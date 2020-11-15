|
Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur liked the way his team finished. He just wondered why the Packers didn't show similar energy the rest of the day.
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, but the Packers needed to make a defensive stand in the final minute to eke out a 24-20 victory over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
''We will challenge everybody in this organization that's a part of this football team to bring more emotion,'' LaFleur said. ''You can't take these opportunities for granted.''
Rodgers withstood windy conditions and put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.
''We're pretty used to being able to go out and throw in the wind and know what passes you can throw and what passes you can't throw,'' Valdes-Scantling said. ''You have Aaron Rodgers, he can get pretty much get any football through any wind, so it doesn't really matter.''
Green Bay's victory wasn't secure until the final minutes.
Jacksonville began its last drive on its own 47-yard line with 2:25 left after a 30-yard punt by JK Scott that followed a third-and-1 stop of Aaron Jones. The Jaguars got as far as Green Bay's 36, but back-to-back sacks by Rashan Gary and Preston Smith pushed them back to their own side of the field before rookie Jake Luton threw incomplete on fourth-and-26 with 1:01 remaining.
''It was rough,'' Luton said. ''That's a situation that you want to be in. Your defense gives you a chance to go win a ballgame and we couldn't execute.''
Green Bay did just about everything right in those final few plays after making so many mistakes the rest of the day.
''I felt like that was the first time our team came alive,'' LaFleur said. ''You could feel it on the sidelines (with) everybody rooting for one another. We need that from the opening kick. That's the standard. We can't just pick and choose when we want to do that.''
Luton, who had thrown for 304 yards in his first career start last week, was 18 of 35 for 169 yards Sunday with one touchdown and one interception. Rodgers was 24 of 34 for 325 yards.
Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville (1-8), which lost its eighth straight. Jacksonville's James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.
''Every time you play and lose, for me - I'm not going to talk about anybody else - there's something that's in my soul that just gets . ripped out,'' Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. ''That's how I feel.''
The Jaguars rallied from a 17-10 halftime deficit by scoring 10 points off turnovers in the second half.
Jacksonville's first takeaway came early in the third quarter. CJ Henderson knocked the ball loose from Adams, and Myles Jack returned the fumble 16 yards to Green Bay's 16. That led to Cole's touchdown catch.
Sidney Jones picked off Rodgers late in the third to set up Chase McLaughlin's 31-yard field goal, which put the Jaguars ahead 20-17 with 12:44 left in the game.
COSTLY PENALTIES
A holding penalty on Green Bay's Billy Turner wiped out a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams late in the second quarter, forcing the Packers to settle for Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal.
Jacksonville had James Robinson's 18-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty on A.J. Cann during the fourth-quarter drive that ended with McLaughlin's field goal. The Jaguars also had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on James O'Shaughnessy in the third period, though they reached the end zone a few plays later on Cole's reception.
BAKHTIARI EXTENSION
Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said after the game he had agreed to a contract extension. Bakhtiari's agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed that Bakhtiari agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.
INJURY REPORT
Jacksonville didn't have wide receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle), center Brandon Linder (back) or safety Josh Jones (chest) available. Jones went on injured reserve Saturday. Running back Chris Thompson suffered a back injury in the first half.
Green Bay played without usual starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (hand/concussion) and Kevin King (quadriceps). Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin left with a rib injury in the first half.
COACHING SHORT-HANDED
Jaguars cornerbacks coach Tim Walton didn't make the trip to Green Bay because of what the team described as personal reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Safeties coach Joe Danna filled Walton's usual responsibilities.
UP NEXT
The Jaguars host Pittsburgh.
The Packers visit Indianapolis.
