Hail Murray: Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 in final seconds
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) DeAndre Hopkins knows that football fans might view his final, winning catch on Sunday as some sort of miracle. Even the players and coaches for the Arizona Cardinals couldn't hide their disbelief when he jumped over three Buffalo defenders and came down with the ball.
But the three-time All-Pro insists there was no magic needed. Just skill.
''Two plus two equals four,'' Hopkins said in his usual low-key delivery. ''Go downfield. Throw it up.''
And that's exactly what the Cardinals did. Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift Arizona to an improbable 32-30 victory over the Bills.
The catch was as sensational as the throw, which was quickly dubbed a ''Hail Murray.''
The game appeared lost for the Cardinals until Murray rolled out to his left as the seconds ticked off the clock. He flung the ball toward the end zone, where Hopkins was waiting with three Buffalo defenders draped all over him.
''I knew when it left my hand it had a chance,'' Murray said. ''You play quarterback, you can tell the trajectory, the touch of the ball.''
Somehow, Hopkins ripped the ball away from the mass of bodies, and the Cardinals started a wild celebration in the end zone.
''I'm still kind of at a loss for words,'' Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''What a phenomenal play.''
Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left that looked like it would win it for the Bills (7-3). But Murray and the Cardinals (6-3, tied for the NFC West lead) ended the Bills' winning streak at three games with the improbable throw and catch.
It was a crazy ending to another entertaining Cardinals game, which usually have come down to the final seconds in recent weeks. Murray threw for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards - and he'll remember the last one for a long, long time.
''It was on three people. They were in position. It was just a better catch by I,'' Hopkins said.
The Cardinals trailed 23-9 midway through the third quarter but responded with two touchdown drives sandwiched around a field goal to take a 26-23 lead by the beginning of the fourth. Murray, wearing bright yellow cleats, ran for both of the touchdowns, including a 15-yard dash up the middle that gave Arizona its first lead of the day.
''He is playing at a ridiculous level,'' Kingsbury said. ''You have seen it the last few weeks after that first month. Offensively, we have really settled in. Mixing in tempo making great decisions whether it is with his feet, his arm. It is fun to watch. He's making us right on a lot of plays.''
Allen was having a mediocre game until the late drive that lasted 12 plays and went 73 yards. The quarterback capped the series with a perfect throw to a diving Diggs, who finished with 10 catches for 93 yards. But it wasn't enough for the Bills, who couldn't stop Hopkins in the end zone.
''Yeah, I thought we guarded it pretty well,'' Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. ''We had three people around him . ... It's really not a whole lot of anything else to say, just got to find a way to get that ball out of his hands some way, somehow.''
Allen completed 32 of 49 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cole Beasley had 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
''You're not gonna win every game, but to lose this one the way we did - it hurts,'' Allen said.
Buffalo pushed ahead 23-9 when Allen hit Beasley for a 22-yard touchdown after Arizona's Kenyan Drake lost a fumble.
But the Cardinals responded with a nine-play, 85-yard drive that ended with Murray's 1-yard touchdown run. Zane Gonzalez followed with a 45-yard field goal and Murray ran for a 15-yard score for the 26-23 lead.
Allen handed the ball off to Isaiah McKenzie, who then turned and threw it back to the quarterback, who ran 12 yards for Buffalo's opening score. Allen is the 11th Buffalo player to catch a touchdown pass this season, a franchise record.
Tyler Bass added field goals from 58, 55 and 54 yards for a 16-9 halftime lead. The rookie' 54-yarder bounced off the right upright before going through for three points. They were the three longest field goals of his short career.
The Cardinals had a frustrating first half with 206 total yards but zero touchdowns. Gonzalez made field goals from 23, 42 and 21 yards.
CONSISTENT MURRAY
Murray has run for at least one touchdown in five consecutive games to tie a franchise record. He's the first quarterback in the NFL to do it since Green Bay's Tobin Rote in 1956.
INJURIES
Bills: Four players missed the game when put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including cornerback Josh Norman. ... LB A.J. Epenesa left in the first half and was evaluated for a head injury. ... CB Dane Jackson (knee) left in the third quarter.
Cardinals: TE Darrell Daniels (ankle) left in the second quarter. ... DL Corey Peters was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury. ... LB De'Vondre Campbell (calf) left the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Bills: The Bills enter their bye week, play again Nov. 29 at home to the Chargers.
