Week of isolation works for Big Ben; Steelers rip Bengals
PITTSBURGH (AP) Ben Roethlisberger spent the week stuck at home, equal parts pre-Kindergarten teacher to his young children and overzealous student to the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff after being forced to prepare remotely because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
It wasn't exactly fun. Yet it may have been also a blessing in disguise. No practice meant no throwing. No throwing meant the 38-year-old's surgically repaired right arm could rest, not necessarily a bad thing in mid-November. Rest meant the juice Roethlisberger has occasionally struggled to muster during Pittsburgh's record-setting start could return.
Considering the results, maybe Roethlisberger should take it easy more often, protocols or no protocols. The veteran passed for a season-high 344 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday as the Steelers improved to 9-0 with a 36-10 blowout of Cincinnati.
''I'm trying to talk coach into seeing if I can take next week off, too,'' Roethlisberger said with a laugh after Pittsburgh beat its division rival for the 11th straight time.
Roethlisberger and three teammates were forced to self-quarantine for five days after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19. While he could sit in on meetings over videoconference and bombard offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada with texts, he missed being around his teammates.
Still, any concerns about his absence affecting his performance vanished quickly. Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half at blustery Heinz Field and connected with rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half - both of them on screaming darts - as the Steelers pulled away for an easy one after three straight victories that came down to the final snap.
''It was a challenging week. It wasn't a very fluid week for us,'' Tomlin said after his team spent a second straight week in the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocols. ''We didn't have a lot of exposure to our guys. A lot of anxiety in terms of prep ... but we're not letting some of the challenges in the pandemic affect the quality of our play.''
Not by a long shot. At least not against Cincinnati.
Two weeks after a promising victory over Tennessee, the Bengals (2-6-1) were reminded how much work remains to be done under second-year head coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati went 0 for 13 on third down and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow spent much of the second half under duress. T.J. Watt collected two of Pittsburgh's four sacks as the Steelers took advantage of the Bengals' patchwork offensive line. Burrow finished 21 of 40 for 213 yards with a touchdown but found little consistency save for a 90-yard drive to start the second quarter that briefly pulled Cincinnati within a touchdown.
''It was not our best performance,'' Taylor said. ''We went on the road, we didn't really win in any phase, any statistical category in terms of the turnovers, penalties, explosive plays. We didn't win any of them. There's no way you're going to win a game doing that way against a good football team.''
Pittsburgh has put together the best start in franchise history largely by outlasting opponents instead of overwhelming them. Three straight escapes - the last a nail-biter in Dallas last weekend in which the Steelers were outplayed for long stretches - put Pittsburgh in the rare position of having to defend the NFL's best record.
The team's first brush with COVID-19 led to an air of uncertainty. Players were kept apart save for practice while coaches turned to technology to try and keep things as normal as possible.
While the plan wasn't to have Roethlisberger throw 46 times, the Bengals didn't give him much choice. Cincinnati stacked the line trying to stop the run, basically betting Roethlisberger couldn't find a rhythm given his lack of practice time and the swirling winds.
They chose poorly. Following a sluggish start, Roethlisberger got going with a 46-yard rainbow to Johnson late in the first quarter. That set up a 12-yard strike to Johnson that put Pittsburgh up 12-0.
Burrow's 2-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins on fourth down drew the Bengals within 12-7, but Cincinnati would get no closer. Roethlisberger responded by leading a 78-yard drive, zipping a fastball to Smith-Schuster to put the Steelers back up by 12.
Pittsburgh poured it on in the second half despite having little support in the running game. Considering the way Roethlisberger was throwing, it hardly mattered. Touchdown passes of 5 and 11 yards to Claypool blew it open.
''We're a balanced group,'' Tomlin said. ''We can give it to you however you want it.''
COACHING DURING COVID
The Bengals were forced to travel to Pittsburgh without a handful of coaches, including linebackers coach Al Golden, and secondary coach Steve Jackson due to COVID-19 concerns.
INJURIES
Bengals: Lost CB Mackensie Alexander to a concussion in the first quarter.
Steelers: S Terrell Edmunds left in the second half with a hamstring issue.
UP NEXT
Bengals: Visit Washington next week. The Bengals haven't lost to Washington since 1991 (3-0-1).
Steelers: Travel to Jacksonville next Sunday to take on the Jaguars.
