2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants finally get their pass rusher, Falcons add receiver to replace Mohamed Sanu
Three quarterbacks are taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
NFL fans are less than a month away from finding out the exact position in which they will draft. At that point, the offseason game plan becomes a bit more clear. Each team is able to fill the biggest needs preventing them from participating in the NFL Playoffs. CBS Sports has the latest solution for your favorite team.
The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 14 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley are clearly not in the team's long-term plans. Burrow can be the franchise's future as they look to fill some other holes on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Young is an elite pass rusher. The Giants could have added Josh Allen in last year's draft but they elected to take Daniel Jones while they had the chance. Allen was gone before their next selection, but Young is a better prospect than Allen was last year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Washington gets burnt, with Chase Young going one spot earlier to their rival. Okudah is the latest Buckeye cornerback to go early in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Thomas is the best offensive line prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Dolphins created a void when they shipped Laremy Tunsil to Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Simmons provides a lot of versatility. He is a long player that is developing as a pass rusher. The Clemson product will be a chess piece for Matt Patricia, or whoever is coaching the team next season.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Arizona upgrades the defensive front seven with a highly productive pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Jeudy and Lamb are neck and neck right now to become the No. 1 wide receiver. Jeudy gets a slight advantage because of his route running.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Atlanta is a team that values talent and depth at the wide receiver position. Julio Jones is getting up there in age, and they traded away Mohamed Sanu this season. Ideally, their target would be defense, but the board did not fall in their favor. Lamb is the choice.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
New York will use a lot of resources to upgrade the offensive line. Wirfs has great upside at multiple spots on the line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Quarterback could be the choice here, but if they move forward with Philip Rivers for another season then they need to upgrade his protection. Leatherwood is strong on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton are providing big plays for that offense. Ruggs working underneath would be huge for Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
A new head coach may want a fresh start at the quarterback position. Tagovailoa remains the second best option regardless of how long it takes him to heal from his injury.
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton would upgrade the cornerback position in Philadelphia, and LSU is a good program to find secondary help.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Not everyone is as high on Chaisson, but he possesses elite athletic ability when healthy. His speed and hand usage makes him a difficult player to defend.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Wide receiver and defensive tackle will be the most common projections for Indianapolis over the next four and a half months. Brown would open up the field for Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
It would not be a surprise if Tampa Bay targeted a quarterback, but offensive tackle is also a crucial position to upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The addition of Wills does not rule out the possibility of trading for veteran Trent Williams. Cleveland needs to upgrade both tackle positions, and Williams may not command a first round pick.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Herbert seems like Jon Gruden's type of quarterback. He possesses a big arm capable of pushing the ball downfield to Tyrell Williams and whoever they target on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons form a fantastic front. Tennessee needs to take advantage of the double teams by adding more athletic ability at linebacker.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall will recover from his injury in plenty of time to take part in training camp. He is a confident player with great ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit could be another example of teams overthinking. Derwin James was a freakish physical specimen but his production did not match during his final season. James played at an All-Pro level as a rookie, and Delpit has the same capabilities.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Humphrey is Part 2 of an effort to rebuild Miami's offensive line. The goal is to have a team built where they could just plug and play a quarterback ideally added through the 2021 NFL Draft.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver has played standing up most of the season. He could slim down a bit but would immediately boost the pass rush potential of that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw is a great value if available at this stage of the first round. He is a strong, explosive player capable of pushing the pocket from the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Josh Allen has developed at an impressive rate this season. He needs some more firepower on the edge. The addition of Higgins would allow John Brown to operate more freely.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Kansas City probably needs to improve the entire offensive line outside of Mitchell Schwartz. Biadasz is a start.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs
Green Bay needs to improve their defensive line. Gallimore would be more of the traditional 3-4 defensive end that they deploy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Shaun Wade CB
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Wade has been used as nickelback for the Buckeyes this season but he has fluid movement and a physical style of play. He would fit in well with Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Patriots have been susceptible to big runs this season. By adding some more beef up the middle, they improve at every level.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Saints and Shenault are another popular pairing. Jared Cook is getting some traction in New Orleans. Wide receiver is really the only other spot on the offense where they could use some help.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Moses has been a popular pairing with the Ravens. They have always had a strong leader at the center of their defense. The edge rushers have improved with each week, so the presence of Moses should only help them more.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
San Francisco needs to improve their talent and depth at the linebacker positions. The roster does not have many other weaknesses.
