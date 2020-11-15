|
Raiders run over mistake-prone Broncos 37-12
LAS VEGAS (AP) For most of Derek Carr's career with the Raiders, he's had to carry a heavy load whenever the team had success.
That's what made this game so enjoyable with a powerful running game and opportunistic defense stepping up.
Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas' five takeaways to help the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 37-12 on Sunday for their third straight win.
''It's kind of awesome,'' Carr said. ''As I get older, I let the young guys do more of the work. It's kind of nice that we can win in multiple ways. Coach preaches it all the time, once we find what's working, we're going to keep doing that.''
The Raiders (6-3) have topped 150 yards rushing in three straight games for the second time in the past 10 seasons and the defense has shown signs of improvement of late capped by the four interceptions and one fumble recovery for a team that entered the game tied for the fewest takeaways in the league with five.
''I know that the game starts with the run and ends with the run. That's a testament to the O-line,'' Jacobs said. ''The last three weeks in a row we've had 150-plus yards on the ground. It's good to see we're putting our dominance on the game.''
Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice in the first half, Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski got picks in the fourth quarter and Nevin Lawson forced and recovered a fumble by DaeSean Hamilton to send the Broncos (3-6) to their third loss in four games.
The game changed late in the first half after Lock appeared to run in for a TD in the closing seconds that would have given the Broncos a 13-10 lead.
Tight end Noah Fant was called for holding in the end zone on the play and Lock threw his second interception to Heath on the next play.
''Obviously, everybody's disappointed,'' Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. ''All of our fingerprints are on that game - coaches and players. Nobody's happy about it, obviously. In fact, everybody's probably very disappointed and disgusted by it, that a 10-6 game at halftime can turn out like that. But turnovers will do that to you.''
The Raiders then put the game away with two long scoring drive in the third quarter, leading to a 52-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson and a 5-yard TD run for Jacobs' second score.
Carlson added another field goal and Devontae Booker added two late TD runs against his former team, sending the Raiders to their most lopsided win in the series since a 59-14 victory Oct. 24, 2010.
Las Vegas has now won three straight and is firmly in the playoff hunt with a showdown at home against division-leading Kansas City (8-1) up next.
''We don't have much time to celebrate,'' coach Jon Gruden said. ''We have to play the Chiefs. We had 87 punt return yards called back. We had a penalty on fourth-and-inches. We left some plays out there that our guys are capable of making.''
Carr went just 16 for 25 for 154 yards, his third straight game under 200 yards passing. But the Raiders have won all three thanks to an improved running game and defense.
Lock went 23 for 47 for 257 yards, four INTs and a garbage-time TD pass to Hamilton.
''It was pretty normal looks we were expecting,'' Lock said. ''I just didn't put the ball in our receivers' hands. I put it in their hands. Could've been some better plays there by me without a doubt.''
TOSSED
Denver receiver Tim Patrick and Las Vegas defensive back Isaiah Johnson were ejected following a scuffle in the fourth quarter. Patrick hit Raiders safety Johnathan Abram in the helmet after getting pushed following a play. Johnson then retaliated with a swing at Patrick.
BACKED UP
A couple of special teams blunders by Denver returner Diontae Spencer and a good punt by Las Vegas' A.J. Cole forced the Broncos to start three of their first four drives of the game inside their 10-yard line. That was the first time the Broncos started three first-half drives inside their 10 in seven years. The results predictably weren't good with two three-and-outs and an interception.
JEUDY VS. RUGGS
The storyline coming into the game was the two first-round receivers out of Alabama. But neither Jerry Jeudy nor Henry Ruggs III had big games. Jeudy had four catches for 68 yards for the Broncos, while Ruggs had three for 31 yards for the Raiders.
INJURY REPORT
Broncos: Lock appeared to hurt his ribs after a hit in the first half from Arden Key but stayed in the game.
Raiders: RB Jalen Richard left the game with a chest injury after a hard hit on a kickoff return in the first half. X-rays were negative.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Host Miami on Sunday.
