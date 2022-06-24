With the NBA Draft officially behind us and all 58 of this year's picks made, there are many -- many! -- players who were worthy of being selected but who unfortunately were not. Among those who did not hear their name called on draft night were Big Ten star Kofi Cockburn, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jean Montero and a host of other college standouts who somehow flew under the radar.

This is not a death knell for their careers, of course -- players like Jose Alvarado and Fred VanVleet have carved out roles in the NBA after being undrafted, it's part of the business -- but it is a milestone worth remembering. Many of the players who were undrafted are only surprises because the scouting community was high on them and by extension expected they would be taken with a Round 1 or Round 2 pick.

Ultimately, this is just a checkpoint as they continue to chase their career -- and some, if not all, will have opportunities either on two-way deals or Exhibit 10 deals to showcase their talents for NBA teams. But a snub is a snub and we must put them on wax to remember those who, despite pre-draft expectations, leave a post-draft world having been excluded from the 58 draft night announcements.

Top 100 Big Board undrafted players