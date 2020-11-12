|
|
|HOU
|CLE
Texans-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Nick Chubb spent the past five weeks watching, waiting, brooding. He's finally back doing what he enjoys most and does best: playing.
Shelved four games by a sprained right knee that slowed Cleveland's potent rushing attack significantly, the Pro Bowl back is set to return to the lineup Sunday as the Browns (5-3) return from the bye week and host the Houston Texans (2-6).
Chubb's return has his teammates elated.
''Nick is damn near superhuman,'' said right guard Wyatt Teller, also back after missing three games with a calf strain.
Chubb hasn't played since Oct. 4, when his knee got bent awkwardly in the first quarter of a win over the Dallas Cowboys. It wasn't the first knee injury for Chubb, who suffered a major one to his left knee while he was at Georgia, so the 24-year-old was prepared for the endless hours of rehab it would take to get back on the field.
That didn't make the time away any easier.
''I've been bored sitting here,'' Chubb said.
Now that he's healthy, Cleveland's ground game should be more fit as well.
The Browns were leading the NFL with more than 200 yards rushing per game when Chubb went down. They've dropped to fifth with a 150.0 yard average, but the combination of Chubb and Kareem Hunt might be able to push that up against a Houston defense that is the league's worst at stopping the run (159.5 yards per game).
''Nothing against our other backs because we believe in those guys as well, but having that two-headed monster of those guys being able to sub fresh legs in as needed, that is something that we are extremely blessed to have,'' said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
With rain in the forecast, Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel expects the Browns to pound the ball.
''We know we have our hands full, but we have to try to load up on the run as best we can, and knowing that if you load up on the run, that opens some things up on the back end,'' Crennel said. ''We have a lot of things that we have to work out.''
The Browns are coming off a bye week devoted to fixing some of the inconsistencies that plagued them in the season's first half.
Cleveland reached the midpoint with a winning record for just the third time since 1999, and while coach Kevin Stefanski is doing all he can to keep his players focused on the here and now, the Browns have a realistic shot at ending a playoff drought dating to 2002.
''Obviously, that is the end goal, but we have to take it one game at a time,'' said Mayfield. ''We are excited about this back half of the year and the grind that it is going to be.''
WATT A GAME
J.J. Watt showed off his offensive skills the previous time he played in Cleveland.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had one of his three touchdowns in 2014 on a 2-yard TD reception for Houston's first score in a 23-7 victory. He lined up at tight end and pulled down a pass from Ryan Mallett.
''It was a good throw,'' Watt recalled. ''It was either going to be I caught it, or it went out of bounds.''
Watt also had a strip sack and recovered a fumble. It wasn't a perfect day as he was penalized twice for roughing the punter.
''I thought for sure I was going to block each of those punts,'' he said. ''I had to be like an inch away. So, the strip-sack and the touchdown were kind of my way to pay back the team.''
FULL STRENGTH
The bye week gave the Browns a chance for bumps and bruises to heal. In addition to Chubb and Teller returning, tight end Austin Hooper is back after sitting out two games following an appendectomy.
Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry are both feeling much better after dealing with broken ribs.
''It is amazing what just not getting hit on one Sunday does for you,'' Mayfield said.
DANGEROUS DESHAUN
While Houston's record might be disappointing, quarterback Deshaun Watson has maintained his high standards.
He's thrown 17 TD passes, just five picks and is completing 68.3 percent of his passes. Add in his mobility, and it's easy to understand why the Browns are nervous.
''Very dangerous,'' Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods said of Watson. ''I have not slept very much this week. You can just tell just in terms of their offense and how they put it together with the run and pass game.''
ROMEO, O, ROMEO
Crennel knows his way around FirstEnergy Stadium.
Houston's interim coach had two stints with the Browns, serving as defensive coordinator in 2000 before taking over as coach from 2005-08.
In 2007, the Browns went 10-6 - their best record since 1999- under Crennel but missed the playoffs because of a tiebreaker.
''That was a great season,'' Crennel said. ''Generally you are supposed to make the playoffs when you win 10.''
