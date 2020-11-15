|
Goff's passing, Williams' picks lead Rams past Seattle 23-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams have been going up against Russell Wilson long enough to know they probably can't stop Seattle's quarterback entirely.
The Rams and their increasingly dominant defense have never come much closer than they did Sunday during a win that propelled Los Angeles into a share of the NFC West lead.
Darious Williams made two interceptions, Jared Goff passed for 302 yards and the Rams moved alongside Seattle and Arizona atop the division with a 23-16 victory over the Seahawks.
Williams, Leonard Floyd and the Rams' elite defense did some of its best work yet against Wilson and the NFL's highest-scoring team, holding Seattle to three points after halftime.
Whenever Wilson and Seattle got into position to do something big over the final three quarters, Los Angeles (6-3) stopped them in a seven-point win that didn't feel nearly that close.
Los Angeles sacked Wilson six times - three by Floyd. The Rams made three takeaways in LA territory, intercepting two of Wilson's passes and recovering his only fumble - also by Floyd.
''We can cause a lot of stress on a quarterback,'' Floyd said. ''We were rushing great as a unit and waiting on the quarterback to make a mistake.''
Wilson went 22 of 37 for 248 yards and rushed for 60 more yards for the Seahawks (6-3), who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start.
''We knew it was going to be a challenge, but it's what we live for,'' said Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after holding DK Metcalf, the NFL's second-leading receiver, to two catches for 28 yards.
Wilson has committed 10 combined turnovers in Seattle's three losses, and he couldn't engineer a touchdown drive against the Rams in the final 54 minutes.
''I've just got to get better,'' Wilson said. ''I'm not going to make it overly complicated. It's not on anybody but me, and I put it on my shoulders to get it fixed.''
Rams coach Sean McVay praised both defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's halftime adjustments and his players' implementation of them. Seattle couldn't crack the Rams' defense, which has allowed just two touchdowns - none since Week 3 - and 29 total points in the second half all season long.
''This is a great offense, (and Wilson is) someone that we have a tremendous amount of respect for, but our defense has been stout all year,'' McVay said.
Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score as the Rams returned from their bye week to win for the fifth time in the rivals' past six meetings.
Williams, the Rams' rising star at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey, made an end zone interception in the first half and a spectacular third-down pick near midfield with 7:48 to play. Floyd sacked Wilson thrice and also recovered Wilson's fumble on a snap early in the fourth quarter in Rams territory.
Alex Collins rushed for his first touchdown since 2018 for the injury-riddled Seahawks.
''We played a terrible game again, and that didn't work out for us,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. ''With all the emphasis that we have on (not) to turn the ball over, seven times in the last two weeks is just - I don't even recognize that kind of execution where we're giving the ball up.''
Los Angeles' solid performance was dampened by the loss of stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth to a knee injury late in the first half. Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran, was taken off the field on a cart.
Rebounding from a four-turnover performance in Miami before the Rams' bye week, Goff capitalized on the chance to play against the NFL's worst pass defense in the first NFC West game at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams improved to 4-0.
Goff went 27 for 37 and threw frequently to Josh Reynolds, who had career highs of eight catches for 94 yards.
BIG LEG
Jason Myers kicked three field goals for Seattle, including a 61-yarder at the halftime gun. Myers made his third field goal with 25 seconds to play, but Robert Woods easily recovered the onside kick.
INJURIES
Seahawks: Adams went to the locker room after the opening drive with a shoulder injury, but returned shortly afterward. ... RB Travis Homer injured his hand.
Rams: Whitworth had played every snap this season and 99% of last season's snaps for the Rams. The 38-year-old former Bengals Pro Bowler hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2013. ... S Taylor Rapp injured his knee in the first half and didn't return. ... K Kai Forbath injured his ankle in the third quarter, during which he missed an extra point.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: A quick turnaround to face the Arizona Cardinals at home on Thursday night.
