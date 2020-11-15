|
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The battle of young quarterbacks was decided by special teams and the Miami Dolphins' blitz-happy defense.
Tua Tagovailoa had help from a less-heralded rookie while Justin Herbert struggled against a relentless pass rush, and the surprising Dolphins earned their fifth consecutive victory by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21 Sunday.
The Chargers could never catch up after they were hurt by two mistakes in the kicking game that allowed Miami to take a 14-0 lead.
The Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on his team's first play. The undrafted Ahmed filled in with two other running backs injured and sparked a ground game ranked fourth worst in the league.
The Dolphins (6-3) pulled within a half-game of AFC East-leading Buffalo. They have their best nine-game record since 2001. Under second-year coach Brian Flores, they have won more games than in all of 2019.
''This is a hungry group,'' Flores said. ''They fight for each other.''
The Chargers (2-7) dropped their third game in a row and have their worst record at this point in a season since 2015.
''We got outplayed in all three phases,'' coach Anthony Lynn said. ''I was disappointed in the special teams and some of the things that went on there. None of us played well enough today.''
Herbert threw a costly interception and totaled a season-low 187 yards in the QB matchup of high draft picks. Tagovailoa passed for 169 yards with two scores, and improved to 3-0 with no interceptions since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
''It's fun winning in general, whether we do well offensively or the defense does something good,'' Tagovailoa said. ''Today was a real team win.''
Herbert was sacked only twice by the Dolphins but often threw before he wanted.
''That team pressures more than anybody else in the National Football League, just about,'' Lynn said. ''They brought a lot of stuff. There are only so many things you can do. They challenged our protection and at times we did not protect very well. At times they brought one more than we could block.''
The Dolphins made it difficult for Herbert to throw downfield, and they allowed only three catches by Keenan Allen and two by Mike Williams. The Chargers' 273 yards were a season low.
''Miami did a great job disguising their looks,'' Herbert said. ''Those guys fly around on defense.''
Miami's Emmanuel Ogbah had a full sack for the sixth game in a row, and on the next play Xavien Howard picked off Herbert for his fifth interception of the year, setting up Miami's final touchdown.
''Great break on the ball,'' Howard said. ''It changed the momentum.''
SPECIAL
Most lopsided of all was the special teams matchup. Chargers punter Ty Long bobbled a snap and had his kick blocked to set up the game's first score on Ahmed's short run. Quenton Meeks was offside on a field goal attempt by the Dolphins, giving them a first down that led to a touchdown.
The Dolphins were up 17-7 at halftime, increasing their NFL-best first-half point differential to plus-74.
Miami's Jason Sanders made field goals of 50, 35 and 49 yards but missed from 47, ending his streak of 22 in a row. Jakeem Grant, the NFL leader in punt return yards, helped the Dolphins' field position with three runbacks for 57 yards.
An onside kick recovery helped the Dolphins seal the win.
MIAMI'S LONE TURNOVER
The Dolphins were at the Chargers 9 and poised to build on a 14-0 lead when they lost a fumble on a bad snap by Ted Karras. Nick Vigil made a 44-yard return before Tagovailoa tackled him, and Herbert scored on a fourth-down sneak to make it 14-7.
''It's a lonely feeling at center, but that was a hundred percent on me,'' Karras said.
INJURIES
Dolphins: LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) left the game in the first half. Miami was without DT Christian Wilkins and four assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Miami plays next Sunday at Denver for the first time since 2014. The Dolphins' next three opponents are a combined 5-21-1.
Chargers: They play the second of three consecutive games against the AFC East when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.
