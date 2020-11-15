|
|
|PHI
|NYG
Jones, Gallman lead Giants over Eagles 27-17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants made their case to win the dreadful NFC East.
Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Sunday.
The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly.
The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL's worst division. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7.
Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia's offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn't get closer.
Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones' 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22 except he didn't stumble at the 8 this time.
Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.
The Eagles were down 14-3 at halftime before Scott broke a long run and tiptoed down the left sideline. Miles Sanders ran in for the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-11.
But the Giants quickly answered with Gallman's 1-yard TD run. Jones hit consecutive passes of 27 yards to Sterling Shepard and 38 yards to Golden Tate to set up the score.
Philadelphia came right back. Wentz completed a pair of 16-yard passes to Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward. Sanders ran 14 yards to the 5 and Corey Clement took it in from there for his first TD since Oct. 11, 2018. Eagles coach Doug Pederson chose to go for 2 and Wentz was sacked.
After Jones had a 14-yard TD run negated by Andrew Thomas' holding penalty, Graham Gano kicked a 35-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-17. Gano's 44-yarder made it 27-17.
Gallman leaped in from the 2 on fourth-and-1 to make it 14-3.
REINFORCEMENTS
The Eagles got Sanders and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery back. Jeffery returned for the first time since he had foot surgery last year. He had no catches and one target. Sanders, the team's leading rusher, was back after missing three games with a knee injury. He ran for 85 yards.
INJURIES
Eagles: LG Nate Herbig was a late scratch because of a finger injury.
Giants: RG Kevin Zeitler came out with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.
Giants: Following a bye, visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Scott
35 RB
63 RuYds, RuTD, 11 ReYds, REC
|
13
FPTS
|
D. Jones
8 QB
244 PaYds, 64 RuYds, RuTD
|
21
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:17
|31:43
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|0-9
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|346
|382
|Total Plays
|63
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|151
|Rush Attempts
|23
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|190
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-74
|7-64
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.2
|4-53.3
|Return Yards
|35
|82
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|21/37
|208
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|15
|85
|0
|14
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|63
|1
|56
|13
|
C. Clement 30 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|5
|1
|5
|6
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|2
|4
|0
|3
|8
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|5
|4
|60
|0
|22
|6
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|7
|4
|47
|0
|16
|4
|
G. Ward 84 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Ward
|6
|5
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|4
|33
|0
|12
|3
|
B. Scott 35 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|13
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|5
|2
|10
|0
|9
|11
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|5
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
A. Jeffery 17 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Jeffery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|9-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 36 SAF
|R. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. LeBlanc 34 CB
|C. LeBlanc
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 28 SS
|W. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|47.2
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Jones
|21/28
|244
|0
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
21
FPTS
|D. Jones
|9
|64
|1
|34
|21
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
17
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|18
|53
|2
|17
|17
|
A. Morris 41 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Morris
|8
|34
|0
|10
|3
|
E. Penny 39 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|7
|5
|93
|0
|40
|9
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|6
|6
|47
|0
|27
|4
|
G. Tate 15 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Tate
|5
|2
|44
|0
|38
|4
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|2
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
E. Engram 88 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|3
|2
|15
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Smith 82 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Smith
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|1
|
A. Mack 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Mack
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
17
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harper 45 CB
|M. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Harris 93 LB
|T. Harris
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
9
FPTS
|G. Gano
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|53.3
|4
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|4
|11.8
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to NYG -2. D.Lewis to NYG 15 for 17 yards (W.Parks D.Taylor).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYG 15(14:55 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 10 for -5 yards (D.Barnett).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYG 10(14:19 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to NYG 32 for 22 yards (R.McLeod).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(13:40 - 1st) W.Gallman left guard to NYG 38 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; R.McLeod).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 38(13:01 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle to PHI 45 for 17 yards (B.Graham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(12:29 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to W.Gallman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 45(12:22 - 1st) W.Gallman right guard to PHI 43 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NYG 43(11:55 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 43 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYG 38(11:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to PHI 34 for 4 yards (D.Riley A.Singleton).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 34(11:19 - 1st) D.Jones left end for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(11:11 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to PHI 33 for 8 yards (L.Ryan I.Yiadom).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 33(10:44 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 38 for 5 yards (D.Downs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(10:19 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to A.Jeffery.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 38(10:14 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Hurts. M.Sanders left guard to PHI 47 for 9 yards (D.Downs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 47(9:31 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert (I.Yiadom) [L.Williams].