Cardinals: travel to Seattle on Thursday night.
J. Allen
17 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 38 RuYds
29
FPTS
K. Murray
1 QB
245 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 61 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
31
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:20
|29:40
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|369
|453
|Total Plays
|68
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|217
|Rush Attempts
|18
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|33-50
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-69
|7-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|129
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-105
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|2-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|296
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|369
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Allen
|32/49
|284
|2
|2
|29
I. McKenzie 19 WR
6
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1/1
|12
|1
|0
|6
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Allen
|7
|38
|0
|15
|29
Z. Moss 20 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|7
|20
|0
|14
|2
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|15
|0
|13
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Beasley 11 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|13
|11
|109
|1
|22
|16
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
15
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|10
|93
|1
|21
|15
J. Brown 15 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Brown
|8
|6
|72
|0
|31
|7
D. Knox 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Knox
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
J. Allen 17 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|29
I. McKenzie 19 WR
6
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Z. Moss 20 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|2
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Murphy 93 DE
|T. Murphy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Smith 59 LB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Beasley 11 WR
|C. Beasley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
R. Ferguson 69 LS
|R. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Lee 50 ILB
|D. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Bass 2 K
12
FPTS
|T. Bass
|3/3
|58
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|4
|46.5
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|4
|25.5
|40
|0
M. Hyde 23 SS
0
FPTS
|M. Hyde
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
K. Murray 1 QB
31
FPTS
|K. Murray
|22/32
|245
|1
|1
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
K. Drake 41 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Drake
|16
|100
|0
|20
|8
|
K. Murray 1 QB
31
FPTS
|K. Murray
|11
|61
|2
|28
|31
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|8
|56
|0
|25
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Hopkins 10 WR
18
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|12
|7
|127
|1
|43
|18
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|4
|4
|34
|0
|11
|3
C. Kirk 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|4
|27
|0
|9
|2
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|3
|21
|0
|11
|7
A. Isabella 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
L. Fitzgerald 11 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Fitzgerald
|5
|2
|13
|0
|9
|1
K. Drake 41 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Kirkpatrick 20 CB
|D. Kirkpatrick
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
A. Blackson 96 DE
|A. Blackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
P. Peterson 21 CB
|P. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
I. Simmons 48 LB
|I. Simmons
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Sherfield 16 WR
|T. Sherfield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Coley 93 DT
|T. Coley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Foster 37 RB
|D. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Washington 28 SAF
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Joseph CB
|J. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Hopkins 10 WR
|D. Hopkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Fitts 49 LB
|K. Fitts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Golden LB
|M. Golden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
14
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|4/4
|45
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|3
|44.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Edmonds 29 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Kirk 13 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|2
|7.5
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to ARZ 3. C.Edmonds to ARZ 20 for 17 yards (A.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(14:56 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 22 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 22(14:29 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 28 for 6 yards (D.Jackson; M.Hyde).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 28(13:58 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles left end to ARZ 31 for 3 yards (T.White).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 31(13:25 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 44 for 25 yards (M.Hyde).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(13:03 - 1st) C.Edmonds right end pushed ob at BUF 42 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 42(12:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Edmonds to BUF 33 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 33(12:18 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to BUF 26 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 26(11:48 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 19 for 7 yards (D.Jackson; T.Edmunds).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 19(11:22 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 7 for 12 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 7 - ARI 7(10:44 - 1st) K.Murray right end to BUF 5 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 5(10:06 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARI 5(10:01 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins (D.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARI 5(9:57 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 68 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -3. A.Roberts to BUF 37 for 40 yards (J.Whittaker).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(9:47 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 43 for 6 yards (J.Hicks; A.Blackson).
|
2 & 4 - BUF 43(9:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to ARZ 47 for 10 yards (P.Peterson). Penalty on ARZ-P.Peterson Defensive Holding declined.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(8:41 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Brown.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 47(8:34 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to ARZ 45 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|
3 & 8 - BUF 45(7:52 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to ARZ 14 for 31 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(7:06 - 1st) J.Allen left end to ARZ 12 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|
2 & 8 - BUF 12(6:31 - 1st) I.McKenzie pass short left to J.Allen for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. Handoff from Allen to McKenzie who passed it back to Allen.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to ARZ 0. C.Edmonds to ARZ 22 for 22 yards (D.Lee).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 22(6:15 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARZ 26 for 4 yards (T.White).