J. Herbert
10 QB
187 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|
24
FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa
1 QB
169 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
18
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:54
|29:29
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|273
|280
|Total Plays
|63
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|111
|Rush Attempts
|29
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.2
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|80
|85
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|20/32
|187
|2
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|18
|68
|0
|11
|9
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|21
|0
|8
|2
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|10
|1
|7
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Allen
|7
|3
|39
|1
|15
|9
|
M. Williams 81 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Williams
|5
|2
|38
|0
|28
|3
|
K. Ballage 31 RB
9
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|6
|5
|34
|0
|16
|9
|
H. Henry 86 TE
9
FPTS
|H. Henry
|6
|4
|30
|1
|17
|9
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|6
|4
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Parham 89 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Parham
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mazza 45 LS
|C. Mazza
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
3
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|4
|42.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|4
|20.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|15/25
|169
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 45 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|21
|85
|1
|18
|14
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|2
|19
|0
|17
|1
|
M. Perry 10 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
D. Washington RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6
|-1
|0
|2
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Grant 19 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Grant
|5
|4
|43
|1
|15
|10
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|5
|2
|40
|0
|23
|4
|
D. Parker 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Parker
|7
|2
|31
|0
|23
|3
|
M. Perry 10 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Perry
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|9
|1
|7
|6
|
S. Ahmed 45 RB
14
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Frazier 35 FS
|K. Frazier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Laird 32 RB
|P. Laird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 58 DE
|J. Strowbridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Perry 33 CB
|J. Perry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
11
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|3/4
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|2
|52.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Grant
|3
|19.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 28 for 3 yards (Br.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(14:28 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 15 for -13 yards (N.Needham).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - LAC 15(13:46 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Guyton to LARC 21 for 6 yards (S.Lawson).
|
4 & 14 - LAC 21(13:06 - 1st) T.Long punt is BLOCKED by A.Van Ginkel Center-C.Mazza RECOVERED by MIA-J.Perry at LARC 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 64 yards from MIA 35 to LARC 1. J.Reed to LARC 14 for 13 yards (J.Perry). PENALTY on LARC-A.Gilman Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards enforced at LARC 14.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 7(12:48 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LARC 18 for 11 yards (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(12:22 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 20 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler; R.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 20(11:44 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles left tackle to LARC 27 for 7 yards (Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 27(11:00 - 1st) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 31 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(10:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to H.Henry to LARC 48 for 17 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(9:42 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to MIA 49 for 3 yards (R.Davis; S.Lawson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 49(8:57 - 1st) K.Ballage right tackle to MIA 45 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAC 45(8:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAC 45(8:10 - 1st) T.Long punts 33 yards to MIA 12 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by J.Grant.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 12(8:02 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 14 for 2 yards (K.Murray Jr.; J.Jones).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIA 14(7:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to MIA 37 for 23 yards (N.Adderley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 37(6:39 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-S.Kindley False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 32(6:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at MIA 45 for 13 yards (M.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 45(5:41 - 1st) S.Ahmed left tackle to MIA 48 for 3 yards (J.Tillery; L.Joseph).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(4:57 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 34 for 18 yards (N.Adderley K.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(4:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki (M.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 34(4:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to LARC 19 for 15 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 19(3:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to LARC 18 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 18(2:40 - 1st) Direct snap to M.Perry. S.Ahmed left guard to LARC 10 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 10(1:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left.