---
|
J. Robinson
38 RB
109 RuYds, 3 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
10
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
325 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 4 RuYds, RuTD
|
29
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:19
|31:09
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|260
|395
|Total Plays
|61
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|80
|Rush Attempts
|23
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|151
|315
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-86
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.8
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|145
|43
|Punts - Returns
|3-113
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-31
|2-13
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-23
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|315
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Luton 6 QB
10
FPTS
|J. Luton
|18/35
|169
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|23
|109
|0
|20
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Chark 17 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Chark
|5
|4
|56
|0
|21
|5
|
K. Cole 84 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Cole
|7
|5
|47
|1
|13
|10
|
C. Conley 18 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Conley
|8
|4
|43
|0
|18
|4
|
T. Eifert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Eifert
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Robinson 30 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|10
|
T. Godwin 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Jones 35 CB
|S. Jones
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|1
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 47 MLB
|J. Schobert
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 23 CB
|C. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Jack 44 OLB
|M. Jack
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 26 FS
|J. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 DE
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Shatley 69 C
|T. Shatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Correa 55 OLB
|K. Correa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Watson 40 CB
|B. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin K
8
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/2
|52
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|6
|45.8
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Godwin 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|2
|10.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cole 84 WR
10
FPTS
|K. Cole
|3
|37.7
|91
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|24/34
|325
|2
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Jones
|13
|46
|0
|20
|8
|
J. Williams 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Williams
|8
|30
|0
|7
|5
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|4
|1
|5
|29
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
20
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|6
|4
|149
|1
|78
|20
|
D. Adams 17 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|8
|66
|1
|22
|10
|
A. Jones 33 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Jones
|6
|5
|49
|0
|14
|8
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|3
|33
|0
|23
|3
|
J. Williams 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|3
|25
|0
|12
|5
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hollman 29 CB
|K. Hollman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burgess 57 OLB
|J. Burgess
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bakhtiari 69 OT
|D. Bakhtiari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 90 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 46 CB
|S. Samuels III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
|M. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 41 SAF
|H. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
6
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|39
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|5
|43.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 30 for 5 yards (D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 30(14:25 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 32 for 2 yards (S.Jones IV; T.Herndon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GB 32(13:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Tonyan.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GB 32(13:33 - 1st) J.Scott punts 48 yards to JAC 20 Center-H.Bradley. K.Cole Sr. to JAC 38 for 18 yards (J.Burgess T.Summers).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 38(13:22 - 1st) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 49 for 11 yards (K.Hollman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(12:46 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 45 for 6 yards (P.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 45(12:10 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 39 for 6 yards (D.Savage).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 39(11:33 - 1st) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 33 for 6 yards (K.Clark; C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAC 33(10:51 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 33(10:45 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - JAC 33(10:41 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:36 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 31 for 6 yards (K.Correa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GB 31(10:02 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-D.Bakhtiari False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(9:39 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Tonyan. PENALTY on JAC-M.Jack Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(9:33 - 1st) J.Williams right end to JAC 44 for 1 yard (J.Allen S.Jones IV).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 44(8:50 - 1st) J.Williams right end to JAC 37 for 7 yards (J.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - GB 34(8:06 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams [J.Allen]. PENALTY on GB-B.Turner Chop Block 15 yards enforced at JAC 37 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - GB 48(8:01 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to JAC 42 for 10 yards (D.Thomas J.Schobert).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 42(7:27 - 1st) J.Scott punts 37 yards to JAC 5 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-H.Black.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 5(7:17 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 11 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAC 11(6:40 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle pushed ob at JAC 31 for 20 yards (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 31(6:31 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to JAC 32 for 1 yard (K.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAC 32(5:54 - 1st) J.Luton pass short left to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 38 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan T.Lancaster).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAC 38(5:16 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - JAC 38(5:12 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to GB 4 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 4(5:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 5 for 1 yard (C.Henderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 5(4:21 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 11 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GB 11(3:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (S.Jones IV).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GB 11(3:32 - 1st) J.Scott punts 41 yards to JAC 48 Center-H.Bradley. K.Cole Sr. to GB 44 for 8 yards (J.Burgess H.Black). PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at GB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 42(3:22 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 45 for 3 yards (K.Clark; T.Lancaster).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAC 45(2:44 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 48 for 3 yards (Z.Smith P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - JAC 48(2:02 - 1st) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAC 48(1:58 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 43 yards to GB 9 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-B.Ellefson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 9(1:47 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 9 for no gain (A.Gotsis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 9(1:04 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 16 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 16(0:20 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 22 for 6 yards (T.Herndon).
