m.
ESPN
Philadelphia
Mon., April 18
Game 2 (East first round)
Raptors at 76ers
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Philadelphia
Wed., April 20
Game 3 (East first round)
76ers at Raptors
8 p.m.
NBATV
Toronto
Sat., April 23
Game 4 (East first round)
76ers at Raptors
2 p.m.
TNT
Toronto
Mon., April 25*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Raptors at 76ers*
TBD*
TBD*
Philadelphia*
Thu., April 28*
Game 6 (East first round)*
76ers at Raptors*
TBD*
TBD*
Toronto*
Sat., April 30*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Raptors at 76ers*
TBD*
TBD*
Philadelphia*
*- if necessary
3. Bucks vs. 6. Bulls
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (East first round)
Bulls at Bucks
6:30 p.m.
TNT
Milwaukee
Wed., April 20
Game 2 (East first round)
Bulls at Bucks
9:30 p.m.
TBD
Milwaukee
Fri., April 22
Game 3 (East first round)
Bucks at Bulls
8:30 p.m.
TBD
Chicago
Sun., April 24
Game 4 (East first round)
Bucks at Bulls
1 p.m.
TBD
Chicago
Wed., April 27*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Bulls at Bucks*
TBD*
TBD*
Milwaukee*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (East first round)*
Bucks at Bulls*
TBD*
TBD*
Chicago*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Bulls at Bucks*
TBD*
TBD*
Milwaukee*
*- if necessary
2. Celtics vs. 7. Nets
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Sun., April 17
Game 1 (East first round)
Nets at Celtics
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Boston
Wed., April 20
Game 2 (East first round)
Nets at Celtics
7 p.m.
TNT
Boston
Sat., April 23
Game 3 (East first round)
Celtics at Nets
TBD
ESPN
Brooklyn
Mon., April 25
Game 4 (East first round)
Celtics at Nets
TBD
TBD
Brooklyn
Wed., April 27*
Game 5 (East first round)*
Nets at Celtics*
TBD*
TBD*
Boston*
Fri., April 29*
Game 6 (East first round)*
Celtics at Nets*
TBD*
TBD*
Brooklyn*
Sun., May 1*
Game 7 (East first round)*
Nets at Celtics*
TBD*
TBD*
Boston*
*- if necessary