Rams: Their fifth trip to the East Coast this season to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 23.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
R. Wilson
3 QB
248 PaYds, 2 INTs, 60 RuYds
9
FPTS
M. Brown
34 RB
33 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 18 ReYds, 2 RECs
16
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:24
|33:36
|1st Downs
|20
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|13
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|333
|389
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|106
|Rush Attempts
|22
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|220
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|4-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.0
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|136
|71
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-136
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|220
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|22/37
|248
|0
|2
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|8
|60
|0
|15
|9
|
A. Collins 34 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Collins
|11
|43
|1
|13
|10
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|8
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Moore 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|9
|5
|66
|0
|39
|6
|
F. Swain 18 WR
3
FPTS
|F. Swain
|4
|3
|37
|0
|21
|3
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
3
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|4
|2
|33
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|4
|2
|28
|0
|19
|2
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|2
|23
|0
|13
|2
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|1
|
D. Moore 83 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|1
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
1
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Collins 34 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Collins
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Reed 32 FS
|D. Reed
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
10
FPTS
|J. Myers
|3/3
|61
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|49.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Goff
|27/37
|302
|0
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Akers 23 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Akers
|10
|38
|0
|17
|3
|
M. Brown 34 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Brown
|6
|33
|2
|13
|16
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|7
|28
|1
|16
|8
|
J. Goff 16 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Goff
|5
|4
|0
|4
|10
|
R. Woods 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|10
|8
|94
|0
|21
|9
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|6
|3
|60
|0
|39
|6
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|7
|5
|50
|0
|31
|5
|
R. Woods 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|6
|5
|33
|0
|8
|3
|
G. Everett 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|2
|27
|0
|16
|2
|
M. Brown 34 RB
16
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|16
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Kiser 59 MLB
|M. Kiser
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|5-0
|3.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SAF
|T. Rapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Forbath K
5
FPTS
|K. Forbath
|1/1
|23
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|4
|39.5
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 33 for 8 yards (L.Collier).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(14:19 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 38 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(13:40 - 1st) C.Akers left end to LAR 44 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 44(12:59 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 47 for 3 yards (J.Reed; P.Ford).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 47(12:17 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SEA 42 for 11 yards (T.Flowers).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(11:54 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep middle to C.Kupp to SEA 11 for 31 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 11(11:06 - 1st) C.Akers left end to SEA 4 for 7 yards (K.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 4(10:23 - 1st) C.Akers right end to SEA 5 for -1 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAR 5(9:46 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp [P.Ford].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LAR 5(9:41 - 1st) K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 22 for 22 yards (J.Hughes; N.Webster).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 22(9:30 - 1st) A.Collins right guard to SEA 24 for 2 yards (S.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 24(8:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 31 for 7 yards (M.Kiser).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 31(8:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep middle to G.Olsen to LAR 47 for 22 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(7:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to F.Swain pushed ob at LAR 26 for 21 yards (M.Kiser) [L.Floyd].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(7:17 - 1st) A.Collins right tackle to LAR 21 for 5 yards (M.Kiser).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 21(6:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to F.Swain to LAR 13 for 8 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(6:08 - 1st) A.Collins left end for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 3. N.Webster to LAR 23 for 20 yards (N.Bellore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(5:54 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 30 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 30(5:14 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 29 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 29(4:32 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to T.Higbee ran ob at SEA 32 for 39 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(4:02 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end pushed ob at SEA 31 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 31(3:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Higbee to SEA 17 for 14 yards (J.Brooks).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(2:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to SEA 1 for 16 yards (K.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(2:27 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 1st) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 1st) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:24 - 1st) A.Collins right tackle to SEA 26 for 1 yard (L.Floyd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SEA 0(1:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at SEA 41. D.Williams for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LAR-L.Floyd Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at SEA 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SEA 31(1:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 31(1:27 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to J.Hollister to SEA 37 for 6 yards (T.Rapp).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(0:54 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 44 for 7 yards (M.Kiser).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 44(0:12 - 1st) A.Collins right guard to SEA 45 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 45(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to LAR 45 for 10 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(14:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to T.Lockett [L.Floyd].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 45(14:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on SEA-R.Wilson Intentional Grounding 11 yards enforced at LAR 45.