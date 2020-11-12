|
|HOU
|CLE
Texans-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Nick Chubb spent the past five weeks watching, waiting, brooding. He's finally back doing what he enjoys most and does best: playing.
Shelved four games by a sprained right knee that slowed Cleveland's potent rushing attack significantly, the Pro Bowl back is set to return to the lineup Sunday as the Browns (5-3) return from the bye week and host the Houston Texans (2-6).
Chubb's return has his teammates elated.
''Nick is damn near superhuman,'' said right guard Wyatt Teller, also back after missing three games with a calf strain.
Chubb hasn't played since Oct. 4, when his knee got bent awkwardly in the first quarter of a win over the Dallas Cowboys. It wasn't the first knee injury for Chubb, who suffered a major one to his left knee while he was at Georgia, so the 24-year-old was prepared for the endless hours of rehab it would take to get back on the field.
That didn't make the time away any easier.
''I've been bored sitting here,'' Chubb said.
Now that he's healthy, Cleveland's ground game should be more fit as well.
The Browns were leading the NFL with more than 200 yards rushing per game when Chubb went down. They've dropped to fifth with a 150.0 yard average, but the combination of Chubb and Kareem Hunt might be able to push that up against a Houston defense that is the league's worst at stopping the run (159.5 yards per game).
''Nothing against our other backs because we believe in those guys as well, but having that two-headed monster of those guys being able to sub fresh legs in as needed, that is something that we are extremely blessed to have,'' said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
With rain in the forecast, Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel expects the Browns to pound the ball.
''We know we have our hands full, but we have to try to load up on the run as best we can, and knowing that if you load up on the run, that opens some things up on the back end,'' Crennel said. ''We have a lot of things that we have to work out.''
The Browns are coming off a bye week devoted to fixing some of the inconsistencies that plagued them in the season's first half.
Cleveland reached the midpoint with a winning record for just the third time since 1999, and while coach Kevin Stefanski is doing all he can to keep his players focused on the here and now, the Browns have a realistic shot at ending a playoff drought dating to 2002.
''Obviously, that is the end goal, but we have to take it one game at a time,'' said Mayfield. ''We are excited about this back half of the year and the grind that it is going to be.''
WATT A GAME
J.J. Watt showed off his offensive skills the previous time he played in Cleveland.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had one of his three touchdowns in 2014 on a 2-yard TD reception for Houston's first score in a 23-7 victory. He lined up at tight end and pulled down a pass from Ryan Mallett.
''It was a good throw,'' Watt recalled. ''It was either going to be I caught it, or it went out of bounds.''
Watt also had a strip sack and recovered a fumble. It wasn't a perfect day as he was penalized twice for roughing the punter.
''I thought for sure I was going to block each of those punts,'' he said. ''I had to be like an inch away. So, the strip-sack and the touchdown were kind of my way to pay back the team.''
FULL STRENGTH
The bye week gave the Browns a chance for bumps and bruises to heal. In addition to Chubb and Teller returning, tight end Austin Hooper is back after sitting out two games following an appendectomy.
Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry are both feeling much better after dealing with broken ribs.
''It is amazing what just not getting hit on one Sunday does for you,'' Mayfield said.
DANGEROUS DESHAUN
While Houston's record might be disappointing, quarterback Deshaun Watson has maintained his high standards.
He's thrown 17 TD passes, just five picks and is completing 68.3 percent of his passes. Add in his mobility, and it's easy to understand why the Browns are nervous.
''Very dangerous,'' Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods said of Watson. ''I have not slept very much this week. You can just tell just in terms of their offense and how they put it together with the run and pass game.''
ROMEO, O, ROMEO
Crennel knows his way around FirstEnergy Stadium.
Houston's interim coach had two stints with the Browns, serving as defensive coordinator in 2000 before taking over as coach from 2005-08.
In 2007, the Browns went 10-6 - their best record since 1999- under Crennel but missed the playoffs because of a tiebreaker.
''That was a great season,'' Crennel said. ''Generally you are supposed to make the playoffs when you win 10.''
The 73-year-old Crennel recently passed Hall of Famer George Halas as the oldest coach in league history.
Stefanski said he hasn't considered hanging around that long.
''He has done it at a high level,'' the 38-year-old Browns coach said of Crennel. ''He has won Super Bowls. I am impressed with what he is doing with the team right now. He should keep going as long as he is having fun doing it.''
