Prater's 59-yard FG lifts Lions to 30-27 win over Washington
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Lions leaned on their dynamic duo for comebacks and they came through again.
Matthew Stafford directed the final drive with just 16 seconds left to set up Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Lions to a 30-27 win over Washington on Sunday.
''We have got a great kicker, who's good from anywhere pretty much in the building,'' Stafford said. ''It was nice to sneak a drive down there late and have him do his thing.''
Prater did.
Prater, who holds the NFL record with a 64-yarder while with Denver, also had a 53-yard kick in first half. He set an NFL record by making multiple 50-yard field goals in a game for the seventh time. Denver's Brandon McManus and Baltimore's Justin Tucker have pulled off the feat six times.
Entering the game, the usually reliable Prater was just 6 of 12 on field goals from 40-plus yards.
''We've had too many misses this year already, so I'm hoping that today is a start in the right direction,'' Prater said.
It was the third time Stafford and Prater were part of winning, fourth-quarter drives this season.
Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and completed two passes on the final possession. Defensive end Chase Young was called for roughing the passer, giving Detroit the ball at midfield.
''Rookie mistake,'' Young, the No. 2 pick overall, acknowledged.
Stafford threw a 9-yard pass to Marvin Jones to set up Prater's kick and cap his 37th winning drive, a total that ties former New York Giants star Eli Manning for 10th on the NFL's all-time list.
The Lions (4-5) won at home for the first time in more than a year after building a 14-point lead at halftime and going ahead 24-3 midway through the third quarter.
Washington (2-7) pulled into a tie by scoring touchdowns on three straight series in the second half in Alex Smith's first start in nearly two years. But its defense could not stop Stafford when it mattered most in the fourth.
Prater made a go-ahead, 37-yard field goal with 2:42 remaining.
Detroit cornerback Desmond Trufant extended the ensuing possession with two penalties that gave Washington first downs and it took advantage, setting up Dustin Hopkins' tying 41-yard field goal.
Washington also came up short in a comeback attempt last week, losing 23-20 to the New York Giants after trailing by 17 points.
Coach Ron Rivera knew what was coming in the final seconds at Ford Field, but his team couldn't extend the game.
''We knew they were going to systematically try and just move the ball forward,'' Rivera said. ''We were trying to wear the clock down, and unfortunately the 15-yard penalty was a huge mistake on our part.''
The Lions earned a big lead earlier in the afternoon because Washington imploded when it got past midfield and its defense gave up big plays in the passing game.
Stafford threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall in the first quarter and a 27-yarder to Jones in the second quarter, with both wide open. His short toss to D'Andre Swift turned into a 15-yard score in the third period to put the Lions ahead 24-3.
Stafford finished 24 of 33 for 276 yards and threw three touchdown passes without a turnover for the first time this season.
WELCOME BACK
Smith made his first start since breaking his right leg in two places nearly two years ago and had career highs with 38 completions and 390 yards passing. The 36-year-old Smith helped Washington drive into Detroit territory four times in the first half. It made a field goal and had a punt, missed field goal and Terry McLaurin's fumble on the possessions.
''Way too much production, certainly, to go in with only three points,'' Smith said.
In the second half, Washington got into the end zone on 82- and 84-yard drives and had the ball midway through the fourth quarter down a touchdown. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson capped that with a short touchdown run and Washington pulled into a 24-24 tie.
HE SAID IT
Rivera, a former Chicago Bears linebacker, didn't seem to agree with the pivotal penalty on Young.
''The quarterbacks are treated extra special, so we have to be aware of that,'' Rivera said.
SWIFT'S START
Swift, drafted in the second round out of Georgia, made the most of his first start with a season-high 149 yards from scrimmage. He had 16 carries, a season high, for 81 yards. Swift also had a career-high 68 yards receiving on five catches to match a season high.
''He's electric and he's great to watch,'' Jones said.
INJURY REPORT
Washington: WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) and OT Geron Christian (knee) were inactive. S Deshazor Everett (ankle) and OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) were hurt during the game.
Lions: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) missed his second straight game and has played just five times this season because of different injuries. WR Danny Amendola (hip) left the game.
UP NEXT
Washington: hosts the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lions: play the Carolina Panthers on the road.