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - PHI 47(9:23 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to NYG 43 for 10 yards (L.Ryan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 43(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-J.Reagor False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 43 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - PHI 48(8:32 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to NYG 37 for 11 yards (D.Downs).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 37(8:04 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham ran ob at NYG 29 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 29(7:30 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (A.Johnson; T.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 27(7:08 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward pushed ob at NYG 22 for 5 yards (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 22(6:36 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor (J.Bradberry).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PHI 22(6:31 - 1st) J.Elliott 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:27 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to NYG 36 for 11 yards (A.Maddox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(5:58 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 38 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 38(5:24 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Mack to NYG 47 for 9 yards (A.Maddox).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(5:03 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 41 for 12 yards (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(4:29 - 1st) W.Gallman left tackle to PHI 35 for 6 yards (F.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 35(3:53 - 1st) W.Gallman right guard to PHI 33 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 33(3:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at PHI 30 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(2:52 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-T.McGill Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NYG 25(2:34 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to PHI 21 for 4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 21(2:03 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to PHI 11 for 10 yards (A.Singleton T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 11(1:31 - 1st) D.Jones right end to PHI 6 for 5 yards (D.Riley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYG 6(0:56 - 1st) D.Jones right end to PHI 2 for 4 yards (D.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NYG 2(0:13 - 1st) E.Penny left guard to PHI 2 for no gain (A.Maddox; T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYG 2(15:00 - 2nd) W.Gallman left guard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 3. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 34 for 31 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on PHI-C.Clement Offensive Holding 9 yards enforced at PHI 18. Officially a return for 15 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 9(14:51 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 31 for 22 yards (L.Ryan).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(14:25 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers ran ob at 50 for 19 yards (J.Bradberry) [L.Williams].
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(14:05 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end to NYG 43 for 7 yards (L.Ryan B.Martinez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 43(13:32 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to NYG 41 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 41(12:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at NYG 45 for -4 yards (Team).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - PHI 45(11:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 45 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PHI 50(11:58 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 36 yards to NYG 14 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to NYG 15 for 1 yard (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 15(11:50 - 2nd) A.Morris right guard to NYG 15 for no gain (B.Graham A.Maddox).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 15(11:23 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 23 for 8 yards (D.Slay T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NYG 23(10:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate [B.Graham].
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NYG 23(10:42 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 71 yards to PHI 6 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 6(10:30 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to PHI 10 for 4 yards (T.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 10(9:58 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 12 for 2 yards (A.Johnson). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce Offensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 10 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - PHI 5(9:28 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at PHI 20 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(9:02 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Reagor to PHI 26 for 6 yards (B.Martinez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 26(8:29 - 2nd) B.Scott right end to PHI 31 for 5 yards (K.Fackrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(7:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 31(7:41 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to M.Sanders to PHI 32 for 1 yard (B.Martinez) [L.Williams].
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PHI 32(7:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG-B.Hill Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 32 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PHI 49(7:05 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to G.Ward (D.Holmes). PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(6:59 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham [D.Tomlinson].
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(6:54 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to 50 for -1 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PHI 50(6:29 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.Fulgham [L.Ryan].
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PHI 50(6:22 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to NYG 2 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-R.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 2(6:13 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 6 for 4 yards (A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 6(5:44 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 7 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 7(4:58 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Lewis ran ob at NYG 24 for 17 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(4:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 35 for 11 yards (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(4:13 - 2nd) A.Morris left guard to NYG 41 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 41(3:33 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 44 for 3 yards (B.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 44(3:02 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 47 for 3 yards (B.Graham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(2:32 - 2nd) A.Morris left end to PHI 49 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYG 49(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to K.Smith to PHI 48 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 48(1:25 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 44 for 4 yards (J.Mills; A.Singleton) [D.Barnett].
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NYG 44(1:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYG Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at PHI 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 49(1:17 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 38 yards to PHI 11 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-D.Mayo.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(1:07 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to M.Sanders (B.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 11(1:02 - 2nd) C.Wentz FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 7 and recovers at PHI 7. C.Wentz to PHI 12 for 5 yards (B.Hill). Officially a rush for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PHI 12(0:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-T.Fulgham False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PHI 7(0:57 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to J.Reagor.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 7(0:51 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 46 yards to NYG 47 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to PHI 43 for 10 yards (K.Wallace; S.Bradley).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 43(0:40 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to G.Tate to PHI 37 for 6 yards (N.Robey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYG 37(0:20 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate [M.Jackson].
