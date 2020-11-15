|
Saints overcome Brees injury, beat 49ers 27-13
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and one touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans' defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a 27-13 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.
Brees' injury appeared to occur when defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. Officials ruled Street violated the NFL's ''bodyweight rule,'' which bans defenders from landing on a defenseless passer with all or most of their weight.
Brees missed just two plays after the hit and returned for a third-down pitchback to Kamara that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown that tied it at 10.
Brees continued to play for the rest of the second quarter, going 5 for 6 on a two-minute drive that he completed with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Kamara that made it 17-10 just before halftime.
But when the second half began, Jameis Winston took the field while Brees stood with his helmet on and his hands on his hips in front of New Orleans' bench, where he watched the rest of the Saints' sixth straight victory.
Winston completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards. Several of his passes were not near the intended target and one was nearly intercepted by safety Jimmie Ward, who dropped a pass that hit him in the hands. Read option QB Taysom Hill also took snaps periodically.
Nick Mullens passed for 247 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk on San Francisco's first series. But he also was intercepted twice in Saints territory, once by safety Malcolm Jenkins and once by cornerback Patrick Robinson.
The Niners had little success against New Orleans' second-ranked run defense, gaining just 49 yards on the ground.
Kamara, as he has been most of the season, was New Orleans' most productive skill player, gaining 98 yards from scrimmage, including 83 yards on seven receptions.
The Niners raced to a 10-0 lead, but their own mistakes helped New Orleans respond with 27 straight points.
Kamara's first and third TDs were set up by turnovers on 49ers punt returns. The first occurred in the second quarter when the ball glanced off the shoulder of Ken Webster, who was trying to block on the play but ventured too close to where the punt bounced. The second came after a muff by returner Richie James.
Saints undrafted rookie receiver Marquez Callaway recovered both lost punts inside the San Francisco 25.
INJURIES
49ers: Running back JaMycal Hasty was examined by medical staff and walked off the field in the fourth quarter.
Saints: In addition to Brees, receiver Tre'Quan Smith appeared to be briefly knocked unconscious on a hit by Ward while trying to make a catch over the middle in the second quarter. He left the game with concussion symptoms. Tight end Josh Hill also left the game with a concussion in the second half. Left tackle Terron Armstead appeared to injure his right ankle in the fourth quarter. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown injured his calf. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore left with an oblique injury, but could be seen standing on the sideline without his helmet in the second half, urging on teammates and even dancing at times.
UP NEXT
49ers: Head into their bye week, followed by a visit to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 29.
Saints: Host Atlanta next Sunday.
|
B. Aiyuk
11 WR
75 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, -8 RuYds
|
13
FPTS
|
A. Kamara
41 RB
15 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 83 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
27
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:54
|27:06
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|281
|237
|Total Plays
|66
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|114
|Rush Attempts
|25
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|232
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|5-61
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|5-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.8
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|14
|129
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|3-122
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|237
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
11
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|24/38
|247
|1
|2
|11
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|18
|33
|0
|9
|4
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
11
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|
A. Walter 48 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Walter
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
13
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
13
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|14
|7
|75
|1
|22
|13
|
J. Reed 81 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Reed
|6
|5
|62
|0
|26
|6
|
A. Walter 48 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Walter
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|2
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|5
|3
|26
|0
|14
|0
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|5
|4
|26
|0
|11
|2
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|4
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 95 DE
|K. Street
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
7
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|5
|47.8
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Webster 35 CB
0
FPTS
|K. Webster
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Brees
|8/13
|76
|1
|0
|9
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|6/10
|63
|0
|0
|2
|
T. Hill 7 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Hill
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
5
FPTS
|L. Murray
|9
|57
|0
|18
|5
|
T. Hill 7 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Hill
|8
|45
|0
|10
|2
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
27
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|8
|15
|2
|8
|27
|
D. Brees 9 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Brees
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|9
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|4
|-2
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
27
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|8
|7
|83
|1
|34
|27
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|7
|2
|27
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|4
|4
|24
|0
|11
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cook 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Alexander OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Robinson 21 CB
|P. Robinson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
9
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|5
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|40.7
|75
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 22 for -3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - SF 22(14:23 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 34 for 12 yards (D.Davis; M.Jenkins). Pass 7 YAC 5
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 34(13:47 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to SF 36 for 2 yards (M.Lattimore D.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:04 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 42 for 6 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 42(12:29 - 1st) J.McKinnon right end to SF 42 for no gain (D.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 42(11:49 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to SF 47 for 5 yards (P.Williams). Pass 3 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 47(11:10 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk (M.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 47(11:05 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Reed to NO 45 for 8 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 1 YAC 7