|Result
|Play
|+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 22(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(14:47 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley pushed ob at JAC 33 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAC 33(14:17 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end pushed ob at JAC 43 for 10 yards (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(13:41 - 2nd) J.Luton pass to J.Robinson to JAC 44 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 44(13:01 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark Jr. (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - JAC 44(12:53 - 2nd) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to C.Conley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - JAC 44(12:48 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 45 yards to GB 11 Center-R.Matiscik. T.Ervin to GB 11 for no gain (D.Ogunbowale). PENALTY on JAC Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at JAC 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - JAC 39(12:39 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 34 yards to GB 27 Center-R.Matiscik out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(12:32 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to GB 24 for -3 yards (T.Herndon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - GB 24(11:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 35 for 11 yards (J.Schobert D.Thomas).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 35(11:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 32 for -3 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GB 32(10:25 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 59 yards to JAC 9 Center-H.Bradley. K.Cole Sr. for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 2nd) L.Cooke kicks 54 yards from JAC 35 to GB 11. T.Ervin MUFFS catch and recovers at GB 14. T.Ervin to GB 19 for 5 yards (B.Watson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(10:01 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to GB 23 for 4 yards (D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GB 23(9:21 - 2nd) T.Ervin right end to GB 23 for no gain (M.Jack; T.Herndon).
|
3 & 6 - GB(8:56 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 34 for 11 yards. PENALTY on GB-J.Sternberger Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at GB 23 - No Play. Green Bay challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at GB 34 for 11 yards. Penalty on GB-J.Sternberger Illegal Formation offsetting enforced at GB 23 - No Play. Penalty on JAC Defensive Too Many Men on Field offsetting.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 23(8:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 45 for 22 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(7:54 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to GB 48 for 3 yards (J.Wilson J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 48(7:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (C.Henderson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 48(7:04 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at JAC 40 for 12 yards (J.Schobert; M.Jack).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(6:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Ervin to JAC 37 for 3 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 37(5:55 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to JAC 31 for 6 yards (J.Schobert D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 31(5:15 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to JAC 30 for 1 yard (J.Wilson A.Gotsis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(4:29 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to JAC 26 for 4 yards (D.Thomas J.Schobert).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 26(3:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at JAC 8 for 18 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(3:06 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to JAC 5 for 3 yards (M.Jack; J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 5(2:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(2:15 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short right to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 32 for 7 yards (R.Greene).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAC 32(2:00 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to JAC 37 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey; J.Jackson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - JAC 37(1:40 - 2nd) J.Luton pass short middle intended for T.Eifert INTERCEPTED by A.Amos [Z.Smith] at JAC 49. A.Amos to JAC 26 for 23 yards (T.Shatley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(1:28 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 26(1:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to JAC 15 for 11 yards (J.Allen).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(0:44 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at JAC 25 for -10 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - GB 25(0:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to JAC 22 for 3 yards (C.Henderson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 17 - GB 0(0:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to D.Adams for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on GB-B.Turner Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 27 - GB 32(0:14 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to JAC 21 for 11 yards (D.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - GB 21(0:06 - 2nd) M.Crosby 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 21 for -4 yards (P.Smith D.Savage).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - GB 21(14:20 - 3rd) J.Luton pass deep right to C.Conley to JAC 39 for 18 yards (K.Hollman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:44 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 41 for 2 yards (D.Savage). GB-D.Savage was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GB 41(13:01 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole Sr..
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - GB 41(12:57 - 3rd) J.Luton sacked at JAC 39 for -2 yards (Z.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 39(12:20 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 59 yards to GB 2 Center-R.Matiscik downed by JAC-C.Claybrooks.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 16(11:56 - 3rd) J.Robinson right tackle for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-J.O'Shaughnessy Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 16 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 26(11:49 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 15 for 11 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 15(11:14 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to GB 12 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 12(10:34 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) L.Cooke kicks 48 yards from JAC 35 to GB 17. M.Taylor to GB 25 for 8 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(10:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to GB 29 for 4 yards (T.Herndon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - JAC 29(9:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 43 for 14 yards (J.Schobert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 43(9:24 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 43(9:18 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 45 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - JAC 45(9:01 - 3rd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 35 for -10 yards (J.Allen). Penalty on GB Illegal Shift declined. PENALTY on JAC-J.Allen Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 40(8:49 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to JAC 35 for 5 yards (T.Herndon J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 35(8:09 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to JAC 33 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis; J.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - JAC 33(7:21 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [A.Lynch].
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - JAC 33(7:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling [J.Allen].
