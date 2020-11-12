|
Colts grab tiebreaker in AFC South by beating Titans 34-17
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South.
The Colts (6-3) will host the rematch in Indianapolis on Nov. 29 after helping coach Frank Reich improve to 4-1 against Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Indianapolis now is 14-5 at Nissan Stadium.
Indianapolis came in with the NFL's best defense in terms of fewest yards allowed. The Colts smothered a Tennessee offense that had been averaging 384.6 yards a game, 10th-best in the NFL, and seventh-best averaging 29 points a game. E.J. Speed also blocked a punt that T.J. Carrie returned 6 yards for a TD late in the third quarter.
The Colts outgained Tennessee 430-294, though Derrick Henry ran for 103 yards.
The Titans (6-3) lost for the third time in four games as they head into the toughest stretch of their season with Indianapolis the first of four straight opponents currently with winning records.
Tennessee led 17-13 at halftime. Indianapolis took advantage of the Titans' special teams woes to score twice in the third quarter for a 27-17 lead.
Tennessee went with a third different punter in three games, promoting Trevor Daniel after signing him to the practice squad last weekend. Daniel's first punt went 17 yards, and Hines scored four plays later on a 2-yard TD run. The Titans gave Daniel no help on his second, with Speed easily breaking through for the block.
Stephen Gostkowski then missed a 44-yard field goal wide right early in the fourth.
The Colts padded their lead to 34-17 with Jacoby Brissett capping the next drive with a 2-yard TD run with 9:21 left.
Indianapolis' final margin would've been larger. But the Colts settled for a 43-yard field goal at the end of the first half, and the Titans forced a turnover on downs on Indianapolis' opening drive of the third.
RIVERS PASSES MARINO
Rivers came in needing only 4 yards passing to move by Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the fifth-most in NFL history. He passed Marino on the Colts' first play from scrimmage with an 11-yard pass to rookie Jonathan Taylor. Rivers now has 61,666 yards for his career. He also made his 233rd consecutive start and is one away from tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history.
HEAVY HEART
Titans wide receiver Corey Davis played a day after his older brother, Titus, died at age 27 from a rare form of kidney cancer. Davis did not practice Wednesday hours after his brother died. He was crying before kickoff, then finished with a team-high five catches for 67 yards.
INJURIES
Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes went down on the second play from scrimmage. He walked off on his own and was back before the first quarter ended.
Titans center Ben Jones hurt a knee but returned. Titans left guard Rodger Saffold limped to the sideline late in the second quarter with an injured ankle, but he returned. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison hurt his back.
UP NEXT
Colts host Green Bay on Nov. 22.
Titans visit Baltimore on Nov. 22.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
N. Hines
21 RB
70 RuYds, RuTD, 45 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
23
FPTS
R. Tannehill
17 QB
147 PaYds, PaTD, 9 RuYds
11
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:18
|28:01
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|430
|294
|Total Plays
|69
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|157
|Rush Attempts
|29
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|297
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|29-39
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|3-21.3
|Return Yards
|67
|62
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-67
|2-60
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-6 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|297
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|29/39
|308
|1
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
N. Hines 21 RB
23
FPTS
|N. Hines
|12
|70
|1
|14
|23
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|8
|28
|0
|18
|2
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|1
|21
|0
|21
|12
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|7
|12
|0
|4
|3
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
6
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Pittman 11 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|8
|7
|101
|0
|40
|12
|
N. Hines 21 RB
23
FPTS
|N. Hines
|6
|5
|45
|1
|13
|23
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|5
|4
|40
|0
|12
|4
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|5
|4
|33
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|25
|0
|14
|3
|
T. Burton 80 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Burton
|3
|3
|24
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Harris 12 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|4
|3
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Marsh LB
|C. Marsh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Stallworth 76 DT
|T. Stallworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Day 91 DT
|S. Day
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Blankenship 3 K
10
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|22.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|15/27
|147
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Henry 22 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henry
|19
|103
|0
|20
|10
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|3
|26
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Foreman 40 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|7
|18
|0
|8
|7
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
11
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|9
|0
|5
|11
|
J. Smith 81 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Davis 84 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Davis
|6
|5
|67
|0
|20
|6
|
A. Brown 11 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Brown
|4
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
J. Smith 81 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Smith
|6
|2
|14
|0
|8
|7
|
K. Blasingame 41 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Henry 22 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|10
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Foreman 40 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Borders 39 CB
|B. Borders
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 55 ILB
|J. Brown
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 99 OLB
|J. Clowney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Gostkowski 3 K
5
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/2
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Daniel P
|T. Daniel
|2
|32.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|30.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanchez kicks 67 yards from IND 35 to TEN -2. C.Batson to TEN 33 for 35 yards (K.Moore).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 33(14:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to K.Blasingame pushed ob at TEN 46 for 13 yards (X.Rhodes).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(14:23 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to IND 33 for 21 yards (X.Rhodes K.Willis). IND-X.Rhodes was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 33(13:51 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to IND 30 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 30(13:20 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to IND 25 for 5 yards (D.Autry).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 25(12:37 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to IND 5 for 20 yards (K.Willis; R.Ya-Sin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEN 5(11:54 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Foreman for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(11:50 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor pushed ob at IND 36 for 11 yards (J.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(11:26 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 5 yards (B.Borders).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 41(10:53 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 45 for 4 yards (J.Simmons; K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 45(10:26 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 45 for no gain (H.Landry III).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 45(9:42 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 47 for 2 yards (J.Crawford; J.Clowney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(9:09 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Clowney).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 50(8:42 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to TEN 38 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(8:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 32 for 6 yards (B.Borders).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 32(7:31 - 1st) J.Wilkins right end to TEN 29 for 3 yards (R.Evans; D.King).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 29(7:02 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 29(6:58 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to TEN 29 for no gain (M.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(6:54 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 25 for -4 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEN 25(6:19 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to TEN 33 for 8 yards (D.Leonard; B.Okereke).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TEN 33(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-T.Sambrailo False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEN 28(5:19 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown [D.Buckner].