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - SEA 44(14:02 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to LAR 47 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SEA 47(13:24 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 40 yards to LAR 7 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(13:16 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 24 for 17 yards (B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(12:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 32 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 32(12:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 41 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(11:52 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Higbee (B.Wagner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 41(11:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to 50 for 9 yards (T.Flowers; K.Wright).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 50(11:04 - 2nd) M.Brown left guard to SEA 37 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(10:23 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 37(10:18 - 2nd) M.Brown left guard to SEA 31 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LAR 31(9:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at SEA 31 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 36(9:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to M.Brown to SEA 25 for 11 yards (A.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:18 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at SEA 15 for 10 yards (J.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(7:47 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to SEA 16 for -1 yards (P.Ford).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 16(7:07 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to SEA 7 for 9 yards (U.Amadi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 7(6:24 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 32 for 32 yards (N.Webster; J.Polite).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(6:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 38 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 38(5:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett pushed ob at LAR 23 for 39 yards (J.Fuller).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(5:10 - 2nd) A.Collins left end to LAR 24 for -1 yards (M.Fox S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SEA 24(4:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to F.Swain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - SEA 24(4:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at LAR 19 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - SEA 19(3:49 - 2nd) J.Myers 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to LAR 1. N.Webster to LAR 18 for 17 yards (N.Thorpe).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(3:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to V.Jefferson to LAR 33 for 15 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(2:56 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -7 yards (J.Adams). FUMBLES (J.Adams) RECOVERED by SEA-D.Reed at LAR 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(2:03 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 27 for 7 yards (K.Wright J.Adams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LAR 27(1:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 27(1:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to G.Everett to LAR 38 for 11 yards (J.Adams R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(1:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LAR 38(1:33 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 33 for -5 yards (J.Adams). LAR-A.Whitworth was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - LAR 33(1:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to LAR 41 for 8 yards (D.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 41(1:19 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 50 yards to SEA 9 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 9(1:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Homer to SEA 11 for 2 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - SEA 11(0:52 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Homer ran ob at SEA 23 for 12 yards (M.Kiser).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 23(0:45 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at SEA 34 for 11 yards (N.Scott).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 34(0:39 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 44 for 10 yards (J.Johnson III).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(0:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 44 for 0 yards (T.Lewis).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 44(0:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas ran ob at LAR 43 for 13 yards (J.Johnson III) [A.Donald].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 43(0:14 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Olsen [J.Hollins].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 43(0:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 43(0:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Moore.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SEA 43(0:02 - 2nd) J.Myers 61 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to SEA 0. T.Homer to SEA 33 for 33 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 33(14:53 - 3rd) A.Collins right guard to SEA 36 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 36(14:17 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 39 for 3 yards (K.Young).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SEA 39(13:32 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to SEA 42 for 3 yards (S.Joseph). Seattle challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SEA 42(13:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 4 yards enforced at SEA 42 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SEA 38(13:13 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 50 yards to LAR 12 Center-T.Ott fair catch by N.Webster.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(13:07 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 28 for 16 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(12:31 - 3rd) D.Henderson right end to LAR 41 for 13 yards (D.Reed). PENALTY on LAR-J.Reynolds Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 30.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 18 - LAR 20(11:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 25 for 5 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LAR 25(11:08 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kupp.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 13 - LAR 25(11:04 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to LAR 42 for 17 yards (T.Flowers). Penalty on SEA-T.Flowers Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(10:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep middle to J.Reynolds to SEA 37 for 21 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(10:13 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 37(10:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Henderson pushed ob at SEA 32 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 32(9:37 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to SEA 25 for 7 yards (P.Ford; Q.Diggs). LAR-G.Everett was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(9:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SEA 16 for 9 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 16(8:29 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at SEA 12 for 4 yards (A.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(7:51 - 3rd) C.Akers right end to SEA 7 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 7(7:05 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to SEA 4 for 3 yards (B.Wagner). LAR-D.Edwards was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LAR 0(6:31 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett. PENALTY on SEA-D.Reed Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at SEA 4 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(6:26 - 3rd) M.Brown up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:22 - 3rd) K.Forbath extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) K.Forbath kicks 67 yards from LAR 35 to SEA -2. D.Reed to SEA 47 for 49 yards (T.Reeder D.Long).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(6:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 37 for -10 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SEA 37(5:33 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Collins [A.Donald].