|
4 & 1 - MIA(1:51 - 1st) J.Sanders 28 yard field goal is GOOD NULLIFIED by Penalty Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack. PENALTY on LARC-Q.Meeks Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LARC 10 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIA 5(1:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa left end to LARC 3 for 2 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIA 3(1:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(1:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(0:58 - 1st) K.Ballage left guard to LARC 23 for -2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAC 23(0:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen (N.Needham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - LAC 23(0:30 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 32 for 9 yards (By.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAC 32(15:00 - 2nd) T.Long punts 42 yards to MIA 26 Center-C.Mazza. J.Grant to MIA 44 for 18 yards (C.Mazza).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 44(14:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 44(14:43 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 44 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIA 44(14:03 - 2nd) T.Karras to MIA 44 for no gain. FUMBLES recovered by MIA-T.Tagovailoa at MIA 39. T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to D.Parker to LARC 33 for 23 yards (C.Hayward Jr.) [T.Campbell].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 33(13:19 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker to LARC 25 for 8 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIA 25(12:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 25(12:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to LARC 18 for 7 yards (L.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(11:53 - 2nd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Perry up the middle to LARC 12 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 12(11:08 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to LARC 9 for 3 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 9(10:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa Aborted. T.Karras FUMBLES at LARC 9 touched at LARC 9 RECOVERED by LARC-N.Vigil at LARC 19. N.Vigil to MIA 37 for 44 yards (T.Tagovailoa). LARC-R.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(10:16 - 2nd) J.Kelley left guard to MIA 30 for 7 yards (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 30(9:56 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to MIA 28 for 2 yards (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 28(9:22 - 2nd) K.Ballage right tackle to MIA 18 for 10 yards (B.McCain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(8:36 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to MIA 15 for 3 yards (R.Davis K.Van Noy). MIA-K.Van Noy was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 15(8:18 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to MIA 10 for 5 yards (X.Howard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 10(7:38 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 9 for 1 yard (R.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 9(6:59 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage right guard to MIA 8 for 1 yard (A.Van Ginkel; Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(6:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles right end ran ob at MIA 5 for 3 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 5(5:50 - 2nd) J.Kelley up the middle to MIA 1 for 4 yards (E.Roberts; E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 1(5:10 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 1 for no gain (S.Lawson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 1(4:27 - 2nd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. J.Herbert up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:25 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(4:25 - 2nd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 31 for 6 yards (K.White; D.Square).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIA 31(3:48 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 34 for 3 yards (U.Nwosu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(3:10 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left guard to MIA 34 for no gain (K.Murray Jr.; L.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 34(2:14 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 62 yards to LARC 4 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-M.Hollins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 4(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at LARC 9 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 9(1:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage to LARC 15 for 6 yards (Br.Jones; A.Van Ginkel) [S.Lawson].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 15(1:33 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Ballage.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 15(1:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to H.Henry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 15(1:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (E.Ogbah) [A.Van Ginkel].
|
4 & 10 - LAC 15(1:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on LARC-C.Mazza False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 15 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LAC 9(1:21 - 2nd) T.Long punts 57 yards to MIA 33 Center-C.Mazza. J.Grant ran ob at LARC 47 for 20 yards (J.Addae).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 47(1:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Perry to LARC 34 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 34(0:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 34(0:43 - 2nd) P.Laird up the middle to LARC 32 for 2 yards (J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIA 32(0:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to J.Grant. LARC-J.Tillery was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MIA 32(0:29 - 2nd) J.Sanders 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to D.Parker.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:57 - 3rd) S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 31 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIA 31(14:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-D.Parker False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 26(13:52 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki (M.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIA 26(13:47 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to LARC 32 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by K.Hill Jr..
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(13:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 47 for 15 yards (J.Baker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(13:01 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers to MIA 44 for 9 yards (J.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 44(12:15 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard to MIA 41 for 3 yards (J.Baker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 41(11:39 - 3rd) J.Kelley left tackle to MIA 33 for 8 yards (E.Roberts).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAC 33(11:01 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to MIA 34 for -1 yards (B.Jones S.Lawson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 34(10:21 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to MIA 24 for 10 yards (By.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(9:41 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 17 for 7 yards (R.Davis E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 17(9:17 - 3rd) K.Ballage left guard to MIA 13 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 13(8:32 - 3rd) K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 6 for 7 yards (J.Baker; E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAC 6(7:53 - 3rd) S.Quessenberry reported in as eligible. K.Ballage up the middle to MIA 2 for 4 yards (S.Lawson; R.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAC 2(7:10 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(7:02 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi False Start 5 yards enforced at MIA 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:02 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to MIA 42 for 17 yards (M.Davis D.Perryman).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 42(6:25 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Perry to 50 for 8 yards (N.Adderley).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 50(5:45 - 3rd) S.Ahmed left tackle to LARC 32 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIA 32(5:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-S.Ahmed False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 32 - No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIA 37(4:47 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to A.Shaheen to LARC 18 for 19 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 18(4:05 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 18 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 18(3:25 - 3rd) S.Ahmed right guard to LARC 17 for 1 yard (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIA 17(2:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIA 17(2:35 - 3rd) J.Sanders 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 61 yards from MIA 35 to LARC 4. J.Reed to LARC 18 for 14 yards (P.Laird).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 18(2:26 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Ballage pushed ob at LARC 27 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAC 27(1:53 - 3rd) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 31 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(1:16 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 47 for 16 yards (B.McCain) [S.Lawson].
