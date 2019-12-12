2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants finally get their pass rusher, Falcons add receiver to replace Mohamed Sanu

Three quarterbacks are taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

NFL fans are less than a month away from finding out the exact position in which they will draft. At that point, the offseason game plan becomes a bit more clear. Each team is able to fill the biggest needs preventing them from participating in the NFL Playoffs. CBS Sports has the latest solution for your favorite team. 

The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 14 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley are clearly not in the team's long-term plans. Burrow can be the franchise's future as they look to fill some other holes on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Young is an elite pass rusher. The Giants could have added Josh Allen in last year's draft but they elected to take Daniel Jones while they had the chance. Allen was gone before their next selection, but Young is a better prospect than Allen was last year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington gets burnt, with Chase Young going one spot earlier to their rival. Okudah is the latest Buckeye cornerback to go early in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Thomas is the best offensive line prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Dolphins created a void when they shipped Laremy Tunsil to Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simmons provides a lot of versatility. He is a long player that is developing as a pass rusher. The Clemson product will be a chess piece for Matt Patricia, or whoever is coaching the team next season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arizona upgrades the defensive front seven with a highly productive pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Jeudy and Lamb are neck and neck right now to become the No. 1 wide receiver. Jeudy gets a slight advantage because of his route running.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Atlanta is a team that values talent and depth at the wide receiver position. Julio Jones is getting up there in age, and they traded away Mohamed Sanu this season. Ideally, their target would be defense, but the board did not fall in their favor. Lamb is the choice.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New York will use a lot of resources to upgrade the offensive line. Wirfs has great upside at multiple spots on the line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
Quarterback could be the choice here, but if they move forward with Philip Rivers for another season then they need to upgrade his protection. Leatherwood is strong on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton are providing big plays for that offense. Ruggs working underneath would be huge for Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
A new head coach may want a fresh start at the quarterback position. Tagovailoa remains the second best option regardless of how long it takes him to heal from his injury.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fulton would upgrade the cornerback position in Philadelphia, and LSU is a good program to find secondary help.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
4th
Not everyone is as high on Chaisson, but he possesses elite athletic ability when healthy. His speed and hand usage makes him a difficult player to defend.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wide receiver and defensive tackle will be the most common projections for Indianapolis over the next four and a half months. Brown would open up the field for Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
It would not be a surprise if Tampa Bay targeted a quarterback, but offensive tackle is also a crucial position to upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The addition of Wills does not rule out the possibility of trading for veteran Trent Williams. Cleveland needs to upgrade both tackle positions, and Williams may not command a first round pick.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Herbert seems like Jon Gruden's type of quarterback. He possesses a big arm capable of pushing the ball downfield to Tyrell Williams and whoever they target on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons form a fantastic front. Tennessee needs to take advantage of the double teams by adding more athletic ability at linebacker.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Hall will recover from his injury in plenty of time to take part in training camp. He is a confident player with great ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Delpit could be another example of teams overthinking. Derwin James was a freakish physical specimen but his production did not match during his final season. James played at an All-Pro level as a rookie, and Delpit has the same capabilities.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Creed Humphrey OL
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
12th
Humphrey is Part 2 of an effort to rebuild Miami's offensive line. The goal is to have a team built where they could just plug and play a quarterback ideally added through the 2021 NFL Draft.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
5th
Weaver has played standing up most of the season. He could slim down a bit but would immediately boost the pass rush potential of that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kinlaw is a great value if available at this stage of the first round. He is a strong, explosive player capable of pushing the pocket from the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Josh Allen has developed at an impressive rate this season. He needs some more firepower on the edge. The addition of Higgins would allow John Brown to operate more freely.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Biadasz OL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Kansas City probably needs to improve the entire offensive line outside of Mitchell Schwartz. Biadasz is a start.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
Green Bay needs to improve their defensive line. Gallimore would be more of the traditional 3-4 defensive end that they deploy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Wade has been used as nickelback for the Buckeyes this season but he has fluid movement and a physical style of play. He would fit in well with Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Marvin Wilson DL
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Patriots have been susceptible to big runs this season. By adding some more beef up the middle, they improve at every level.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Saints and Shenault are another popular pairing. Jared Cook is getting some traction in New Orleans. Wide receiver is really the only other spot on the offense where they could use some help.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Moses has been a popular pairing with the Ravens. They have always had a strong leader at the center of their defense. The edge rushers have improved with each week, so the presence of Moses should only help them more.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
San Francisco needs to improve their talent and depth at the linebacker positions. The roster does not have many other weaknesses.