The 73-year-old Crennel recently passed Hall of Famer George Halas as the oldest coach in league history.
Stefanski said he hasn't considered hanging around that long.
''He has done it at a high level,'' the 38-year-old Browns coach said of Crennel. ''He has won Super Bowls. I am impressed with what he is doing with the team right now. He should keep going as long as he is having fun doing it.''
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:40
|33:20
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|243
|356
|Total Plays
|54
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|231
|Rush Attempts
|22
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.5
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|61
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|1-1
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Watson 4 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Watson
|20/30
|163
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|14
|54
|0
|23
|5
|
D. Watson 4 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Watson
|8
|36
|0
|9
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|5
|3
|41
|0
|29
|4
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|8
|6
|39
|0
|10
|3
|
W. Fuller 15 WR
3
FPTS
|W. Fuller
|8
|5
|38
|0
|12
|3
|
P. Brown 86 TE
8
FPTS
|P. Brown
|2
|2
|21
|1
|16
|8
|
D. Fells 87 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Fells
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
K. Stills 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Stills
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Akins 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Johnson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 50 LB
|T. Adams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Hargreaves III 26 CB
|V. Hargreaves III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 FS
|E. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dunn 92 NT
|B. Dunn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Mercilus 59 OLB
|W. Mercilus
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 32 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Howell 38 RB
|B. Howell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 28 DB
|M. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Liuget 94 DT
|C. Liuget
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hall 48 LB
|N. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 LB
|J. Greenard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 35 CB
|K. Crossen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
1
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 9 P
|B. Anger
|3
|56.0
|0
|64
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
|K. Fairbairn
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Prosise 24 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Prosise
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|12/20
|132
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
18
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|19
|126
|1
|59
|18
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|19
|104
|0
|19
|12
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|4
|3
|48
|0
|21
|4
|
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|5
|3
|29
|0
|18
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
12
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|12
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
18
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SAF
|S. Redwine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
E. Lee OLB
|E. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Taylor 96 DT
|V. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|4
|43.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|5.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone Touchback. Game was delayed for 37 minutes due to weather
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 27(14:23 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 36 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(13:43 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 45 for 9 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 45(13:02 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 47 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 47(12:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to HOU 44 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 44(11:52 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to HOU 38 for 6 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(11:07 - 1st) K.Hunt left end pushed ob at HOU 38 for no gain (E.Murray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 20(10:30 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins. PENALTY on HOU-B.Roby Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at HOU 38 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(10:26 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle pushed ob at HOU 16 for 17 yards (R.Blacklock).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 16(9:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to HOU 10 for 6 yards (Z.Cunningham; J.Greenard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 10(9:12 - 1st) K.Hunt left guard to HOU 7 for 3 yards (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLE 7(8:36 - 1st) B.Mayfield Aborted. J.Tretter FUMBLES at HOU 7 recovered by CLE-B.Mayfield at HOU 21. B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield Intentional Grounding 16 yards enforced at HOU 7.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - CLE 23(8:31 - 1st) C.Parkey 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to HOU 9. C.Prosise to HOU 33 for 24 yards (S.Redwine).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 33(8:21 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 41 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 41(7:50 - 1st) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 40 for -1 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 40(7:10 - 1st) D.Watson sacked at HOU 35 for -5 yards (sack split by M.Garrett and S.Richardson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 35(6:29 - 1st) B.Anger punts 52 yards to CLE 13 Center-J.Weeks. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 22 for 9 yards (K.Crossen; N.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 22(6:19 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CLE 23 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham; W.Mercilus).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 23(5:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hodge (C.Watkins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLE 23(5:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to CLE 26 for 3 yards (M.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 26(4:57 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 45 yards to HOU 29 Center-C.Hughlett downed by CLE-T.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(4:48 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 32 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 32(4:02 - 1st) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to W.Fuller.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 32(3:59 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to HOU 44 for 12 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(3:21 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to CLE 43 for 13 yards (S.Richardson; K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(2:45 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at CLE 36 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 36(2:13 - 1st) D.Watson scrambles right end pushed ob at CLE 32 for 4 yards (M.Garrett).