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:56
|18:42
|1st Downs
|9
|10
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|130
|167
|Total Plays
|35
|36
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|75
|Rush Attempts
|17
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|61
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-33
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|61
|9
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|61
|PASS YDS
|92
|69
|RUSH YDS
|75
|130
|TOTAL YDS
|167
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Watson
|10/16
|71
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|12
|50
|0
|23
|5
|
D. Watson 4 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Watson
|5
|19
|0
|9
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
3
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|7
|4
|34
|0
|12
|3
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
K. Stills 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Stills
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 28 DB
|M. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Liuget 94 DT
|C. Liuget
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
|W. Mercilus
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|2
|58.0
|0
|64
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
|K. Fairbairn
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|9/15
|99
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|8
|36
|0
|17
|5
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|11
|36
|0
|9
|3
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|5
|
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|4
|2
|27
|0
|18
|2
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|2
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|41
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|44.7
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 36(10:46 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 44 yards to HOU 20 Center-C.Hughlett. D.Carter to HOU 29 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLE 26(11:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 36 for 10 yards (M.Thomas).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CLE 33(12:05 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 26 for -7 yards (C.Liuget).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(12:42 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 33 for 1 yard (J.Watt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 26(13:22 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 32 for 6 yards (T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(13:57 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (B.Dunn; J.Watt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOU 36(14:05 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 64 yards to end zone Center-J.Weeks Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 36(14:12 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (R.Harrison Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 36(14:16 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to W.Fuller. HOU-D.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(14:22 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to W.Fuller.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(14:52 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 36 for 23 yards (B.Goodson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to HOU 8. C.Prosise pushed ob at HOU 29 for 21 yards (S.Takitaki). PENALTY on HOU-C.Gillaspia Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 23.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
3 & 16 - HOU 31(0:06 - 2nd) D.Watson kneels to HOU 30 for -1 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - HOU 29(0:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 31 for 2 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 27(0:18 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 29 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(0:25 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard pushed ob at CLE 42 for 21 yards (D.Ward). PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CLE 37(0:32 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 37(0:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(0:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to HOU 37 for 6 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(0:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 45(1:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to HOU 43 for 12 yards (E.Murray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(1:37 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 45 for 4 yards (W.Mercilus; Z.Cunningham).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 23(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to CLE 41 for 18 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 27(2:24 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 23 for -4 yards (J.Watt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 18(3:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 27 for 9 yards (C.Watkins).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 7(3:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 18 for 11 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(4:20 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 7 for 3 yards (T.Adams; V.Hargreaves).
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 13 - HOU(4:30 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn punts 26 yards to CLE 4 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-J.Weeks.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - HOU 34(5:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to CLE 30 for 4 yards (M.Smith). Penalty on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Pass Interference declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - HOU 29(5:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CLE 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 24(6:02 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at CLE 29 for -5 yards (sack split by S.Richardson and L.Ogunjobi).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 32(6:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to CLE 24 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(6:41 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks. PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 29(7:27 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (T.Mitchell; O.Vernon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(8:05 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to CLE 29 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 44(8:43 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Stills to CLE 38 for 6 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 44(9:19 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 44 for no gain (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - HOU 44(9:22 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(9:33 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 44 for 5 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 49 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 17(9:43 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 45 yards to HOU 38 Center-C.Hughlett. W.Fuller pushed ob at CLE 49 for 13 yards (E.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 17(9:47 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 13(10:31 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 17 for 4 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(11:08 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 13 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLE 7(11:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 25 for 18 yards (E.Murray). PENALTY on CLE-J.Landry Taunting 12 yards enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 5(12:14 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 7 for 2 yards (W.Mercilus).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(12:54 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 5 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CLE 2(12:59 - 2nd) D.Watson up the middle to CLE 4 for -2 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CLE 2(13:02 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 7(13:41 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to CLE 2 for 5 yards (B.Goodson A.Sendejo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLE 8(14:25 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to CLE 7 for 1 yard (S.Richardson; M.Garrett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 17(15:00 - 2nd) D.Watson right tackle to CLE 8 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 19(0:28 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to CLE 17 for 2 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(1:07 - 1st) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 19 for 3 yards (M.Smith; P.Gustin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(1:44 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to CLE 22 for 10 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 36(2:13 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end pushed ob at CLE 32 for 4 yards (M.Garrett).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(2:45 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at CLE 36 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(3:21 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to CLE 43 for 13 yards (S.Richardson; K.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 32(3:59 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 44 for 12 yards (A.Sendejo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 32(4:02 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to W.Fuller.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(4:48 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 32 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 26(4:57 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 45 yards to HOU 29 Center-C.Hughlett downed by CLE-T.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLE 23(5:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to CLE 26 for 3 yards (M.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 23(5:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hodge (C.Watkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(6:19 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CLE 23 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham; W.Mercilus).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 35(6:29 - 1st) B.Anger punts 52 yards to CLE 13 Center-J.Weeks. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 22 for 9 yards (K.Crossen; N.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 40(7:10 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 35 for -5 yards (sack split by M.Garrett and S.Richardson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 41(7:50 - 1st) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 40 for -1 yards (M.Garrett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(8:21 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 41 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to HOU 9. C.Prosise to HOU 33 for 24 yards (S.Redwine).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - CLE 23(8:31 - 1st) C.Parkey 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLE 7(8:36 - 1st) B.Mayfield Aborted. J.Tretter FUMBLES at HOU 7 recovered by CLE-B.Mayfield at HOU 21. B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield Intentional Grounding 16 yards enforced at HOU 7.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 10(9:12 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to HOU 7 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(9:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to HOU 10 for 6 yards (Z.Cunningham; J.Greenard).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(10:26 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle pushed ob at HOU 16 for 17 yards (R.Blacklock).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 20(10:30 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins. PENALTY on HOU-B.Roby Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at HOU 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(11:07 - 1st) K.Hunt left end pushed ob at HOU 38 for no gain (E.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 44(11:52 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to HOU 38 for 6 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(12:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to HOU 44 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 45(13:02 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 47 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(13:43 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 45 for 9 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 27(14:23 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 36 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback. Game was delayed for 37 minutes due to weather