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 45(10:21 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne to NO 41 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 41. Pass 1 YAC 3
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(9:51 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to NO 25 for 1 yard (M.Davenport).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 25(9:15 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to NO 11 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 5 YAC 9
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 11(8:30 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to NO 4 for 7 yards (M.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 4(7:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 1 YAC 3
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to NO -4. D.Harris to NO 22 for 26 yards (A.Al-Shaair).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(7:38 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 27 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 27(7:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris to NO 30 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass -3 YAC 6
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NO 30(6:32 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas. NO-A.Peat was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NO 30(6:29 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to SF 25 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:22 - 1st) B.Aiyuk right end to SF 17 for -8 yards (M.Williams; M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SF 17(5:36 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 18 - SF 17(5:31 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 13 for -4 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - SF 13(4:48 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to NO 44 Center-T.Pepper. D.Harris MUFFS catch RECOVERED by SF-M.Harris at NO 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(4:40 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to NO 44 for 5 yards (C.Jordan; M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SF 44(4:00 - 1st) J.McKinnon left end to NO 44 for no gain (D.Davis). PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NO 44 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - SF 46(3:32 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to R.James to NO 40 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins; K.Alexander). Pass 9 YAC 5
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 40(2:52 - 1st) K.Juszczyk left guard to NO 35 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(2:13 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep right to R.Dwelley to NO 13 for 22 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson) [D.Onyemata]. PENALTY on NO-D.Onyemata Roughing the Passer 7 yards enforced at NO 13. Pass 17 YAC 5
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - SF 6(1:39 - 1st) J.McKinnon right guard to NO 3 for 3 yards (C.Jordan; M.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SF 3(0:57 - 1st) J.McKinnon left guard to NO 5 for -2 yards (M.Brown K.Alexander).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SF 5(0:15 - 1st) N.Mullens sacked at NO 14 for -9 yards (D.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - SF 14(15:00 - 2nd) R.Gould 32 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to NO 0. D.Harris to SF 25 for 75 yards (J.Mayden).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(14:44 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to SF 31 for -6 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NO 31(14:02 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NO 31(13:57 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - NO 31(13:53 - 2nd) W.Lutz 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(13:48 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SF 38 for 13 yards (K.Alexander). Pass 7 YAC 6
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:02 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to SF 39 for 1 yard (M.Williams; D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SF 39(12:28 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley [C.Gardner-Johnson].
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - SF 39(12:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 47 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins P.Williams). Pass 2 YAC 6
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 47(11:39 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 53 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(11:29 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 35 for 15 yards (T.Moore). Pass 13 YAC 2
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(10:44 - 2nd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to NO 40 for 5 yards (F.Warner; A.Armstead).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 40(10:10 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 41 for 1 yard (J.Taylor). Pass -6 YAC 7
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 41(9:34 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Cook (J.Ward).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 41(9:30 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 37 yards to SF 22 Center-Z.Wood. K.Webster MUFFS catch RECOVERED by NO-M.Callaway at SF 21. M.Callaway to SF 21 for no gain (K.Webster).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(9:21 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to SF 21 for no gain (J.Taylor J.Ward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NO 29(8:42 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at SF 29 for -8 yards (K.Street). PENALTY on SF-K.Street Roughing the Passer 10 yards enforced at SF 21 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(8:20 - 2nd) T.Hill FUMBLES (Aborted) at SF 14 and recovers at SF 9. T.Hill to SF 9 for no gain (J.Ward).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 9(7:36 - 2nd) T.Hill left tackle to SF 2 for 7 yards (J.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 2(6:52 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to SF 0. J.McKinnon to SF 14 for 14 yards (Z.Baun).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 14(6:44 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SF 22 for 8 yards (M.Davenport).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 22(6:05 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to SF 26 for 4 yards (D.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(5:22 - 2nd) N.Mullens scrambles right end to SF 29 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 29(4:39 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 31 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 31(4:01 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne to SF 38 for 7 yards (D.Davis; C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(3:19 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to 50 for 12 yards (M.Lattimore; M.Williams). Pass 10 YAC 2
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 50(3:00 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 48 for -2 yards (M.Davenport). Penalty on SF Illegal Formation declined.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - SF 48(2:33 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to NO 41 for 11 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 6 YAC 5
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SF 41(2:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk.