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYG 37(0:16 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at PHI 34 for 3 yards (D.Riley). PENALTY on NYG-D.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NYG 47(0:09 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to G.Tate.
|Sack
|
4 & 14 - NYG 47(0:04 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at PHI 47 for 0 yards (F.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 6. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 28 for 22 yards (M.Harper). PENALTY on PHI-S.Bradley Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PHI 26. Officially a return for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 16(14:55 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles to PHI 19 for 3 yards (D.Downs).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 19(14:18 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 33 for 14 yards (J.Peppers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(13:43 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 6 yards (D.Downs).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 39(13:12 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to PHI 44 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(12:41 - 3rd) B.Scott left end for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|(12:31 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Sanders rushes left guard. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:31 - 3rd) W.Gallman left guard to NYG 25 for no gain (B.Graham; F.Cox).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 25(12:00 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep left to S.Shepard to PHI 48 for 27 yards (A.Maddox).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(11:34 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep right to G.Tate to PHI 10 for 38 yards (N.Robey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 10(10:56 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to PHI 2 for 8 yards (R.McLeod A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYG 2(10:36 - 3rd) W.Gallman left tackle to PHI 1 for 1 yard (D.Riley N.Robey).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 1(9:54 - 3rd) W.Gallman right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:49 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:49 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 29 for 4 yards (A.Johnson; D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PHI 29(9:10 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 25 recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at PHI 25. M.Sanders to PHI 36 for 11 yards (J.Love).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(8:28 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Reagor to NYG 48 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 48(7:47 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to NYG 40 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 40(7:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to NYG 24 for 16 yards (L.Ryan) [K.Fackrell].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(6:46 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to NYG 19 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 19(6:04 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at NYG 5 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 5(5:25 - 3rd) C.Clement left tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|(5:20 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 35 to NYG 5. D.Lewis to NYG 23 for 18 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(5:14 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 15 for -8 yards (sack split by V.Curry and J.Hargrave).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 18 - NYG 15(4:32 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Gallman to NYG 22 for 7 yards (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYG 22(3:47 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 32 for 10 yards (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NYG 32(2:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at NYG 32 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 27(2:57 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to PHI 17 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 17(2:48 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 30 for 13 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(2:13 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 30(2:06 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts left guard to PHI 29 for -1 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PHI 29(1:19 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (D.Holmes) [L.Williams].
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PHI 29(1:15 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 56 yards to NYG 15 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers pushed ob at NYG 31 for 16 yards (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 41(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (D.Slay).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 41(14:57 - 4th) A.Morris left end to NYG 47 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYG 47(14:18 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYG 47(14:14 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to PHI 5 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Board.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 5(14:04 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 14 for 9 yards (I.Yiadom; L.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 14(13:24 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 18 for 4 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 18(12:40 - 4th) C.Wentz to PHI 13 for -5 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at PHI 13. C.Wentz sacked at PHI 10 for -8 yards (sack split by T.Harris and J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - PHI 10(11:55 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - PHI 10(11:51 - 4th) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 11 for 1 yard (K.Fackrell B.Martinez).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PHI 11(11:14 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 50 yards to NYG 39 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to PHI 41 for 20 yards (A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(11:02 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at PHI 44 for -3 yards (V.Curry). PENALTY on PHI-T.Edwards Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 41 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(10:42 - 4th) W.Gallman right guard to PHI 35 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave; T.McGill).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 35(10:06 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to PHI 19 for 16 yards (D.Slay T.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 10(9:28 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to PHI 10 for 9 yards (A.Maddox). PENALTY on PHI-A.Singleton Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(9:02 - 4th) D.Jones left tackle for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYG-A.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 14 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYG 24(8:56 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton pushed ob at PHI 17 for 7 yards (D.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NYG 17(8:35 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to E.Engram.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NYG 17(8:30 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Lewis to PHI 17 for no gain (C.LeBlanc).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - NYG 17(7:49 - 4th) G.Gano 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:45 - 4th) M.Sanders left end to PHI 23 for -2 yards (D.Mayo).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - PHI 23(7:16 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to R.Rodgers to PHI 36 for 13 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(6:45 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to PHI 43 for 7 yards (D.Mayo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 43(6:13 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 49 for 6 yards (D.Mayo) [L.Williams]. PENALTY on NYG-L.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at PHI 49.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 36(5:43 - 4th) M.Sanders left end to NYG 36 for no gain (J.Love).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 36(5:06 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders (C.Coughlin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 36(5:01 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep middle to T.Fulgham [C.Brown].
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - PHI 36(4:56 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor (J.Bradberry).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 36(4:52 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 36 for no gain (J.Mills).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 36(4:10 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Slayton ran ob at PHI 24 for 40 yards [D.Barnett].
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(4:03 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to PHI 27 for -3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - NYG 27(3:19 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to PHI 23 for 4 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYG 23(3:14 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to PHI 26 for -3 yards (R.McLeod).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NYG 26(3:11 - 4th) G.Gano 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:06 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(3:01 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to M.Sanders.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 37(2:57 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PHI 37(2:52 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 31 for -6 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 16 - PHI 31(2:10 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to PHI 42 for 11 yards (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 42(2:01 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to PHI 36 for 6 yards (T.Edwards R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 36(1:56 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to PHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Mills S.Bradley).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 34(1:11 - 4th) W.Gallman left guard to PHI 38 for -4 yards (T.McGill). PENALTY on PHI-M.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 38.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(0:57 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to PHI 23 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 23(0:22 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to PHI 25 for -2 yards.