---
T. Higgins
85 WR
115 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
15
FPTS
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
333 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
37
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:14
|30:28
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|0-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|324
|377
|Total Plays
|65
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|44
|Rush Attempts
|21
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|185
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|21-40
|27-46
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.6
|7-49.3
|Return Yards
|76
|109
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|4-60
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|3-49
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|185
|PASS YDS
|333
|139
|RUSH YDS
|44
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
14
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|21/40
|213
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Perine 34 RB
4
FPTS
|S. Perine
|7
|48
|0
|15
|4
|
S. Williams 36 SS
3
FPTS
|S. Williams
|1
|39
|0
|39
|3
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|8
|30
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Williams 32 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Williams
|5
|22
|0
|8
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
15
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|9
|7
|115
|1
|54
|15
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|8
|6
|41
|0
|20
|4
|
A. Tate 19 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Tate
|4
|2
|24
|0
|19
|2
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
4
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|7
|4
|17
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Sample
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
4
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Green
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Brown 27 DB
|T. Brown
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis CB
|J. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McKenzie 69 DT
|K. McKenzie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
4
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|9
|44.6
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|3
|21.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
37
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|27/46
|333
|4
|0
|37
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Conner
|13
|36
|0
|16
|4
|
B. Snell 24 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
37
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|37
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|11
|6
|116
|1
|46
|17
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|13
|9
|77
|1
|24
|13
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|10
|4
|56
|2
|15
|17
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|6
|2
|38
|0
|24
|3
|
J. Washington 13 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Washington
|2
|2
|30
|0
|16
|3
|
J. Conner 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|4
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 21 FS
|S. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 SAF
|A. Brooks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
|R. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson ILB
|A. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
12
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|3/3
|45
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|7
|49.3
|4
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|16.3
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|4
|15.0
|42
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud to PIT 15 for 16 yards (C.Carter; B.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(14:56 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 15(14:53 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 28 for 13 yards (J.Bates III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(14:27 - 1st) J.Conner right tackle to PIT 33 for 5 yards (S.Hubbard; M.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PIT 33(13:46 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to E.Ebron (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PIT 33(13:42 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [C.Lawson]. Coverage by 27-Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PIT 33(13:38 - 1st) J.Berry punts 48 yards to CIN 19 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson to CIN 32 for 13 yards (O.Adeniyi D.Watt). FUMBLES (O.Adeniyi) RECOVERED by PIT-B.Snell at CIN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(13:24 - 1st) J.Conner left end to CIN 31 for 1 yard (M.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 31(12:46 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to CIN 24 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 24(12:08 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 23 for 1 yard (K.Kareem).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - PIT 23(11:28 - 1st) C.Boswell 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:16 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins False Start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CIN 20(11:16 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Green. Pressure by 91-Tuitt Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 20(11:12 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 28 for 8 yards (S.Nelson V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 28(10:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to A.Green (J.Haden).
|
4 & 7 - CIN 28(10:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CIN 23(10:29 - 1st) K.Huber punts 43 yards to PIT 34 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-L.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(10:18 - 1st) J.Conner left end pushed ob at PIT 34 for no gain (V.Bell). PENALTY on PIT-E.Ebron Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 34 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - PIT 24(10:00 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to PIT 25 for 1 yard (M.Alexander; G.Pratt).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - PIT 25(9:20 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 35 for 10 yards (C.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 35(8:33 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PIT 35(8:29 - 1st) J.Berry punts 53 yards to CIN 12 Center-K.Canaday downed by PIT-C.Claypool.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(8:18 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 15 for 3 yards (S.Tuitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CIN 15(7:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to T.Boyd. Penalty on CIN Illegal Formation declined. Coverage by 34-Te. Edmunds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 15(7:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Tate (J.Haden).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 15(7:27 - 1st) K.Huber punts 46 yards to PIT 39 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to CIN 46 for 15 yards (C.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 46(7:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 48 for -6 yards. Lateral to C.Claypool pushed ob at CIN 32 for 20 yards (J.Bynes).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 32(6:42 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to CIN 16 for 16 yards (J.Bates III; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(6:05 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger left tackle to CIN 16 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 16(5:19 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to CIN 12 for 4 yards (M.Alexander). CIN-M.Alexander was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PIT 12(4:57 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to E.Ebron. Coverage by 24-Bell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PIT 12(4:53 - 1st) C.Boswell 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 62 yards from PIT 35 to CIN 3. B.Wilson pushed ob at CIN 21 for 18 yards (C.Sutton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(4:45 - 1st) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 22 for 1 yard (Te.Edmunds).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 22(4:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 18 for -4 yards (C.Sutton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - CIN 18(3:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard pushed ob at CIN 23 for 5 yards (B.Dupree; Te.Edmunds).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CIN 23(3:03 - 1st) K.Huber punts 41 yards to PIT 36 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans. PENALTY on PIT-J.Pierre Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 36.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(2:52 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to D.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 28 for 46 yards (W.Jackson III) [C.Lawson].