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SF 41(1:55 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left guard to NO 43 for -2 yards (D.Onyemata M.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(1:50 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara ran ob at SF 49 for 8 yards (E.Moseley). Pass 3 YAC 5
|+34 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 49(1:45 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at SF 15 for 34 yards (K.Hyder). Pass -4 YAC 38
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(1:35 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to T.Smith to SF 7 for 8 yards (J.Verrett). FUMBLES (J.Verrett) RECOVERED by SF-J.Verrett at SF 7. J.Verrett ran ob at SF 39 for 32 yards (T.Armstead). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to T.Smith (J.Verrett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 15(1:32 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to SF 8 for 7 yards (J.Willis). Pass 5 YAC 2
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 8(1:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to E.Sanders pushed ob at SF 3 for 5 yards (J.Taylor). Pass 1 YAC 4
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NO 6(1:19 - 2nd) D.Brees to SF 4 for -1 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at SF 6. D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 0 YAC 3
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(1:15 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.McKinnon pushed ob at SF 39 for 14 yards (P.Williams). PENALTY on SF-L.Tomlinson Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 15(1:08 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right tackle to SF 24 for 9 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 24(0:27 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 30 for 6 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 30(0:23 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 30(0:21 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 50 yards to NO 20 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 64 yards from SF 35 to NO 1. D.Harris to NO 22 for 21 yards (D.Johnson). INJURY UPDATES: New Orleans #10 T.Smith concussion protocol OUT. New Orleans #90 M.Brown calf QUESTIONABLE to return.
|
1 & 10 - NO(14:56 - 3rd) J.Winston at quarterback. (Shotgun) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. J.Winston pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 37 for 15 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on SF-M.Harris Illegal Use of Hands offsetting enforced at NO 22 - No Play. Penalty on NO-M.Callaway Offensive Pass Interference offsetting.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(14:28 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to D.Harris ran ob at NO 33 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass -2 YAC 13
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(13:53 - 3rd) L.Murray right guard to NO 38 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 38(13:12 - 3rd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 41 for 3 yards (A.Armstead).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 41(12:36 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill left tackle to NO 42 for 1 yard (J.Kinlaw; K.Hyder).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NO 42(11:52 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 27 yards to SF 31 Center-Z.Wood downed by NO-J.Hill.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(11:43 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 44 for 13 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 5 YAC 8
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(11:08 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left end to SF 45 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 45(10:25 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 47 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 47(9:45 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Reed to NO 45 for 8 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 7 YAC 1
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 45(9:00 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk [M.Roach]. PENALTY on NO-M.Roach Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NO 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(8:54 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left end ran ob at NO 26 for 4 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on SF-D.Brunskill Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 40(8:24 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James to NO 33 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 6 YAC 1
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - SF 33(7:43 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short right to J.Hasty to NO 32 for 1 yard (D.Davis). Pass 0 YAC 1
|Int
|
3 & 12 - SF 32(6:59 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by M.Jenkins [T.Hendrickson] at NO 24. M.Jenkins to NO 33 for 9 yards (R.James). INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #9 D.Brees ribs QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(6:50 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 36 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass 3 YAC 0
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 36(6:05 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 39 for 3 yards (J.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NO 39(5:21 - 3rd) T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill sacked at NO 34 for -5 yards (J.Kinlaw). Penalty on NO-N.Easton Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 34(4:56 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to SF 19 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(4:49 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 13 for -6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SF 13(4:07 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.McKinnon [C.Gardner-Johnson].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - SF 13(4:03 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left tackle to SF 15 for 2 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SF 15(3:30 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 47 yards to NO 38 Center-T.Pepper. D.Harris to NO 38 for no gain (K.Webster). FUMBLES (K.Webster) recovered by NO-J.Gray at NO 36.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(3:21 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short middle to A.Kamara to SF 45 for 19 yards (T.Moore). Pass 2 YAC 17
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(2:40 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to SF 33 for 12 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass 4 YAC 8
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 33(1:58 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to SF 25 for 8 yards (D.Jordan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 25(1:17 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to SF 19 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 19(0:35 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short left to A.Kamara to SF 4 for 15 yards (D.Greenlaw). Pass 10 YAC 5