Raiders: Host Kansas City on Sunday night.
D. Hamilton
17 WR
33 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
7
FPTS
J. Jacobs
28 RB
112 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, 4 RECs
25
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:22
|36:38
|1st Downs
|20
|21
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|313
|357
|Total Plays
|68
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|203
|Rush Attempts
|19
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|23-47
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-37
|8-82
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.3
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|57
|129
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-57
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-74
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|247
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|313
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
8
FPTS
|D. Lock
|23/47
|257
|1
|4
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|11
|46
|0
|11
|4
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Lock 3 QB
8
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|7
|0
|5
|8
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|4
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|8
|4
|68
|0
|26
|6
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|6
|4
|61
|0
|27
|6
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|10
|4
|50
|0
|27
|5
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|6
|4
|33
|1
|13
|7
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|7
|3
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|2
|15
|0
|14
|2
|
T. Fumagalli 84 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bouye 21 CB
|A. Bouye
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 54 LB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Agim 95 DT
|M. Agim
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
|P. Lindsay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Risner 66 OG
|D. Risner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Glasgow 61 OG
|G. Glasgow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
|R. Freeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 73 DT
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
6
FPTS
|B. McManus
|2/2
|50
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|4
|50.3
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|3
|19.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Carr
|16/25
|154
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Waller
|5
|3
|37
|0
|24
|3
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|3
|31
|0
|21
|3
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|2
|30
|0
|25
|3
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
25
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|4
|24
|0
|13
|25
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Booker 23 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Booker
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|20
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Irving 79 DT
|D. Irving
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
13
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|52
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|43.5
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|3
|6.7
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 63 yards from LV 35 to DEN 2. D.Spencer to DEN 5 for 3 yards (D.Carrier; D.Booker). PENALTY on DEN-P.Locke Illegal Double-Team Block 2 yards enforced at DEN 5.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 3(14:49 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 3(14:44 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 7 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; T.Mullen). DEN-M.Gordon was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 7(14:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to R.Freeman to DEN 8 for 1 yard (J.Heath).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 8(13:39 - 1st) S.Martin punts 44 yards to LV 48 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow to DEN 23 for 29 yards (J.Watson). PENALTY on LV-K.Nixon Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(13:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 41 for 3 yards (M.Reed; J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 41(12:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 43 for 2 yards (D.Jones; M.Reed).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 43(12:19 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to DEN 32 for 25 yards (A.Bouye).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(11:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs to DEN 23 for 9 yards (A.Bouye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 23(11:01 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to DEN 20 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(10:24 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 11 for 9 yards (E.Bassey).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 11(9:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to DEN 0. D.Spencer pushed ob at DEN 26 for 26 yards (J.Abram).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(9:39 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant ran ob at DEN 35 for 9 yards (T.Mullen). LV-T.Mullen was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 35(9:28 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 37 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(8:58 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick pushed ob at LV 49 for 14 yards (E.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(8:33 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep middle to J.Jeudy to LV 32 for 17 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(8:02 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 32(7:57 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to LV 32 for no gain (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 32(7:23 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Hamilton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DEN 32(7:17 - 1st) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:11 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 29 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 29(6:37 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles right guard to LV 32 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 32(5:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Ruggs.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LV 32(5:51 - 1st) A.Cole punts 61 yards to DEN 7 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-F.Moreau.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 7(5:38 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 10 for 3 yards (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DEN 10(5:05 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 10 for no gain (J.Hankins).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 10(4:21 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 21 for 11 yards (L.Joyner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 21(3:44 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 29 for 8 yards (D.Irving). LV-K.Vickers was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 29(3:33 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 30 for 1 yard (J.Abram).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 30(2:57 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(2:18 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 32 for -4 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - DEN 32(1:35 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to T.Patrick.
