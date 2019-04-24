NBA Playoffs scores, highlights: Raptors top Magic; 76ers, Trail Blazers look to advance; Nuggets, Spurs face pivotal Game 5

The NBA postseason rolls on with a four-game slate on Tuesday evening. It's extremely possible that three series could come to a close when all is said and done.

The Toronto Raptors began the night by making a statement to the rest of the Eastern Conference by jumping out to a 16-point lead after one quarter of play and then never looking back as Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam combined for 51 points in Toronto's series-clinching 115-96 victory in Game 5.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to finish off the Brooklyn Nets after a comeback, 112-108 win in Game 4. Veteran forward Mike Scott knocked down the eventual game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute and Joel Embiid scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets have gone back-and-forth throughout their series. However, the Nuggets recorded a 117-103 win in which Nikola Jokic led the charge with 29 points. Obtaining a win could give either team the upper hand in a series that has been extremely tight.

The night finishes up with the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their series against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are looking to avoid being eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

NBA playoffs schedule for Tuesday, April 23

*All times Eastern

Leonard, Siakam lead the way for Raptors

Like they have throughout the series, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam led the charge on both ends of the floor for the Raptors as the two combined for 51 points to go along with 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one blocked shot in Toronto's 115-96 victory.

Embiid throws down baseline slam

Ben Simmons showed off his tremendous court vision early on against the Nets. Early in the opening quarter, Simmons spotted Joel Embiid wide open and Embiid threw down an easy one-handed slam dunk.

Jokic joins Shaq in postseason history

Nikola Jokic has had a brilliant start to his NBA playoff career with 82 points and 47 rebounds in his first four games. The only other player to post such numbers was Shaquille O'Neal in his first playoff run with the Orlando Magic.