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SEA 37(5:25 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 32 for -5 yards (L.Floyd).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - SEA 32(4:45 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 57 yards to LAR 11 Center-T.Ott. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 26 for 15 yards (Sm.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(4:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 26(4:27 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 30 for 4 yards (K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 30(4:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Adams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(3:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for -3 yards (U.Amadi) [C.Dunlap].
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - LAR 34(2:57 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 26 for -8 yards (P.Ford).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 21 - LAR 26(2:13 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 34 for 8 yards (U.Amadi).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LAR 34(1:38 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to SEA 25 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:30 - 3rd) A.Collins up the middle to SEA 30 for 5 yards (M.Kiser).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SEA 30(1:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 39 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey M.Kiser).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(0:27 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SEA 44 for 5 yards (S.Ebukam).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 44(15:00 - 4th) A.Collins right guard to LAR 49 for 7 yards (M.Kiser).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(14:24 - 4th) D.Moore left end to LAR 47 for 2 yards (M.Kiser).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 47(13:47 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAR 47(13:40 - 4th) R.Wilson FUMBLES (Aborted) at SEA 48 touched at SEA 49 RECOVERED by LAR-L.Floyd at 50.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(13:35 - 4th) D.Henderson right end to 50 for no gain (L.Collier; P.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 50(12:58 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods pushed ob at SEA 45 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAR 45(12:26 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Higbee.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAR 45(12:20 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 35 yards to SEA 10 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 10(12:12 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf [A.Robinson]. Seattle challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf to SEA 29 for 19 yards (J.Fuller) [A.Robinson].
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 29(11:56 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 45 for 16 yards (A.Robinson T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 45(11:17 - 4th) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 48 for 3 yards (A.Robinson M.Kiser).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - SEA 48(10:43 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 45 for -3 yards (T.Lewis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 45(9:58 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Olsen pushed ob at LAR 44 for 11 yards (T.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 44(9:28 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short left to A.Collins to LAR 40 for 4 yards (M.Kiser). SEA-M.Iupati was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 40(8:47 - 4th) A.Collins right tackle to LAR 38 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SEA 38(7:59 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at LAR 38 - No Play.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - SEA 43(7:59 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right intended for G.Olsen INTERCEPTED by D.Williams at LAR 36. D.Williams to SEA 45 for 19 yards (T.Lockett).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(7:48 - 4th) C.Akers left end to SEA 40 for 5 yards (K.Wright J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 40(7:02 - 4th) R.Woods left end pushed ob at SEA 37 for 3 yards (T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 37(6:30 - 4th) C.Akers right guard to SEA 36 for 1 yard (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAR 36(5:48 - 4th) J.Goff up the middle to SEA 35 for 1 yard (B.Wagner).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(5:05 - 4th) C.Akers left end to SEA 39 for -4 yards (J.Adams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAR 39(4:23 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to SEA 37 for 2 yards (B.Wagner J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAR 37(3:40 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to R.Woods (J.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAR 37(3:33 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 32 yards to SEA 5 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by D.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 5(3:29 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Moore to SEA 14 for 9 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SEA 14(3:03 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Dallas (S.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 14(2:58 - 4th) D.Dallas up the middle to SEA 19 for 5 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(2:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 19(2:35 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Lockett to SEA 23 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SEA 48(2:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to P.Hart. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at SEA 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 48(2:02 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 48(1:57 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to F.Swain to LAR 40 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 40(1:34 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to LAR 26 for 14 yards (J.Fuller).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(1:13 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at LAR 26 for 0 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 26(0:52 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett (D.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 26(0:46 - 4th) R.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 11 for 15 yards (T.Hill).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SEA 11(0:35 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at LAR 21 for -10 yards (M.Brockers).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 20 - SEA 21(0:29 - 4th) J.Myers 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 4th) J.Myers kicks onside 11 yards from SEA 35 to SEA 46. R.Woods (didn't try to advance) to SEA 46 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 46(0:24 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to SEA 47 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 47(0:21 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to SEA 48 for -1 yards.
