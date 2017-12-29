NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Celtics' Jayson Tatum surges past two Lakers
Tatum's finally starting to get a little more aggressive, and it's paying dividends for the Celtics
Rookies have it tough. They're simultaneously trying to prove that they belong in the NBA and trying not to disturb the previously established chemistry of their brand new team. It's a tough balance to strike, and so far this season Jayson Tatum has walked the line perfectly.
If there was any knock on him, it's that he hasn't been aggressive enough. While players like Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons have been given the keys to their respective teams' offenses, Tatum has done his best not to disrupt the culture that the Celtics have built over the past few seasons.
As a result he's been incredibly consistent, but has only yet to crack the surface of his potential. The next step is to start using his impressive offensive skill to take over games, something that rookies like Kuzma and Mitchell have no problem doing, albeit for less talented teams.
Tatum finally started getting more aggressive this week, and his efficiency didn't suffer in the process. He did enough to unseat Kuzma and earn the No. 1 spot for the first time this season.
|1
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 4
Tatum doesn't yet like to take shots outside of the flow of the offense, so he likely won't be putting up 15 shots a game any time soon. But he has a large arsenal of moves that should allow him to get to the line much more frequently as the season goes on.
|2
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: No. 1
Kuzma immediately recognized that he should have thrown the lob, but it's clear that at this point his instinct is to score first, which is fine. But if he wants to progress into more than just a scorer, these are the type of things that need to become second nature.
|3
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: No. 5
|4
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: 3
|5
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 2
|6
Jordan Bell Golden State Warriors PF
Last week: Unranked
|7
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
Last week: Unranked
He'll have some struggles defensively, but Bogie could actually start receiving more and more minutes as a point guard given his ability to make his teammates better.
|8
John Collins Atlanta Hawks PF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat C
Last week: 10
|10
Milos Teodosic Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 8
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
Report: Curry set to return vs. Grizz
Golden State has cleared Curry, who is expected to be on a minutes restriction
-
How to watch: 76ers vs. Nuggets
Each team will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss
-
Giannis out of bounds on OKC game-winner
Can't wait for that last-two-minute report
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the NBA scores, highlights and news from Friday's NBA action
-
Ibaka suspended one game for altercation
Serge Ibaka has been suspended by the Raptors one game following an altercation with a team...
-
Lakers hold meeting to air grievances
The Lakers have a lot of problems with you people and you're going to hear about them
Add a Comment