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(1:44 - 1st) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to CLE 22 for 10 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 22(1:07 - 1st) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 19 for 3 yards (M.Smith; P.Gustin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 19(0:28 - 1st) D.Watson pass short right to R.Cobb to CLE 17 for 2 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 17(15:00 - 2nd) D.Watson right tackle to CLE 8 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLE 8(14:25 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to CLE 7 for 1 yard (S.Richardson; M.Garrett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 7(13:41 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short middle to J.Akins to CLE 2 for 5 yards (B.Goodson A.Sendejo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CLE 2(13:02 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CLE 2(12:59 - 2nd) D.Watson up the middle to CLE 4 for -2 yards (M.Garrett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(12:54 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 5 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 5(12:14 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 7 for 2 yards (W.Mercilus).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLE 7(11:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to CLE 25 for 18 yards (E.Murray). PENALTY on CLE-J.Landry Taunting 12 yards enforced between downs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(11:08 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 13 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 13(10:31 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 17 for 4 yards (Ju.Reid; T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 17(9:47 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 17(9:43 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 45 yards to HOU 38 Center-C.Hughlett. W.Fuller pushed ob at CLE 49 for 13 yards (E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(9:33 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 44 for 5 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - HOU 44(9:22 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 44(9:19 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 44 for no gain (S.Takitaki).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 44(8:43 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to K.Stills to CLE 38 for 6 yards (K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(8:05 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to CLE 29 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 29(7:27 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (T.Mitchell; O.Vernon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(6:41 - 2nd) D.Watson pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks. PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 32(6:39 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to CLE 24 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 24(6:02 - 2nd) D.Watson sacked at CLE 29 for -5 yards (sack split by S.Richardson and L.Ogunjobi).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - HOU 29(5:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CLE 29 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - HOU 34(5:00 - 2nd) D.Watson pass short right to W.Fuller to CLE 30 for 4 yards (M.Smith). Penalty on HOU-P.Brown Offensive Pass Interference declined.
|
4 & 13 - HOU(4:30 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn punts 26 yards to CLE 4 Center-J.Weeks downed by HOU-J.Weeks.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 4(4:20 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 7 for 3 yards (T.Adams; V.Hargreaves).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 7(3:39 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 18 for 11 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 18(3:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 27 for 9 yards (C.Watkins).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 27(2:24 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 23 for -4 yards (J.Watt).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 23(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Higgins to CLE 41 for 18 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(1:37 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 45 for 4 yards (W.Mercilus; Z.Cunningham).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 45(1:15 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to HOU 43 for 12 yards (E.Murray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(0:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(0:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to HOU 37 for 6 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 37(0:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CLE 37(0:32 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(0:25 - 2nd) D.Johnson left guard pushed ob at CLE 42 for 21 yards (D.Ward). PENALTY on HOU-N.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 27(0:18 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 29 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - HOU 29(0:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 31 for 2 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 16 - HOU 31(0:06 - 2nd) D.Watson kneels to HOU 30 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 57 yards from CLE 35 to HOU 8. C.Prosise pushed ob at HOU 29 for 21 yards (S.Takitaki). PENALTY on HOU-C.Gillaspia Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 23.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 13(14:52 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 36 for 23 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(14:22 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to W.Fuller.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 36(14:16 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep right to W.Fuller. HOU-D.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 36(14:12 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (R.Harrison Jr.).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOU 36(14:05 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 64 yards to end zone Center-J.Weeks Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(13:57 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (B.Dunn; J.Watt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 26(13:22 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 32 for 6 yards (T.Adams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(12:42 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 33 for 1 yard (J.Watt; Z.Cunningham).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CLE 33(12:05 - 3rd) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 26 for -7 yards (C.Liuget).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLE 26(11:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 36 for 10 yards (M.Thomas; V.Hargreaves).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 36(10:46 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 44 yards to HOU 20 Center-C.Hughlett. D.Carter to HOU 29 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(10:35 - 3rd) D.Watson left end to HOU 38 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - HOU 38(10:03 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to HOU 38 for no gain (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 38(9:22 - 3rd) D.Johnson right tackle to HOU 40 for 2 yards (D.