2020 NFL Mock Draft: Giants finally get their pass rusher, Falcons add receiver to replace Mohamed Sanu

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley are clearly not in the team's long-term plans. Burrow can be the franchise's future as they look to fill some other holes on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is an elite pass rusher. The Giants could have added Josh Allen in last year's draft but they elected to take Daniel Jones while they had the chance. Allen was gone before their next selection, but Young is a better prospect than Allen was last year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Washington gets burnt, with Chase Young going one spot earlier to their rival. Okudah is the latest Buckeye cornerback to go early in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Thomas is the best offensive line prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Dolphins created a void when they shipped Laremy Tunsil to Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Simmons provides a lot of versatility. He is a long player that is developing as a pass rusher. The Clemson product will be a chess piece for Matt Patricia, or whoever is coaching the team next season.

Round 1 - Pick 6 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona upgrades the defensive front seven with a highly productive pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jeudy and Lamb are neck and neck right now to become the No. 1 wide receiver. Jeudy gets a slight advantage because of his route running.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta is a team that values talent and depth at the wide receiver position. Julio Jones is getting up there in age, and they traded away Mohamed Sanu this season. Ideally, their target would be defense, but the board did not fall in their favor. Lamb is the choice.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd New York will use a lot of resources to upgrade the offensive line. Wirfs has great upside at multiple spots on the line.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 9th Quarterback could be the choice here, but if they move forward with Philip Rivers for another season then they need to upgrade his protection. Leatherwood is strong on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton are providing big plays for that offense. Ruggs working underneath would be huge for Drew Lock.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st A new head coach may want a fresh start at the quarterback position. Tagovailoa remains the second best option regardless of how long it takes him to heal from his injury.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton would upgrade the cornerback position in Philadelphia, and LSU is a good program to find secondary help.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Not everyone is as high on Chaisson, but he possesses elite athletic ability when healthy. His speed and hand usage makes him a difficult player to defend.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Wide receiver and defensive tackle will be the most common projections for Indianapolis over the next four and a half months. Brown would open up the field for Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th It would not be a surprise if Tampa Bay targeted a quarterback, but offensive tackle is also a crucial position to upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The addition of Wills does not rule out the possibility of trading for veteran Trent Williams. Cleveland needs to upgrade both tackle positions, and Williams may not command a first round pick.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Herbert seems like Jon Gruden's type of quarterback. He possesses a big arm capable of pushing the ball downfield to Tyrell Williams and whoever they target on Day 2.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons form a fantastic front. Tennessee needs to take advantage of the double teams by adding more athletic ability at linebacker.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Hall will recover from his injury in plenty of time to take part in training camp. He is a confident player with great ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Delpit could be another example of teams overthinking. Derwin James was a freakish physical specimen but his production did not match during his final season. James played at an All-Pro level as a rookie, and Delpit has the same capabilities.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Soph • 6'5" / 316 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 12th Humphrey is Part 2 of an effort to rebuild Miami's offensive line. The goal is to have a team built where they could just plug and play a quarterback ideally added through the 2021 NFL Draft.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th Weaver has played standing up most of the season. He could slim down a bit but would immediately boost the pass rush potential of that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kinlaw is a great value if available at this stage of the first round. He is a strong, explosive player capable of pushing the pocket from the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Josh Allen has developed at an impressive rate this season. He needs some more firepower on the edge. The addition of Higgins would allow John Brown to operate more freely.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City probably needs to improve the entire offensive line outside of Mitchell Schwartz. Biadasz is a start.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 302 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay needs to improve their defensive line. Gallimore would be more of the traditional 3-4 defensive end that they deploy.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 10th Wade has been used as nickelback for the Buckeyes this season but he has fluid movement and a physical style of play. He would fit in well with Seattle.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots have been susceptible to big runs this season. By adding some more beef up the middle, they improve at every level.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th The Saints and Shenault are another popular pairing. Jared Cook is getting some traction in New Orleans. Wide receiver is really the only other spot on the offense where they could use some help.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses has been a popular pairing with the Ravens. They have always had a strong leader at the center of their defense. The edge rushers have improved with each week, so the presence of Moses should only help them more.