Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Patriots have had trouble finishing off games at times this season. They got an assist from Mother Nature to help close out their biggest victory.
Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the Patriots fought through rain and wind to hold off the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday night.
Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots (4-5) win consecutive games for the first time this season. Newton was 13 of 17 for 118 yards. His touchdown pass, on a short sprint-out to Rex Burkhead in the first quarter, was his since first since Week 3 - a span of four games.
''Just finding ways to win. That's pretty much been it,'' Newton said about the past two wins. ''Having good weeks in practice and following it up with in-game performances. . We've just got to keep doing that moving forward.''
The Ravens' road winning streak ended at 10. Baltimore (6-3) is 0-6 in the regular season in New England.
Lamar Jackson was 24 of 34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens.
''We're ticked off. Nobody likes losing,'' Jackson said. ''We have a lot of talent on our team. We've got to regroup.''
New England bottled him up on the ground for most of the game, limiting him to just 11 rushes for 55 yards.
''Overall certainly we played it much better than we did last year,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.
Down 23-17, Baltimore had a chance to take the lead with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter. But the possession quickly fell apart after an errant snap by center Matt Skura resulted in a 16-yard loss.
The Patriots got the ball back and were able to pick up enough first downs to run down the clock to just over a minute to play before putting the ball back.
As rain and wind pelted the field, the Ravens started the drive with a penalty, pushing them back to their own 9. Facing fourth-and-26 on the 21, Jackson had J.K. Dobbins open along the sideline, but Dobbins bobbled the ball for an incompletion and turnover on downs.
The loss came with additional costs for Baltimore, which will also be without one of its best blockers for the foreseeable future after tight end Nick Boyle was carted off the field with 6:24 left in the third quarter. The team said he suffered a knee injury when he had his left pinned underneath him while being tackled by Terez Hall following a 4-yard reception.
Coach John Harbaugh said Boyle is done for the season.
With rain being blown sideways across the field due to a persistent 15 mph wind that gusted higher than that, both quarterbacks threw sparingly early on. The passes they did attempt were often no more than 15-yard quick-outs or shorter dump-offs.
Most of the exceptions were by the Patriots.
They used some trickery just before halftime to take a 13-10 lead. Facing second-and-6 on the Ravens 24, Newton threw what appeared to be a wide receiver screen to Jakobi Meyers. But Meyers pivoted and lofted a pass to a wide-open Rex Burkhead for a touchdown.
''It's something we practiced over the last couple of weeks. Just didn't know when it was going to come up,'' Meyers said. ''I was just trying to be playmaker.''
Harbaugh acknowledged it was a mental miscue by linebacker Patrick McQueen.
''Rookie mistake. He was on his guy, hesitated a bit. Burkhead made a really nice play on it,'' Harbaugh said.
Baltimore was without two stalwarts on defense with tackle Calais Campbell (calf) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) both out. Cornerback Jimmy Smith is also sat with an ankle injury.
''It's impossible to measure it but I'm sure it had an impact,'' Harbaugh said.
New England kept things going on its opening drive of the third quarter.
First, Harris broke a 25-yard run to get into Ravens territory. That was followed by Newton connecting with Meyers on a 26-yard pass that also included an unnecessary roughness call on cornerback Marcus Peters for a hit out of bounds. Newton ran it in on the next play from 4 yards out to make it 20-10.
INJURIES
Ravens: DT Brandon Williams left with an ankle injury did not return. . CB Terrell Bonds needed help getting off the field in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury.
FAST QUARTER
Because of the inclement conditions, both teams relied mostly on running the ball in the first period. Of the 27 plays in the quarter, 17 were running plays. The result was a period that lasted just 28 minutes.
MR. TAKEAWAY
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson's interception in the closing seconds of the second quarter was his sixth pick of the season. He now has an interception in five straight games, a new franchise record.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host Tennessee next Sunday.