|
2 & 6 - ARI 26(5:47 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle to ARZ 19 for -7 yards (T.Johnson).
|
3 & 13 - ARI 19(5:09 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 25 for 6 yards (A.Klein).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 25(4:31 - 1st) A.Lee punts 42 yards to BUF 33 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by A.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 33(4:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Brown to BUF 40 for 7 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|
2 & 3 - BUF 40(3:40 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 42 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|
3 & 1 - BUF 42(3:15 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 43 for 1 yard (A.Blackson).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 48 for 5 yards (H.Reddick; D.Campbell) [M.Golden].
|
2 & 5 - BUF 48(1:55 - 1st) J.Allen right end to BUF 47 for -1 yards (H.Reddick). High snap bobbled.
|
3 & 6 - BUF 47(1:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to ARZ 42 for 11 yards (B.Baker).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 42(0:21 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to ARZ 45 for -3 yards (D.Campbell).
|
2 & 13 - BUF 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to ARZ 36 for 9 yards (J.Hicks; B.Murphy).
|
3 & 4 - BUF 36(14:13 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Singletary (P.Peterson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BUF 36(14:07 - 2nd) T.Bass 54 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:02 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Hopkins to BUF 47 for 28 yards (T.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(13:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-K.Drake False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|
1 & 15 - ARI 48(13:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-J.Sweezy False Start 5 yards enforced at ARZ 48 - No Play.
|
1 & 20 - ARI 43(12:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to D.Hopkins.
|
2 & 20 - ARI 43(12:47 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left tackle to 50 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|
3 & 13 - ARI 50(12:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-J.Hughes Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|
3 & 8 - ARI 45(11:46 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to BUF 36 for 9 yards (T.Murphy).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(11:15 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to BUF 31 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|
2 & 5 - ARI 31(10:52 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 26 for 5 yards (T.Murphy).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 26(10:10 - 2nd) K.Drake left end pushed ob at BUF 25 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|
2 & 9 - ARI 25(10:03 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald to BUF 21 for 4 yards (T.Murphy).
|
3 & 5 - ARI 21(9:30 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at BUF 24 for -3 yards (A.Klein).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 24(8:50 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 69 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -4. A.Roberts pushed ob at BUF 30 for 34 yards (J.Whittaker).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(8:40 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 39 for 9 yards (J.Hicks).
|
2 & 1 - BUF 39(8:06 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to ARZ 48 for 13 yards (J.Thompson).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(7:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 48(7:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to ARZ 34 for 14 yards (P.Peterson).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(6:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary [B.Murphy].
|
2 & 10 - BUF 34(6:36 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary.
|
3 & 10 - BUF 34(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at ARZ 34 - No Play.
|
3 & 15 - BUF 39(6:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to ARZ 37 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - BUF 37(5:51 - 2nd) T.Bass 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:45 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 25 for 0 yards (J.Zimmer).
|
2 & 10 - ARI 25(5:04 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to K.Drake to ARZ 34 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|
3 & 1 - ARI 34(4:27 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 47 for 13 yards (J.Poyer).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 47(4:06 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 49 for 4 yards (E.Oliver; T.Edmunds).
|
2 & 6 - ARI 49(3:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk.
|
3 & 6 - ARI 49(3:32 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles right end to BUF 48 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa).
|
4 & 5 - ARI 48(2:43 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Arnold to BUF 41 for 7 yards (S.Neal).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(2:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to BUF 30 for 11 yards (D.Jackson).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(2:05 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 18 for 12 yards (T.Johnson M.Hyde).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 18(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake up the middle to BUF 22 for -4 yards (E.Oliver).
|
2 & 14 - ARI 22(1:55 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to BUF 21 for 1 yard (T.White).
|
3 & 13 - ARI 21(1:48 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 8 for 13 yards (M.Hyde).
|
1 & 8 - ARI 8(1:40 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 3 for 5 yards (M.Hyde J.Poyer). ARZ-D.Daniels was injured during the play.
|
2 & 3 - ARI 3(1:33 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk (J.Hughes).
|
3 & 3 - ARI 3(1:31 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to L.Fitzgerald (J.Poyer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ARI 3(1:28 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez 21 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 2nd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:24 - 2nd) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 40 for 15 yards (C.Peters; B.Baker).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(0:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 45 for 5 yards (J.Thompson).