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEN 28(5:13 - 1st) T.Daniel punts 47 yards to IND 25 Center-M.Overton fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:06 - 1st) N.Hines right tackle to IND 34 for 9 yards (K.Byard; D.King).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 34(4:42 - 1st) N.Hines left tackle to IND 46 for 12 yards (D.King).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(4:02 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton pushed ob at TEN 45 for 9 yards (D.King).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 45(3:41 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (J.Simmons; D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(3:06 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to TEN 33 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 33(2:37 - 1st) N.Hines right guard to TEN 31 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(1:57 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal to TEN 13 for 18 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(1:18 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 13(1:13 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman pushed ob at TEN 6 for 7 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 6(0:42 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Wilkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IND 6(0:40 - 1st) R.Blankenship 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEN 33(15:00 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 33 for no gain (T.Lewis A.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 33(14:15 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 38 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(13:39 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 30 for -8 yards (G.Stewart). PENALTY on IND-T.Carrie Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(13:18 - 2nd) D.Henry right end pushed ob at IND 37 for 20 yards (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(12:40 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis [D.Buckner].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 37(12:35 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to IND 35 for 2 yards (T.Stallworth; D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEN 35(11:57 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson to IND 32 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TEN 32(11:17 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 69 yards from TEN 35 to IND -4. I.Rodgers to IND 20 for 24 yards (K.Blasingame).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(11:07 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines to IND 31 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(10:27 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines (J.Brown T.Tart).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 31(10:23 - 2nd) N.Hines left tackle to IND 39 for 8 yards (R.Evans J.Crawford).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 39(9:59 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to M.Pittman to TEN 31 for 30 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(9:20 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox (J.Simmons).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 31(9:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to TEN 17 for 14 yards (J.Crawford K.Byard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(8:40 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to TEN 13 for 4 yards (M.Butler J.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 13(7:55 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:49 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 31 for 6 yards (G.Stewart).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 31(7:05 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 39 for 8 yards (G.Stewart D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(6:20 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Henry.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 39(6:16 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 44 for 5 yards (D.Buckner). PENALTY on IND-D.Buckner Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 44(6:04 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 48 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad; D.Leonard). TEN-R.Saffold III was injured during the play. PENALTY on IND-D.Autry Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(5:50 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (X.Rhodes).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 49(5:46 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle pushed ob at IND 35 for 16 yards (K.Willis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(5:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis to IND 17 for 18 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(4:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to IND 18 for -1 yards (T.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TEN 0(3:42 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to C.Batson. PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at IND 18 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(3:38 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 2 for -1 yards (G.Stewart).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TEN 1(3:06 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (J.Blackmon) [D.Buckner]. PENALTY on IND-T.Lewis Roughing the Passer 1 yard enforced at IND 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEN 1(2:58 - 2nd) J.Smith left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 61 yards from TEN 35 to IND 4. I.Rodgers to IND 24 for 20 yards (K.Raymond; J.Kalu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(2:47 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to IND 35 for 11 yards (J.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(2:26 - 2nd) N.Hines left guard to IND 38 for 3 yards (J.Clowney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 38(2:00 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal to IND 41 for 3 yards (J.Brown).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 41(1:22 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep left to D.Harris to TEN 38 for 21 yards (D.King).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(0:55 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to N.Hines to TEN 30 for 8 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - IND 30(0:46 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left [J.Crawford].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 30(0:40 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Hilton ran ob at TEN 22 for 8 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(0:36 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 22(0:30 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines to TEN 11 for 11 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(0:21 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at TEN 9 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - IND 9(0:16 - 2nd) P.Rivers sacked at TEN 20 for -11 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - IND 20(0:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|
4 & 19 - IND 0(0:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-C.Green False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 20 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 24 - IND 25(0:01 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez. Penalty on TEN-J.Kalu Defensive Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 26 for 23 yards (D.Long Jr.).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(14:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Burton to IND 40 for 14 yards (J.Brown; K.Vaccaro).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(14:21 - 3rd) N.Hines left end to TEN 46 for 14 yards (K.Vaccaro M.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(13:42 - 3rd) N.Hines left end pushed ob at TEN 33 for 13 yards (H.Landry III).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(13:12 - 3rd) N.Hines right end to TEN 36 for -3 yards (J.Clowney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IND 36(12:32 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to M.Johnson (M.Butler).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 36(12:25 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 25 for 11 yards (J.