Patriots: At Houston next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
249 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 55 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
R. Burkhead
34 RB
31 RuYds, 35 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 4 RECs
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:34
|27:26
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|357
|308
|Total Plays
|64
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|173
|Rush Attempts
|28
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-64
|3-18
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.3
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
24
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|24/34
|249
|2
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
24
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11
|55
|0
|11
|24
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|7
|42
|0
|11
|7
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|5
|13
|0
|4
|1
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|5
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Snead 83 WR
18
FPTS
|W. Snead
|7
|5
|64
|2
|21
|18
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|9
|7
|61
|0
|13
|6
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|3
|45
|0
|19
|4
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|7
|
M. Ingram 21 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|2
|
M. Brown 15 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Brown
|6
|2
|14
|0
|8
|1
|
N. Boyle 86 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Boyle
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 38 CB
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
5
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|3
|50.3
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Harris
|22
|121
|0
|25
|12
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|6
|31
|0
|9
|18
|
C. Newton 1 QB
18
FPTS
|C. Newton
|11
|21
|1
|8
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|7
|5
|59
|0
|26
|11
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
18
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|5
|4
|35
|2
|24
|18
|
J. Johnson 47 FB
2
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|20
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|2
|
J. White 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hall 59 LB
|T. Hall
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 35 SAF
|K. Dugger
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 41 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 53 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
5
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|20
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|43.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Ingram pushed ob at BAL 42 for 17 yards (C.Winovich).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(14:21 - 1st) M.Ingram left end to BAL 41 for -1 yards (Ca.Davis K.Dugger).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAL 41(13:36 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to G.Edwards (J.Simon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAL 41(13:30 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Brown (J.McCourty).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAL 41(13:23 - 1st) S.Koch punts 44 yards to NE 15 Center-M.Cox fair catch by G.Olszewski. PENALTY on BAL-J.Hill Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NE 15.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(13:13 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 37 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 37(12:40 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 41 for 4 yards (C.Clark; D.Wolfe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(12:20 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 48 for 7 yards (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 48(12:01 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(11:37 - 1st) D.Harris left end pushed ob at BAL 49 for no gain (D.Elliott).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 49(11:09 - 1st) C.Newton left end to BAL 43 for 6 yards (D.Elliott; P.Queen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 43(10:29 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to R.Burkhead to BAL 40 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NE 40(9:50 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to BAL 38 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike; D.Wolfe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(9:11 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 38(9:08 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to BAL 34 for 4 yards (D.Elliott).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NE 34(8:30 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at BAL 41 for -7 yards (M.Judon). BAL-M.Peters was injured during the play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NE 41(8:06 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 35 yards to BAL 6 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by J.Proche.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 6(7:58 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 10 for 4 yards (C.Winovich).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 10(7:14 - 1st) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 14 for 4 yards (K.Dugger).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 14(6:26 - 1st) L.Jackson left guard to BAL 17 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(5:43 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles left guard to BAL 18 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 18(4:59 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 31 for 13 yards (T.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(4:18 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 36 for 5 yards (C.Winovich K.Dugger).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 36(3:38 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to NE 43 for 21 yards (C.Winovich).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(2:56 - 1st) L.Jackson left end ran ob at NE 36 for 7 yards (J.McCourty).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 36(2:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at NE 17 for 19 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(1:51 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to NE 12 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 12(1:06 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to NE 9 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 9(0:21 - 1st) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left guard to NE 6 for 3 yards (J.Simon; D.Wise).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAL 6(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(14:54 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 44 for 19 yards (D.Elliott). PENALTY on BAL-D.Elliott Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at NE 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(14:31 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete deep left to R.Burkhead.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 41(14:26 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right guard to BAL 34 for 7 yards (J.Ellis; C.