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(15:00 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at SF 10 for -6 yards (K.Hyder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 10(14:13 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at SF 15 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Kinlaw and J.Willis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - NO 15(13:25 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to D.Harris to SF 12 for 3 yards (D.Jordan). PENALTY on SF-F.Warner Face Mask (15 Yards) 6 yards enforced at SF 12. Pass -3 YAC 6
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NO 6(13:05 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left end to SF 5 for 1 yard (K.Hyder; J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(12:25 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 5(12:22 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NO 5(12:18 - 4th) W.Lutz 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(12:15 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(12:11 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to J.Reed.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 25(12:07 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SF 36 for 11 yards (D.Davis). Pass 11 YAC 0
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(11:33 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-L.Tomlinson False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 36 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - SF 31(11:32 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 30 for -1 yards (D.Davis). Pass -4 YAC 3 INJURY UPDATE: New Orleans #89 J.Hill concussion OUT.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 16 - SF 30(10:44 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Hasty to SF 25 for -5 yards (D.Davis). SF-J.Hasty was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful. Pass -7 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - SF 25(10:18 - 4th) 49ers #3 Beathard at quarterback. (Shotgun) C.Beathard pass incomplete deep middle to R.James (M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - SF 25(10:11 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to NO 29 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 29(10:05 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left tackle to NO 31 for 2 yards (K.Street; K.Hyder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 31(9:20 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. J.Winston pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas (J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NO 31(9:15 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas. NO-T.Armstead was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NO 31(9:09 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to SF 21 Center-Z.Wood. R.James MUFFS catch RECOVERED by NO-M.Callaway at SF 22.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(8:59 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left end to SF 4 for 18 yards (J.Ward; D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - NO 4(8:17 - 4th) J.Winston scrambles left tackle to SF 1 for 3 yards (J.Willis; F.Warner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 1(7:33 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:29 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(7:29 - 4th) 49ers #4 Mullens returns at quarterback. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass short left to A.Walter to NO 48 for 27 yards (M.Williams). Pass -6 YAC 33
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 48(6:58 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to NO 44 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). NO-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Pass 3 YAC 1
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SF 5(6:42 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (J.Jenkins). PENALTY on NO-J.Jenkins Defensive Pass Interference 19 yards enforced at NO 44 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:35 - 4th) A.Walter left tackle to NO 22 for 3 yards (D.Swearinger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SF 22(6:07 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk (P.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SF 22(6:03 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (D.Onyemata) [D.Davis].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SF 22(5:59 - 4th) R.Gould 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(5:54 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback #2 Winston at WR. (Shotgun) T.Hill left end pushed ob at NO 30 for 5 yards (T.Moore).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 30(5:10 - 4th) T.Hill left end to NO 39 for 9 yards (A.Armstead).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(5:02 - 4th) #2 Winston at quarterback under center. J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to 50 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(4:56 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. Winston at WR. (Shotgun) T.Hill right tackle to SF 46 for 4 yards (M.Harris). PENALTY on NO-T.Armstead Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - NO 45(4:51 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to NO 48 for 3 yards (T.Moore; D.Jordan).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - NO 48(4:05 - 4th) #7 T.Hill at quarterback. (Shotgun) T.Hill right end to SF 42 for 10 yards (T.Moore; J.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 42(3:19 - 4th) T.Hill left end to SF 36 for 6 yards (T.Moore). FUMBLES (T.Moore) RECOVERED by SF-M.Harris at SF 34. M.Harris to SF 34 for no gain (M.Burton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 34(3:13 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete to R.James.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 34(3:09 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep right to J.Reed pushed ob at NO 40 for 26 yards (M.Williams). Pass 20 YAC 6
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(3:01 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep right to B.Aiyuk to NO 18 for 22 yards (M.Williams) [D.Onyemata]. Pass 22 YAC 0
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(2:35 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (D.Davis).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SF 18(2:31 - 4th) N.Mullens pass intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by P.Robinson at NO 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(2:25 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right tackle to NO 23 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 23(2:21 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to NO 30 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(2:00 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. J.Winston kneels to NO 29 for -1 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 29(1:18 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. J.Winston kneels to NO 26 for -3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - NO 26(0:34 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. J.Winston kneels to NO 25 for -1 yards.