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(0:29 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 45 for -2 yards (J.Strowbridge).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - MIA 45(15:00 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 45 for 0 yards (E.Ogbah).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - MIA 45(14:20 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right intended for M.Williams INTERCEPTED by X.Howard at MIA 40. X.Howard pushed ob at LARC 32 for 28 yards (J.Herbert).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 32(14:10 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Grant pushed ob at LARC 20 for 12 yards (M.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:51 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 9 for 11 yards (R.Jenkins; K.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIA 9(13:13 - 4th) S.Ahmed right tackle to LARC 7 for 2 yards (T.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 7(12:30 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to S.Ahmed to LARC 2 for 5 yards (N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 2(11:44 - 4th) S.Kindley and J.Davenport reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:38 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa pass to M.Hollins is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:38 - 4th) K.Ballage right tackle to LARC 27 for 2 yards (R.Davis E.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAC 27(11:03 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to M.Williams [E.Rowe].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAC 27(10:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Guyton [E.Rowe]. PENALTY on LARC-T.Turner Unnecessary Roughness 9 yards enforced between downs.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LAC 18(10:53 - 4th) T.Long punts 39 yards to MIA 43 Center-C.Mazza. J.Grant to LARC 38 for 19 yards (N.Vigil; J.Addae).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(10:40 - 4th) S.Ahmed right end to LARC 33 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 33(9:55 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 30 for 3 yards (D.Square).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIA 30(9:12 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Hollins to LARC 29 for 1 yard (R.Jenkins).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - MIA 29(8:28 - 4th) J.Sanders 47 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 37(8:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Ballage to LARC 35 for -2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - LAC 35(7:52 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 42 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 42(7:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 46 for 4 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LAC 46(6:40 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (E.Ogbah).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 45(6:37 - 4th) D.Washington left tackle to LARC 45 for no gain (L.Joseph).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 45(5:52 - 4th) D.Washington up the middle to LARC 43 for 2 yards (J.Tillery).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIA 43(5:06 - 4th) P.Laird up the middle to LARC 26 for 17 yards (N.Adderley).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(4:58 - 4th) S.Ahmed up the middle to LARC 27 for -1 yards (M.Davis).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIA 27(4:55 - 4th) S.Ahmed right end to LARC 30 for -3 yards (K.White).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIA 30(4:49 - 4th) S.Ahmed left guard to LARC 31 for -1 yards (J.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MIA 31(4:05 - 4th) J.Sanders 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to LARC 0. J.Reed to LARC 31 for 31 yards (J.Perry; C.Fejedelem).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(3:52 - 4th) K.Ballage right guard to LARC 42 for 11 yards (N.Needham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(3:34 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Guyton to LARC 46 for 4 yards (X.Howard; Br.Jones).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 46(3:11 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams to MIA 26 for 28 yards (By.Jones) [K.Van Noy].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(2:46 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton (X.Howard).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 26(2:41 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Parham Jr. to MIA 13 for 13 yards (K.Van Noy; X.Howard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 13(2:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 13(2:08 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 13(2:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 4th) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 4th) T.Long kicks onside 14 yards from LARC 35 to LARC 49. D.Parker (didn't try to advance) to LARC 49 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(1:56 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 49 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIA 49(1:15 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 48 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIA 48(0:37 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 47 for -1 yards.