|Int
|
3 & 14 - DEN 32(1:30 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by J.Heath at LV 37. J.Heath pushed ob at DEN 39 for 24 yards (G.Glasgow).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(1:20 - 1st) D.Booker right end to DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 38(0:40 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to DEN 36 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LV 12(0:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor (B.Callahan). PENALTY on DEN-M.Reed Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DEN 36 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LV 31(0:01 - 1st) D.Booker right guard to DEN 30 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 29 for 1 yard (B.Chubb). PENALTY on LV-B.Parker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LV 40(14:47 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 38 yards to DEN 2 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-D.Leavitt.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 2(14:38 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 5 for 3 yards (M.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 5(13:59 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 11 for 6 yards (N.Morrow; E.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - DEN 11(13:22 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 4 for -7 yards (N.Morrow). FUMBLES (N.Morrow) [N.Morrow] and recovers at DEN 2.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DEN 2(12:34 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 58 yards to LV 40 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at LV 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(12:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 29(12:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 32 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LV 32(11:35 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor (B.Callahan).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 32(11:29 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 39 yards to DEN 29 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 29(11:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DEN 24(11:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DEN 24(11:15 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler (L.Joyner) [A.Key].
|+26 YD
|
3 & 15 - DEN 24(11:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep right to J.Jeudy to 50 for 26 yards (T.Mullen E.Harris).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 50(10:32 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick to LV 23 for 27 yards (T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:53 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Hamilton.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 23(9:48 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 16 for 7 yards (E.Harris; M.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 16(9:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler to LV 15 for 1 yard (L.Joyner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DEN 15(8:20 - 2nd) B.McManus 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 66 yards from DEN 35 to LV -1. J.Richard to LV 13 for 14 yards (J.Watson). LV-J.Richard was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 13(8:10 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 22 for 9 yards (A.Bouye).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 22(7:31 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 30 for 8 yards (A.Bouye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(6:55 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LV 33 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 33(6:24 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 41 for 8 yards (J.Jewell; D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(5:45 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 46 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 46(5:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to LV 47 for 1 yard (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LV 32(4:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Renfrow. PENALTY on DEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(4:18 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to DEN 48 for no gain (A.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 48(3:37 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to B.Edwards to DEN 32 for 16 yards (E.Bassey).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(2:55 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle pushed ob at DEN 8 for 24 yards (K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LV 8(2:37 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to DEN 6 for 2 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LV 6(1:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LV 6(1:48 - 2nd) D.Carlson 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:44 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 34 for 9 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DEN 34(1:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 34(1:18 - 2nd) D.Lock right guard to DEN 36 for 2 yards (M.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(1:14 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 36(1:07 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to K.Hamler pushed ob at LV 37 for 27 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(0:59 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to LV 37 for no gain (M.Crosby; D.Irving).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 37(0:36 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 37(0:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to LV 23 for 14 yards (N.Morrow) [C.Ferrell]. PENALTY on LV-C.Ferrell Roughing the Passer 12 yards enforced at LV 23.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 11(0:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick to LV 5 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 5(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DEN-N.Fant Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 0.
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DEN 10(0:12 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle intended for J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by J.Heath at LV 0. J.Heath to LV 18 for 18 yards (D.Risner).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 66 yards from DEN 35 to LV -1. H.Ruggs to LV 20 for 21 yards (R.Freeman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(14:54 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 3 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 23(14:18 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 23(14:15 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 31 for 8 yards (B.Callahan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 31(13:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-D.Waller False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 31 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - LV 26(13:27 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at LV 39 for 13 yards (J.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 39(12:53 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 45 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(12:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 45(12:10 - 3rd) D.Booker left tackle to LV 48 for 3 yards (K.Jackson; D.Walker).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 48(11:29 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Waller to DEN 28 for 24 yards (J.Simmons; K.Jackson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(10:51 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 33 for -5 yards (B.Chubb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LV 33(10:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - LV 33(10:05 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to DEN 33 for no gain (B.Callahan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LV 33(9:20 - 3rd) D.Carlson 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to DEN -2. D.Spencer to DEN 26 for 28 yards (E.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(9:08 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 23 for -3 yards (C.Ferrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DEN 23(8:36 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to K.Hamler (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DEN 23(8:31 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DEN 23(8:24 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 55 yards to LV 22 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 22(8:17 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 11 yards (J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(7:47 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LV 34(7:05 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 34 for -1 yards (D.Jones). PENALTY on DEN-M.Reed Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 35 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(6:40 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 45 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 45(6:03 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 46 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 46(5:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to H.Ruggs to DEN 33 for 21 yards (J.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(4:41 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to DEN 24 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 24(4:07 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to DEN 15 for 9 yards (A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(3:27 - 3rd) D.Booker left guard to DEN 13 for 2 yards (J.Jewell; J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 13(2:42 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 6 for 7 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on LV-D.Good Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 13 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - LV 23(2:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to DEN 10 for 13 yards (J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 10(1:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to DEN 5 for 5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(0:42 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:36 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 29 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - DEN 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by C.Nassib [N.Morrow] at DEN 34. C.Nassib to DEN 11 for 23 yards (P.Lindsay).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 11(14:48 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to DEN 10 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 10(14:06 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to Z.Jones to DEN 4 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 4(13:31 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle. LV-S.Young was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LV 4(13:26 - 4th) D.Carlson 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(13:22 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(13:14 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [J.Abram].