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(2:20 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Washington pushed ob at CIN 12 for 16 yards (V.Bell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(1:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:51 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Roethlisberger pass to C.Claypool is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to CIN -3. B.Wilson to CIN 19 for 22 yards (J.Samuels).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 19(1:46 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-R.Spillane Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CIN 19 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 24(1:46 - 1st) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 25 for 1 yard (Te.Edmunds).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 25(1:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 45 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(0:17 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 46 for 9 yards (C.Sutton). FUMBLES (C.Sutton) RECOVERED by PIT-S.Nelson at PIT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - PIT 39(15:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Washington to CIN 47 for 14 yards (W.Jackson III S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 47(14:07 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (S.Hubbard).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PIT 47(14:04 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 37 yards to CIN 10 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(13:58 - 2nd) S.Perine left guard to CIN 24 for 14 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(13:32 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to PIT 22 for 54 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(12:46 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to PIT 17 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 17(12:12 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to PIT 10 for 7 yards (T.Watt V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(11:28 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to G.Bernard [C.Heyward].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 10(11:25 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 2 for 8 yards (M.Fitzpatrick R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CIN 2(10:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right. Pressure by 34-Te. Edmunds 48-Dupree.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CIN 2(10:40 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to PIT -1. R.McCloud to PIT 22 for 23 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; L.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(10:32 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 22(10:29 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 26 for 4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; T.Brown).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - PIT 26(9:49 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 41 for 15 yards (T.Brown).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(9:21 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 35 for 24 yards (J.Bates III) [C.Lawson].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 37(8:40 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to CIN 37 for -2 yards (J.Bynes) [S.Hubbard]. PENALTY on CIN-S.Hubbard Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(8:13 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool. PENALTY on CIN-W.Jackson III Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - PIT 5(8:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool. Coverage 37-Davis
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 5(8:02 - 2nd) C.Claypool left end pushed ob at CIN 8 for -3 yards (J.Bates III).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 8(7:27 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN [C.Lawson].
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(7:23 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 27 for 2 yards (T.Alualu; Te.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 27(6:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 40 for 13 yards (J.Haden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 40(6:11 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 48 for 8 yards (C.Sutton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 48(5:31 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to PIT 49 for 3 yards (R.Spillane; C.Heyward). PENALTY on CIN-A.Redmond Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CIN 38(5:04 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CIN 38(5:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CIN 34(4:16 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to PIT 16 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(4:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 34 for 18 yards (J.Davis T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(3:31 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 34(3:26 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass deep right to E.Ebron to CIN 42 for 24 yards (J.Bates III).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(2:45 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at CIN 25 for 17 yards (W.Jackson III).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:18 - 2nd) J.Conner right tackle to CIN 30 for -5 yards (T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PIT 30(2:00 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - PIT 30(1:56 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 27 for 3 yards (W.Jackson III).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - PIT 27(1:51 - 2nd) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 66 yards from PIT 35 to CIN -1. B.Wilson to CIN 22 for 23 yards (J.Dangerfield).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 22(1:43 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to CIN 35 for 13 yards (A.Brooks; M.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(1:19 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 40 for 5 yards (Te.Edmunds; C.Heyward).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 40(0:58 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to CIN 49 for 9 yards (Te.Edmunds T.Alualu).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 49(0:37 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 35 for 16 yards (A.Brooks).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CIN 35(0:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 46 for -11 yards (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - CIN 46(0:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - CIN 46(0:12 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to D.Sample. Pressure by 48-Dupree.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 21 - CIN 46(0:06 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to A.Tate to PIT 27 for 19 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 36 for 11 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 36(14:23 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 36(14:18 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard to CIN 39 for 3 yards (J.Haden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CIN 39(13:37 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to A.Tate (J.Haden).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CIN 39(13:33 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 37 yards to PIT 24 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(13:23 - 3rd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner up the middle to PIT 25 for 1 yard (V.Bell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 25(12:48 - 3rd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner left tackle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (W.Jackson III C.Covington).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - PIT 26(12:07 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 32 for 6 yards (T.Brown).
