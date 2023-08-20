Team USA basketball is less than a week away from the official start of the FIBA World Cup and wrapped up its exhibition games on a high note. The Americans fell behind against Germany early on Saturday, but Anthony Edwards helped power them to an impressive comeback win with some dynamic scoring down the stretch. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard poured in a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Team USA's offense erupted for an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure a 99-91 victory.

Edwards wasn't the only player showing up late on offense. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves scored 16 points apiece. While Germany's Franz Wagner scored 17 and Dennis Schroder notched a 16-point double-double with 10 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. was a major deterrent around the rim with six rejections. Team USA has overcome its greatest test yet ahead of its first official matchup of the tournament against New Zealand on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Here's everything you need to know about Team USA's upcoming schedule.

Team USA exhibition schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, August 7

Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74

Saturday, August 12

Team USA 92, Slovenia 62

Sunday, August 13

Team USA 98, Spain 88

Friday, August 18

Team USA 106, Greece 86

Sunday, August 20

Team USA 99 vs. Germany 91

Team USA World Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 26

Team USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Monday, Aug. 28

Team USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Team USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m., ESPN2, fubo (try for free)

Team USA 2023 World Cup roster