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 2 - IND 25(11:40 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal pushed ob at TEN 16 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(11:16 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to TEN 14 for 2 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 14(10:34 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 14 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 14(9:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to TEN 7 for 7 yards (B.Borders).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 7(9:34 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 5 for 2 yards (H.Landry III; R.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(9:09 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short left to T.Burton to TEN 4 for 1 yard (M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 4(8:31 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Rivers pass short middle to Z.Pascal to TEN 1 for 3 yards (J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(8:13 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to TEN 1 for no gain (K.Vaccaro K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IND 1(7:29 - 3rd) J.Wilkins right guard to TEN 1 for no gain (R.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 1(7:24 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 6 for 5 yards (A.Walker; G.Stewart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 6(6:49 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 11 for 5 yards (D.Leonard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 11(6:11 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 20 for 9 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEN 20(5:35 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to TEN 20 for no gain (D.Autry; D.Buckner).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - TEN 20(4:53 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 10 for -10 yards (D.Autry).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEN 10(4:14 - 3rd) T.Daniel punts 17 yards to TEN 27 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(4:09 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 23 for 4 yards (R.Evans K.Vaccaro).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 23(3:32 - 3rd) M.Pittman right end to TEN 2 for 21 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(3:00 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(2:55 - 3rd) N.Hines left guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 3rd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(2:51 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to J.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(2:46 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (X.Rhodes; D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 26(2:01 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Firkser (B.Okereke).
|
4 & 9 - TEN 26(1:57 - 3rd) T.Daniel punt is BLOCKED by E.Speed Center-M.Overton RECOVERED by IND-T.Carrie at TEN 6. T.Carrie for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 3rd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to TEN -3. C.Batson to TEN 22 for 25 yards (C.Marsh).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(1:48 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 25 for 3 yards (G.Stewart; D.Autry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 25(1:14 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to TEN 31 for 6 yards (A.Walker T.Carrie) [J.Houston].
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 31(0:32 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 40 for 9 yards (A.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(15:00 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to IND 48 for 12 yards (K.Willis; J.Blackmon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(14:21 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to IND 42 for 6 yards (D.Buckner A.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 42(13:41 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Batson ran ob at IND 37 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(13:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles left tackle pushed ob at IND 33 for 4 yards (D.Leonard). PENALTY on IND-D.Leonard Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at IND 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 18(12:47 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (T.Carrie).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 18(12:43 - 4th) D.Henry right tackle to IND 7 for 11 yards (D.Leonard). PENALTY on TEN-N.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at IND 16.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - TEN 26(12:23 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TEN 26(12:18 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Firkser.
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - TEN 26(12:15 - 4th) S.Gostkowski 44 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-M.Overton Holder-T.Daniel.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(12:11 - 4th) D.Harris left end to IND 31 for -3 yards (R.Evans). PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at IND 34 - No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(11:44 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to TEN 11 for 40 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 11(10:56 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 8 for 3 yards (D.Jones J.Crawford).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 8(10:12 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Pittman to TEN 2 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 2(9:25 - 4th) J.Brissett up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:21 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 32 for 7 yards (R.Ya-Sin D.Leonard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 32(8:56 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 36 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 36(8:42 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.McNichols pushed ob at TEN 44 for 8 yards (B.Okereke).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 44(8:26 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to IND 40 for 16 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(8:03 - 4th) J.McNichols right guard to IND 37 for 3 yards (K.Willis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 37(7:44 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis ran ob at IND 19 for 18 yards [D.Buckner].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(7:26 - 4th) J.McNichols left tackle to IND 12 for 7 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 12(7:02 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TEN 12(6:59 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (T.Carrie).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TEN 12(6:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(6:52 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 14 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro; D.Long Jr.).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 14(6:07 - 4th) J.Wilkins left end to IND 32 for 18 yards (K.Byard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(5:20 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 36 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 36(4:36 - 4th) J.Wilkins right tackle to IND 34 for -2 yards (H.Landry III).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 34(3:55 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 40 for 6 yards (D.Long Jr.).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IND 40(3:09 - 4th) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to TEN 14 Center-L.Rhodes. K.Raymond to TEN 16 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 16(3:01 - 4th) D.Foreman left tackle to TEN 18 for 2 yards (D.Buckner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 18(2:20 - 4th) D.Foreman up the middle to TEN 26 for 8 yards (D.Buckner; D.Leonard). PENALTY on IND-A.Muhammad Disqualification 15 yards enforced at TEN 26.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 41(2:12 - 4th) D.Foreman right guard to TEN 43 for 2 yards (T.Wilson S.Day).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 43(2:00 - 4th) D.Foreman left end to TEN 42 for -1 yards (T.Lewis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEN 42(1:18 - 4th) D.Foreman up the middle to TEN 49 for 7 yards (C.Marsh).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TEN 49(0:41 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-T.Lewis Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(0:41 - 4th) D.Foreman left tackle to IND 46 for no gain (I.Rodgers).