|
3 & 10 - DEN(13:09 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler. Penalty on LV-L.Joyner Defensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 25 - No Play. Penalty on DEN-T.Patrick Disqualification offsetting.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(13:05 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - DEN 20(13:05 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DEN 20(13:01 - 4th) S.Martin punts 44 yards to LV 36 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow to DEN 48 for 16 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:50 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to DEN 45 for 3 yards (J.Attaochu; D.Williams). PENALTY on LV Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at DEN 48 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - LV 47(12:28 - 4th) J.Jacobs right end to LV 48 for 1 yard (M.Agim; J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - LV 48(11:43 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 48 for 4 yards (S.Williams; K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 48(11:00 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 43 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 43(10:19 - 4th) A.Cole punts 36 yards to DEN 7 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by D.Spencer.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 7(10:13 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to D.Hamilton to DEN 13 for 6 yards (N.Lawson). FUMBLES (N.Lawson) touched at DEN 15 RECOVERED by LV-N.Lawson at DEN 7. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 32 for 7 yards (T.Mullen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 32(9:29 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 43 for 11 yards (E.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(9:06 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Hamilton (J.Abram). PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DEN 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 42(9:03 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard pushed ob at LV 31 for 11 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 31(8:39 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 31(8:36 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler (E.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 31(8:30 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to LV 18 for 13 yards (J.Abram).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 18(7:59 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli to LV 10 for 8 yards (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 10(7:37 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to T.Fumagalli to LV 6 for 4 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - DEN 6(7:02 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to M.Gordon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DEN 6(6:58 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DEN 6(6:55 - 4th) D.Lock sacked at LV 7 for -1 yards (M.Crosby).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - DEN 7(6:15 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Hamilton for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Lock pass to J.Jeudy is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 4th) B.McManus kicks onside 13 yards from DEN 35 to DEN 48. H.Renfrow (didn't try to advance) to DEN 48 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(6:09 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to DEN 45 for 3 yards (M.Agim).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 45(5:32 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to DEN 44 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 44(4:48 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to DEN 36 for 8 yards (A.Johnson; J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(4:03 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to DEN 34 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 34(3:20 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to DEN 25 for 9 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:34 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to DEN 23 for 2 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 23(2:00 - 4th) D.Booker right guard for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:54 - 4th) R.Freeman right guard to DEN 34 for 9 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 34(1:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 43 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 43(1:15 - 4th) R.Freeman right guard to DEN 45 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 45(0:54 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to N.Fant (N.Morrow).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - DEN 45(0:51 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to R.Freeman to LV 41 for 14 yards (T.Mullen).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(0:31 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at LV 25 for 16 yards (J.Abram).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:25 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle intended for T.Fumagalli INTERCEPTED by N.Kwiatkoski [J.Abram] at LV 10. N.Kwiatkoski to LV 19 for 9 yards.