|
2 & 5 - BUF 45(0:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to C.Beasley. ARZ-C.Peters was injured during the play.
|
3 & 5 - BUF 45(0:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 50(0:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to ARZ 41 for 9 yards (B.Murphy).
|
2 & 1 - BUF 41(0:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|
3 & 1 - BUF 41(0:20 - 2nd) J.Allen right tackle to ARZ 41 for no gain (J.Hicks; T.Coley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - BUF 41(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bass 58 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 70 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -5. A.Roberts to BUF 10 for 15 yards (T.Sherfield).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 10(14:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BUF 15 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|
2 & 5 - BUF 15(14:24 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 21 for 6 yards (D.Kirkpatrick).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 21(13:55 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 34 for 13 yards (J.Hicks).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(13:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Brown to BUF 45 for 11 yards (J.Hicks).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(12:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [T.Coley].
|
2 & 10 - BUF 45(12:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|
3 & 10 - BUF 45(12:34 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 45 for no gain (J.Thompson).
4 & 10 - BUF 45(11:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 45 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BUF 40(11:45 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to end zone Center-R.Ferguson Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(11:27 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to ARZ 35 for 2 yards (D.Campbell; A.Blackson).
|
2 & 9 - BUF 10(10:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to C.Beasley. PENALTY on ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at ARZ 35 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(10:42 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to ARZ 22 for 8 yards (B.Baker).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 22(9:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to C.Beasley for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:52 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 28 for 3 yards (A.Klein E.Oliver).
|
2 & 7 - ARI 28(9:25 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to ARZ 37 for 9 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(9:02 - 3rd) K.Murray pass to D.Hopkins pushed ob at BUF 28 for 35 yards (A.Klein).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(8:46 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at BUF 22 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|
2 & 4 - ARI 32(8:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald pushed ob at BUF 12 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds). Penalty on ARZ-M.Williams Offensive Offside declined. PENALTY on ARZ-K.Beachum Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 22 - No Play.
|
2 & 14 - ARI 32(7:49 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to C.Edmonds to BUF 21 for 11 yards (A.Klein).
|
3 & 3 - ARI 21(7:15 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Kirk to BUF 14 for 7 yards (T.Murphy).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 14(6:55 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 8 for 6 yards (M.Addison; A.Klein).
|
2 & 4 - ARI 8(6:24 - 3rd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Drake right end to BUF 1 for 7 yards (A.Klein).
|
1 & 1 - ARI 1(5:48 - 3rd) K.Murray left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 66 yards from ARZ 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 12 for 13 yards (T.Sherfield).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 12(5:39 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 13 for 1 yard (A.Blackson).
|
2 & 9 - BUF 13(5:08 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley.
|
3 & 9 - BUF 13(5:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 18 for 5 yards (H.Reddick). ARZ-H.Reddick was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BUF 18(4:42 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 12 yards to BUF 30 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - ARI 30(4:35 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right tackle to BUF 31 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|
2 & 11 - ARI 31(3:58 - 3rd) K.Murray scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 27 for 4 yards (A.Klein).
|
3 & 7 - ARI 27(3:14 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to L.Fitzgerald (M.Hyde).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - ARI 27(3:10 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from ARZ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:05 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to BUF 39 for 14 yards (J.Thompson; B.Baker). ARZ-D.Campbell was injured during the play.
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(2:22 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to BUF 39 for no gain (H.Reddick).
2 & 10 - BUF(1:49 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 21 yards (J.Hicks). Penalty on ARZ-A.Blackson Defensive Offside offsetting enforced at BUF 39 - No Play. Penalty on BUF-D.Knox Illegal Block Above the Waist offsetting.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(1:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep middle intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by P.Peterson at ARZ 37. P.Peterson to ARZ 44 for 7 yards (C.Beasley).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - ARI 44(1:13 - 3rd) K.Murray left end pushed ob at BUF 28 for 28 yards (J.Poyer).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 28(0:58 - 3rd) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 24 for 4 yards (E.Oliver).
|
2 & 6 - ARI 15(0:18 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Kirk. PENALTY on BUF-D.Worley Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at BUF 24 - No Play.
|
1 & 10 - ARI 15(0:13 - 3rd) K.Murray left tackle for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|
2 & 3 - ARI 32(15:00 - 4th) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 29 for -3 yards (A.Blackson; I.Simmons).
|
3 & 6 - ARI 29(14:15 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 36 for 7 yards (I.Simmons; K.Fitts).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 36(13:35 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown.
|
2 & 10 - ARI 36(13:29 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 35 for -1 yards (T.Coley).
|
3 & 11 - ARI 35(12:45 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 30 for -5 yards (I.Simmons) [I.Simmons].