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(7:09 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 35 for 2 yards (K.Hollman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 35(6:31 - 3rd) J.Robinson left tackle to JAC 38 for 3 yards (M.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 38(5:49 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to JAC 45 for 7 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(5:09 - 3rd) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 48 for 3 yards (Z.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 48(4:27 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short left to K.Cole Sr. to GB 39 for 13 yards (R.Gary).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(3:45 - 3rd) J.Robinson left guard to GB 38 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GB 38(3:03 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete deep middle to T.Godwin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GB 38(2:58 - 3rd) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to T.Godwin (D.Savage).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GB 38(2:51 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 38 yards to end zone Center-R.Matiscik Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 20(2:43 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to JAC 49 for 31 yards (S.Jones IV).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(2:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAC 49(2:03 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to JAC 47 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - JAC 47(1:21 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for M.Valdes-Scantling INTERCEPTED by S.Jones IV at JAC 43. S.Jones IV to JAC 44 for 1 yard (M.Valdes-Scantling).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 44(1:16 - 3rd) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. to GB 35 for 21 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:33 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to GB 35 for no gain (Z.Smith; C.Kirksey).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 35(15:00 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to D.Chark Jr. pushed ob at GB 18 for 17 yards (A.Amos).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(14:21 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on JAC-A.Cann Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 18 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 28(14:14 - 4th) J.Robinson right tackle to GB 20 for 8 yards (R.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GB 20(13:34 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to D.Ogunbowale.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - GB 20(13:28 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to T.Eifert to GB 13 for 7 yards (R.Greene).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GB 13(12:44 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Matiscik Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) L.Cooke kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 25(12:40 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to GB 26 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - JAC 26(12:04 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 9 - JAC 26(12:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan to GB 49 for 23 yards (D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 49(11:17 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to JAC 44 for 7 yards (S.Jones IV; M.Jack). FUMBLES (S.Jones IV) ball out of bounds at JAC 44.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAC 44(10:34 - 4th) A.Jones right end to JAC 24 for 20 yards (M.Jack).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 24(9:49 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at JAC 6 for 18 yards (J.Schobert).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAC 6(9:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 4th) J.Scott kicks 60 yards from GB 35 to JAC 5. C.Claybrooks to JAC 9 for 4 yards. Lateral to T.Godwin to JAC 14 for 5 yards (M.Taylor). PENALTY on JAC-J.Giles-Harris Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at JAC 14.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 7(8:57 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley pushed ob at JAC 17 for 10 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(8:20 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to JAC 20 for 3 yards (K.Clark). JAC-C.Robinson was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 20(7:45 - 4th) J.Luton pass short middle to K.Cole Sr. to JAC 29 for 9 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 29(7:11 - 4th) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 33 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GB 39(6:30 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr. (C.Sullivan). Jacksonville challenged the tipped pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to K.Cole Sr.. PENALTY on GB-C.Sullivan Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at JAC 33 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(6:27 - 4th) J.Luton pass short right to C.Conley to JAC 45 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 45(5:49 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 46 for 1 yard (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 46(5:11 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (C.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(4:31 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to J.O'Shaughnessy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 50(4:27 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to C.Conley (K.Hollman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 50(4:20 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to T.Eifert (R.Greene).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GB 50(4:15 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 43 yards to GB 7 Center-R.Matiscik. J.Jackson to GB 14 for 7 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAC 14(4:06 - 4th) A.Jones right end to GB 19 for 5 yards (S.Jones IV).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAC 19(3:23 - 4th) A.Jones right end to GB 23 for 4 yards (S.Jones IV M.Jack).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAC 23(2:37 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 23 for no gain (A.Gotsis; D.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - JAC 23(2:32 - 4th) J.Scott punts 30 yards to JAC 47 Center-H.Bradley out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(2:25 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to K.Cole Sr. (D.Lowry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 47(2:21 - 4th) J.Luton pass short middle to T.Eifert to GB 45 for 8 yards (K.Hollman).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 45(2:00 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to GB 36 for 9 yards (P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(1:37 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GB 36(1:33 - 4th) J.Luton sacked at GB 42 for -6 yards (R.Gary).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - GB 42(1:24 - 4th) J.Luton sacked at JAC 48 for -10 yards (P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
4 & 26 - GB 48(1:10 - 4th) J.Luton pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson.