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(8:48 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to P.Brown to HOU 45 for 5 yards (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 45(8:12 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 49 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 49(7:31 - 3rd) D.Watson right end to CLE 47 for 4 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(6:56 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 43 for 4 yards (V.Taylor; B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HOU 43(6:23 - 3rd) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 43 for no gain (M.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 43(5:41 - 3rd) D.Watson scrambles right end pushed ob at CLE 35 for 8 yards (S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(5:11 - 3rd) D.Watson pass incomplete deep left to B.Cooks.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(5:04 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short left to C.Prosise to CLE 37 for -2 yards (T.Mitchell B.Goodson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - HOU 37(4:17 - 3rd) D.Watson pass short right to B.Cooks to CLE 27 for 10 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - HOU 27(3:37 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 46 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(3:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CLE 31(3:33 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 31 for no gain (J.Watt).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - CLE 31(2:53 - 3rd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 28 for -3 yards (V.Hargreaves).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 18 - CLE 28(2:12 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins ran ob at CLE 49 for 21 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(1:57 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to HOU 46 for 5 yards (Ju.Reid; W.Mercilus). PENALTY on CLE-A.Hooper Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 49 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLE 39(1:42 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 41 for 2 yards (T.Adams).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLE 41(0:58 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to HOU 49 for 10 yards (B.Dunn).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CLE 49(0:10 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins. PENALTY on HOU-V.Hargreaves Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at HOU 49 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(0:06 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to HOU 24 for 11 yards (Ju.Reid; E.Murray).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(15:00 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to HOU 13 for 11 yards (Ju.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(14:18 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to HOU 9 for 4 yards (W.Mercilus).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 9(13:36 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 4th) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 4th) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:32 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(13:29 - 4th) D.Watson right end to HOU 30 for 5 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HOU 30(12:46 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short right to R.Cobb.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 30(12:41 - 4th) B.Anger punts 52 yards to CLE 18 Center-J.Weeks. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 20 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(12:29 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 21 for 1 yard (T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLE 21(11:42 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper [W.Mercilus].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLE 21(11:38 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 32 for 11 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(10:56 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 34 for 2 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 34(10:12 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 44 for 10 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(9:27 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to HOU 49 for 7 yards (J.Greenard; C.Watkins).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLE 49(8:42 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to 50 for -1 yards (Z.Cunningham; J.Greenard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 50(8:01 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to N.Chubb.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLE 50(7:58 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 40 yards to HOU 10 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 10(7:51 - 4th) D.Watson pass short right to D.Fells to HOU 25 for 15 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:19 - 4th) D.Watson pass incomplete short middle to B.Cooks.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 25(7:14 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to W.Fuller to HOU 29 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 29(6:33 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to R.Cobb to CLE 42 for 29 yards (S.Redwine) [R.Harrison Jr.].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(5:57 - 4th) D.Watson pass short left to B.Cooks to CLE 41 for 1 yard (M.Garrett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 41(5:20 - 4th) D.Watson pass short middle to R.Cobb to CLE 31 for 10 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). PENALTY on CLE-M.Wilson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CLE 31.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(5:04 - 4th) D.Watson pass deep left to P.Brown for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD Center-J.Weeks Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 58 yards from HOU 35 to CLE 7. D.Peoples-Jones MUFFS catch and recovers at CLE 2. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 3 for 1 yard (B.Howell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 3(4:55 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 6 for 3 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 6(4:14 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 12 for 6 yards (B.Dunn).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 12(3:29 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 14 for 2 yards (T.Adams).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(2:46 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 33 for 19 yards (B.Roby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(2:00 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 36 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 36(1:54 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 40 for 4 yards (N.Hall).
|+59 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 40(1:07 - 4th) N.Chubb left end ran ob at HOU 1 for 59 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CLE 1(0:56 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to HOU 2 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(0:31 - 4th) B.Mayfield kneels to HOU 3 for -1 yards.