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARI 30(12:06 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 61 yards to ARZ 9 Center-R.Ferguson. C.Kirk ran ob at ARZ 32 for 23 yards (R.Ferguson).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 32(11:51 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle pushed ob at BUF 48 for 20 yards (D.Jackson).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(11:16 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 40 for 8 yards (J.Poyer).
|
2 & 2 - ARI 40(10:42 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to BUF 33 for 7 yards (A.Klein).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 33(10:06 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to BUF 30 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|
2 & 7 - ARI 30(9:26 - 4th) PENALTY on ARZ-D.Hopkins False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 30 - No Play.
|Int
|
2 & 12 - ARI 35(9:26 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep middle intended for L.Fitzgerald INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer at BUF 15. J.Poyer ran ob at BUF 29 for 14 yards (D.Hopkins). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(9:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at BUF 39 for 10 yards (J.Thompson).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(8:46 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary. PENALTY on BUF Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at BUF 39 - No Play.
|
1 & 15 - BUF 34(8:39 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-D.Williams False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 34 - No Play.
|
1 & 20 - BUF 29(8:39 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to BUF 41 for 12 yards (I.Simmons).
|
2 & 8 - BUF 41(7:59 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary. PENALTY on BUF-D.Singletary Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 41.
|
3 & 23 - BUF 26(7:53 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to J.Brown to 50 for 24 yards (P.Peterson). BUF-J.Brown was injured during the play. PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 26 - No Play.
|
3 & 33 - BUF 16(7:30 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 37 for 21 yards (J.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUF 37(6:55 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 53 yards to ARZ 10 Center-R.Ferguson. C.Kirk to ARZ 2 for -8 yards (S.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - ARI 2(6:40 - 4th) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 7 for 5 yards (M.Hyde).
|
2 & 5 - ARI 7(6:04 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to ARZ 11 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds).
|
3 & 1 - ARI 11(5:29 - 4th) K.Murray left end to ARZ 5 for -6 yards (M.Hyde).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARI 5(4:47 - 4th) A.Lee punts 47 yards to BUF 48 Center-A.Brewer. A.Roberts to ARZ 42 for 10 yards (D.Foster). PENALTY on BUF-S.Neal Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ARZ 42.
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - ARI 41(4:31 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|
2 & 10 - ARI 41(4:26 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins (E.Oliver).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ARI 41(4:23 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARZ 35 for -6 yards (T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARI 35(3:43 - 4th) A.Lee punts 43 yards to BUF 22 Center-A.Brewer. A.Roberts to BUF 22 for no gain (C.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(3:35 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 28 for 6 yards (B.Murphy). ARZ-D.Kirkpatrick was injured during the play.
|
2 & 4 - BUF 28(3:05 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to G.Davis.
|
3 & 4 - BUF 28(2:57 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 32 for 4 yards (B.Murphy).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 32(2:53 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to Z.Moss.
|
2 & 10 - BUF 32(2:45 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle to BUF 44 for 12 yards (J.Joseph).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(2:16 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 49 for 5 yards (J.Thompson).
|
2 & 5 - BUF 49(2:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis (B.Baker).
|
3 & 5 - BUF 49(1:57 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at ARZ 44 for 7 yards (B.Murphy).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 44(1:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to ARZ 47 for -3 yards (T.Coley).
|
2 & 13 - BUF 47(1:22 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to C.Beasley to ARZ 30 for 17 yards (B.Murphy).
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(0:49 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at ARZ 29 for 1 yard (J.Joseph). PENALTY on ARZ-T.Coley Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at ARZ 30 - No Play.
|
1 & 5 - BUF 25(0:43 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to ARZ 21 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|
2 & 1 - BUF 21(0:39 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(0:34 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to A.Isabella to ARZ 39 for 14 yards (T.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(0:27 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to ARZ 48 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|
2 & 1 - ARI 48(0:21 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to L.Fitzgerald ran ob at BUF 43 for 9 yards (T.Johnson).
|
1 & 10 - ARI 43(0:11 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(0:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray rushes kneels. ATTEMPT FAILS.