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 34(13:42 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right end to BAL 30 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 30(13:09 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to BAL 27 for 3 yards (J.Ellis).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 27(12:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to R.Izzo to BAL 7 for 20 yards (D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(11:52 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Burkhead for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles left guard to BAL 34 for 9 yards (T.Hall).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BAL 34(10:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-D.Fluker False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(10:30 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to BAL 34 for 5 yards (A.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAL 34(9:48 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 35 for 1 yard (A.Butler J.Simon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(9:05 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BAL 46 for 11 yards (C.Winovich).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 46(8:20 - 2nd) M.Ingram right tackle to BAL 49 for 3 yards (C.Winovich).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 49(7:36 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to G.Edwards pushed ob at NE 20 for 31 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(6:57 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to P.Ricard to NE 18 for 2 yards (T.Hall B.Cowart). PENALTY on NE-T.Hall Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 9 yards enforced at NE 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - BAL 9(6:32 - 2nd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 9(6:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Hill to NE 6 for 3 yards (J.Simon T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAL 6(5:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews. Penalty on BAL-D.Fluker Offensive Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BAL 6(5:36 - 2nd) J.Tucker 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(5:32 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 29 for 4 yards (J.Ellis; D.Elliott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 29(4:57 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 33 for 4 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 33(4:18 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to NE 37 for 4 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(3:35 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 49 for 12 yards (D.Wolfe; P.Queen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(2:55 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 46 for 5 yards (C.Clark P.Queen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 46(2:13 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 45 for 1 yard (D.Wolfe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 45(2:00 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to BAL 41 for 4 yards (T.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(1:22 - 2nd) D.Harris left end ran ob at BAL 28 for 13 yards (P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(1:15 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 24 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 24(1:10 - 2nd) J.Meyers pass deep right to R.Burkhead for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN [D.Wolfe]. backwards pass from Newton to Meyers before TD pass
|Missed PAT
|(1:02 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:02 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 18 for -7 yards (J.Uche).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - BAL 18(0:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown to BAL 26 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 26(0:37 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to W.Snead pushed ob at BAL 35 for 9 yards (M.Bryant).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(0:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 44 for 9 yards (T.Hall K.Dugger).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 44(0:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay to NE 44 for 12 yards (J.McCourty).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(0:20 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Brown ran ob at NE 38 for 6 yards (K.Dugger).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - BAL 38(0:14 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 6. J.Jackson to NE 6 for no gain (M.Brown). NE 27-Jackson 5th consecutive game with an interception new franchise record (D. McCourty & Haynes 4).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard ran ob at NE 41 for 16 yards (C.Clark).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 41(14:22 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 34 for 25 yards (M.Humphrey J.Ferguson). NE 37-Harris 3rd career 100-yard game.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 34(13:42 - 3rd) C.Newton pass deep left to J.Meyers pushed ob at BAL 8 for 26 yards (M.Peters). PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters Unnecessary Roughness 4 yards enforced at BAL 8.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NE 4(13:22 - 3rd) C.Newton right tackle for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. BAL-T.Bonds was injured during the play. BAL-D.Wolfe was injured during the play. NE-1 Newton 67th career rush TD extends NFL record for rush TD by a QB (Young 54). NE-1 Newton 41st career game with rush TD & pass TD extends NFL record (Young 31).
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to BAL 3. D.Duvernay to BAL 27 for 24 yards (J.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(13:13 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Ingram to BAL 34 for 7 yards (T.Hall A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 34(12:33 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 39 for 5 yards (Ca.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(11:54 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 45 for 6 yards (A.Jennings D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 45(11:07 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 46 for 1 yard (J.Simon A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 46(10:26 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 48 for 2 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BAL 48(9:45 - 3rd) M.Ingram Aborted. M.Skura FUMBLES at BAL 48 recovered by BAL-M.Ingram at BAL 37.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 37(9:40 - 3rd) D.Harris left end ran ob at BAL 25 for 12 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:14 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to BAL 22 for 3 yards (P.McPhee).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 22(8:35 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short middle to Jak.Johnson to BAL 14 for 8 yards (P.Queen C.Board). PENALTY on BAL-M.Judon Unnecessary Roughness 7 yards enforced at BAL 14.