|
4 & 2 - PIT 32(11:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at PIT 32 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 27(11:06 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 58 yards to CIN 15 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson to CIN 15 for no gain (J.Layne).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 15(10:56 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 19 for 4 yards (R.Spillane V.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 19(10:18 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 32 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick J.Haden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 32(9:39 - 3rd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 33 for 1 yard (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CIN 33(8:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to M.Thomas. Coverage by 34-Te. Edmunds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CIN 33(8:53 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd. Coverage by 25-Brooks. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CIN 33(8:47 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 42 yards to PIT 25 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to PIT 33 for 8 yards (S.Williams; L.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 33(8:34 - 3rd) C.Claypool left end to PIT 33 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 33(7:59 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (V.Bell).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 33(7:53 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 44 for 11 yards (T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(7:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Conner to CIN 48 for 8 yards (V.Bell; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PIT 48(6:52 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool (T.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 48(6:46 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to E.Ebron to CIN 34 for 14 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 34(5:58 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [C.Lawson].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 34(5:54 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 57-Pratt.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 34(5:50 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to CIN 22 for 12 yards (J.Davis T.Brown) [V.Bell].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(5:06 - 3rd) J.Conner right guard to CIN 11 for 11 yards (T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 11(4:31 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster. Coverage 37-Davis.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 11(4:26 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(4:22 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to A.Green.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 25(4:18 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins [C.Heyward]. Coverage by 23-Haden.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CIN 25(4:13 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to A.Green (S.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CIN 25(4:07 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 45 yards to PIT 30 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to PIT 25 for -5 yards (S.Perine).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(3:57 - 3rd) J.Conner right guard to PIT 26 for 1 yard (A.Bledsoe; J.Bynes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PIT 41(3:18 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster. PENALTY on CIN-J.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 26 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 41(3:11 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 47 for 6 yards (K.Kareem J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - PIT 49(2:30 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Davis). PENALTY on PIT Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 42(2:26 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 42(2:23 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [V.Bell]. Coverage 27-Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PIT 42(2:18 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 58 yards to end zone Center-K.Canaday Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(2:11 - 3rd) S.Perine right end to CIN 26 for 6 yards (V.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CIN 26(1:35 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to G.Bernard [T.Watt].
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CIN 26(1:30 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 26 for no gain (C.Sutton).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 26(0:54 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 48 yards to PIT 26 Center-C.Harris fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(0:46 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to C.Claypool. Coverage 22-Jackson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 26(0:39 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 35 for 9 yards (A.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron (J.Bates III) [C.Lawson].
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 35(14:55 - 4th) J.Berry punts 62 yards to CIN 3 Center-K.Canaday downed by PIT-J.Pierre.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 3(14:42 - 4th) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 3 for no gain (T.Alualu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 3(14:03 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to A.Green [B.Dupree]. Coverage 22-Nelson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - CIN 3(13:58 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Tate to CIN 8 for 5 yards (B.Dupree).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CIN 8(13:27 - 4th) K.Huber punts 49 yards to PIT 43 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud to CIN 15 for 42 yards (G.Pratt).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(13:12 - 4th) J.Conner left guard to CIN 12 for 3 yards (X.Williams; C.Covington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 12(12:35 - 4th) J.Conner right guard to CIN 12 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 12(11:51 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at CIN 4 for 8 yards (J.Bates III; W.Jackson III).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - PIT 4(11:11 - 4th) R.McCloud right end pushed ob at CIN 5 for -1 yards (T.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PIT 5(10:34 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 25(10:31 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 37 for 12 yards (S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 37(9:54 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to CIN 38 for 1 yard (S.Tuitt; C.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 38(9:11 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 41 for 3 yards (J.Haden).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CIN 41(8:31 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -7 yards (B.Dupree).
|+39 YD
|
4 & 13 - CIN 34(7:53 - 4th) Direct snap to S.Williams. S.Williams left tackle to PIT 27 for 39 yards (R.McCloud).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 27(7:12 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 12 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 12(6:40 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 13 for -1 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - CIN 13(5:58 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 19 for -6 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - CIN 19(5:14 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to G.Bernard [T.Watt].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - CIN 19(5:09 - 4th) R.Bullock 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 51 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 14. R.McCloud to PIT 24 for 10 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 24(5:02 - 4th) B.Snell right guard to PIT 26 for 2 yards (R.McKenzie; C.Lawson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 26(4:20 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to PIT 34 for 8 yards (L.Wilson). PENALTY on PIT-J.Hassenauer Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - PIT 16(4:14 - 4th) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 18 for 2 yards (L.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - PIT 18(3:31 - 4th) B.Snell left guard to PIT 26 for 8 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PIT 26(2:45 - 4th) J.Berry punts 29 yards to CIN 45 Center-K.Canaday downed by PIT-J.Dangerfield.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(2:35 - 4th) T.Williams right tackle to CIN 47 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 47(2:00 - 4th) T.Williams up the middle to PIT 45 for 8 yards (S.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(1:26 - 4th) T.Williams up the middle to PIT 38 for 7 yards (S.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 38(0:54 - 4th) T.Williams right tackle to PIT 34 for 4 yards (A.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 34(0:18 - 4th) T.Williams right tackle to PIT 33 for 1 yard (R.Spillane).
