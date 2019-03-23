NBA scores, highlights, results: LeBron, Lakers officially eliminated from playoffs; James Harden scores 61 points
There were seven games of NBA action on Friday night
There was no shortage of NBA action on Friday night, as seven games populated the league's schedule, highlighted by a rematch between two teams that played earlier this week when the Toronto Raptors hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors defeated the Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, but Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Co. made sure there wasn't a repeat performance as they picked up the tough road win.
Elsewhere, two of the NBA's hottest teams -- and two teams that are in the thick of the playoff picture in the NBA's Western Conference -- went head-to-head on Friday night when the Houston Rockets hosted the San Antonio Spurs. The night was owned by James Harden, who tied his own Rockets scoring record with 61 points in the win.
Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. LeBron James had 25 points and 14 assists in the loss, but the real star was JaVale McGee, who put up a monster line of 33 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks.
NBA scores for Friday, March 22
- Orlando Magic 123, Memphis Grizzlies 119 -- OT (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 108 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 111, New York Knicks 93 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 116, Toronto Raptors 109 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 111, San Antonio Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 116, Miami Heat 87 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 111, Los Angeles Lakers 106 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Saturday, March 23
*All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Lakers officially miss playoffs
It was a foregone conclusion, but the Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Friday's loss the Nets. It's the first time LeBron James will miss the postseason since 2005.
McGee has career night in loss
JaVale McGee was an absolute monster on Friday night, putting up career-highs in points (33) and rebounds (20) while blocking six shots.
Harden drops 61 on Spurs, ties franchise record
James Harden wasn't messing around on Friday night. Not only did he set a Spurs opponent record by scoring 37 points in the first half, but he also finished the game with 61 points, tying his own Rockets scoring record. Harden also joined Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 60 or more points multiple times in an NBA season.
LeBron with the chase-down
Hmm, where have we seen this before? Lakers superstar LeBron James may have his minutes limited toward the end of the year, but the 34-year-old still has a lot left in the tank. He proved it with one of his patented chase-down blocks against D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets.
PG, Russ get revenge on Raptors
The Thunder lost to the Raptors at home just a couple of days ago, but Paul George and Russell Westbrook helped return the favor on Friday in Toronto. George led the Thunder with 28 points, while Westbrook notched yet another triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. Dennis Schroder added 26 for the Thunder off the bench.
Harden outscores Spurs by himself in first quarter
Yes, you read that right. We all know that James Harden is amazing, but he managed to outscore the Spurs all by himself in the first quarter: 27 to 24. The 27 points were Harden's career-high for any quarter and three short of a Rockets franchise record for a single quarter.
Robinson with the block and the slam
Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson is no stranger to the highlight reel. He got it done on both ends on Friday with a block and an impressive finish at the rim.
Ross has big game off bench
The Magic almost lost a crucial game to an under-manned Grizzlies squad, but Terrence Ross helped them fight back for the overtime win. Ross scored 31 points and pulled down seven rebounds off the bench.