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - NE 7(8:05 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 3 for 4 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 3(7:14 - 3rd) C.Newton up the middle to BAL 2 for 1 yard (P.McPhee M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NE 2(6:31 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NE 2(6:27 - 3rd) N.Folk 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(6:24 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 29 for 4 yards (T.Hall). BAL-N.Boyle was injured during the play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(6:04 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay to BAL 43 for 14 yards (J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(5:36 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 44 for 1 yard (D.Wise; C.Winovich).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BAL 38(5:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Andrews to NE 38 for 18 yards (K.Dugger). PENALTY on BAL Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at BAL 44 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - BAL 39(4:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-J.Uche Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BAL 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAL 44(4:26 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to W.Snead.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAL 44(4:22 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to NE 48 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAL 48(3:49 - 3rd) G.Edwards left guard to NE 37 for 11 yards (J.McCourty D.McCourty).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:08 - 3rd) L.Jackson Aborted. M.Skura FUMBLES at NE 44 recovered by BAL-L.Jackson at NE 44. L.Jackson sacked at NE 37 for 0 yards (J.Simon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 37(2:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NE 31 for 6 yards (T.Hall K.Dugger).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 31(1:42 - 3rd) L.Jackson right end to NE 23 for 8 yards (A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 23(0:59 - 3rd) G.Edwards up the middle to NE 18 for 5 yards (K.Dugger A.Butler).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAL 18(0:14 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to W.Snead for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - NE 23(15:00 - 4th) C.Newton left guard to NE 22 for -1 yards (M.Judon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - NE 22(14:19 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 28 for 6 yards (C.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NE 28(13:21 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 46 yards to BAL 26 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by J.Proche.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 26(13:14 - 4th) M.Ingram left tackle to BAL 24 for -2 yards (B.Cowart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BAL 24(12:29 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to W.Snead.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAL 24(12:21 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to BAL 34 for 10 yards (K.Dugger; J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BAL 34(11:37 - 4th) S.Koch punts 58 yards to NE 8 Center-M.Cox downed by BAL-M.Boykin. PENALTY on NE-J.Bethel Offensive Holding 4 yards enforced at NE 8.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 4(11:25 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to NE 4 for no gain (M.Harrison). Penalty on NE-I.Wynn Offensive Holding declined.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 4(11:03 - 4th) R.Burkhead right guard to NE 13 for 9 yards (C.Board T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 13(10:20 - 4th) C.Newton up the middle to NE 14 for 1 yard (J.Ellis P.Queen). measurement
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 14(9:57 - 4th) R.Burkhead left tackle to NE 15 for 1 yard (D.Wolfe).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 15(9:17 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to Jak.Johnson pushed ob at NE 27 for 12 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(8:42 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to NE 27 for no gain (B.Washington; J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NE 27(8:06 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 27(8:00 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to R.Burkhead to NE 28 for 1 yard (C.Board) [Y.Ngakoue].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 28(7:17 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 52 yards to BAL 20 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by J.Proche.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(7:09 - 4th) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 27 for 7 yards (L.Guy; T.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAL 27(6:46 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 27(6:44 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 38 for 11 yards (J.McCourty).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 38(6:01 - 4th) L.Jackson Aborted. M.Skura FUMBLES at BAL 33 recovered by BAL-L.Jackson at BAL 22.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 26 - BAL 22(5:19 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 33 for 11 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAL 33(4:33 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Brown (D.McCourty).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAL 33(4:27 - 4th) S.Koch punts 49 yards to NE 18 Center-M.Cox fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 18(4:20 - 4th) D.Harris left end to NE 17 for -1 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - NE 17(3:39 - 4th) R.Burkhead left tackle to NE 25 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NE 25(3:35 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 29 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 29(2:48 - 4th) C.Newton right end to NE 37 for 8 yards (M.Humphrey). BAL-M.Humphrey was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NE 37(2:40 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NE 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(2:40 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to NE 43 for 1 yard (P.McPhee).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NE 43(2:35 - 4th) R.Burkhead left tackle to NE 45 for 2 yards (C.Clark; M.Judon).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - NE 45(2:00 - 4th) C.Newton right end to NE 43 for -2 yards (P.Queen).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 43(1:16 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to BAL 17 Center-J.Cardona out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 17(1:05 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 31 for 14 yards (A.Phillips). PENALTY on BAL-B.Bozeman Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at BAL 17 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 18 - BAL 9(0:56 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 12 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAL 12(0:38 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 20 for 8 yards (K.Dugger).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 20(0:30 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Dobbins to BAL 21 for 1 yard (K.Dugger).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - BAL 21(0:08 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to J.Dobbins.