---
A. Gibson
24 RB
45 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 20 ReYds, 4 RECs
18
FPTS
M. Stafford
9 QB
276 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
29
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:43
|24:17
|1st Downs
|34
|21
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|22
|12
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|464
|372
|Total Plays
|83
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|105
|Rush Attempts
|26
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|375
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|38-55
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-58
|9-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|4-47.8
|Return Yards
|127
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-127
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|375
|PASS YDS
|267
|89
|RUSH YDS
|105
|464
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Smith
|38/55
|390
|0
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|13
|45
|2
|12
|18
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|27
|0
|27
|9
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|2
|7
|0
|6
|0
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|8
|6
|1
|5
|10
|
A. Smith 11 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|5
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
9
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|9
|7
|95
|0
|26
|9
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
6
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|6
|4
|66
|0
|27
|6
|
I. Wright 83 WR
5
FPTS
|I. Wright
|6
|6
|59
|0
|22
|5
|
C. Sims 89 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Sims
|5
|4
|54
|0
|19
|5
|
S. Sims 15 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Sims
|6
|5
|46
|0
|23
|4
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|15
|7
|43
|0
|9
|10
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
18
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|4
|20
|0
|13
|18
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Badet 84 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Badet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 54 OLB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 52 DE
|R. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Apke 30 FS
|T. Apke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Everett 22 SAF
|D. Everett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 51 OLB
|S. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 97 DT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
9
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2/3
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|2
|38.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|25.4
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
29
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|24/33
|276
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Swift
|16
|81
|0
|17
|20
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|4
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Jones
|10
|8
|96
|1
|27
|15
|
D. Swift 32 RB
20
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|5
|68
|1
|26
|20
|
M. Hall 17 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Hall
|3
|2
|61
|1
|55
|12
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|2
|13
|0
|8
|1
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Cephus
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|3
|3
|10
|0
|8
|1
|
J. James 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. James
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
I. Nauta 89 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Nauta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|2
|
J. Coleman 27 CB
|J. Coleman
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trufant 23 CB
|D. Trufant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 30 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 38 CB
|M. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Griffen DE
|E. Griffen
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Moore 49 SAF
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Herron 75 DE
|F. Herron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Killebrew 35 SAF
|M. Killebrew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 94 DE
|A. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
12
FPTS
|M. Prater
|3/3
|59
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|4
|47.8
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Barber up the middle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (J.Collins; A.Bryant).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 26(14:25 - 1st) A.Smith pass deep middle to I.Wright to WAS 48 for 22 yards (J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 48(13:45 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles right end ran ob at DET 47 for 5 yards (D.Trufant).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAS 47(13:12 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to DET 43 for 4 yards (R.Okwara).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 43(12:30 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to DET 40 for 3 yards (J.Collins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(11:51 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at DET 21 for 19 yards (D.Trufant).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(11:14 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to DET 14 for 7 yards (E.Griffen).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 14(10:42 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to DET 24 for -10 yards (R.Ragland).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - WAS 24(9:58 - 1st) A.Smith sacked at DET 38 for -14 yards (R.Okwara).
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - WAS 38(9:12 - 1st) T.Way punts 30 yards to DET 8 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by D.Amendola.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 8(9:04 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 13 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 13(8:35 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones to DET 18 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb). Penalty on WAS-C.Young Defensive Offside declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(8:27 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift left end pushed ob at DET 29 for 11 yards (K.Fuller).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 29(7:56 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to DET 45 for 16 yards (K.Curl).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 45(7:20 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Hall for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on WAS-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 58 yards from DET 35 to WAS 7. D.Johnson to WAS 26 for 19 yards (C.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 26(7:06 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 29 for 3 yards (J.Kearse).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 29(6:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 38 for 9 yards (J.Collins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(5:52 - 1st) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 44 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 44(5:12 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to P.Barber to DET 49 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(4:47 - 1st) T.McLaurin right end to DET 22 for 27 yards (D.Harmon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 22(4:04 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to DET 20 for 2 yards (J.Coleman; R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAS 20(3:41 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAS 20(3:34 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WAS 20(3:30 - 1st) D.Hopkins 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(3:25 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to J.James.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DET 17(3:20 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at DET 17 for -8 yards (sack split by J.Bostic and K.Pierre-Louis). PENALTY on WAS-K.Pierre-Louis Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(3:10 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to DET 41 for 1 yard (T.Settle).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - DET 41(2:37 - 1st) D.Swift up the middle to 50 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(2:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to WAS 46 for 4 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 46(1:24 - 1st) D.Swift left tackle to WAS 44 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DET 44(0:44 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|
4 & 4 - DET 44(0:37 - 1st) PENALTY on DET Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DET 49(0:37 - 1st) J.Fox punts 42 yards to WAS 7 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 7(0:29 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 10 for 3 yards (D.Trufant).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 10(15:00 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 12 for 2 yards (J.Penisini E.Griffen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DET 12(14:18 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic [R.Ragland].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DET 12(14:13 - 2nd) T.Way punts 47 yards to DET 41 Center-N.Sundberg. D.Amendola to DET 47 for 6 yards (R.Anderson). WAS-R.Anderson was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 47(14:02 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to WAS 40 for 13 yards (K.Curl; D.Everett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 40(13:22 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. M.Stafford pass short right to A.Peterson pushed ob at WAS 31 for 9 yards (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 31(12:50 - 2nd) A.Peterson right tackle to WAS 27 for 4 yards (C.Young D.Everett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 27(12:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Q.Cephus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 27(12:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 27(12:01 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 2nd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 61 yards from DET 35 to WAS 4. D.Johnson pushed ob at 50 for 46 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 50(11:47 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic [D.Shelton].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 50(11:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to DET 43 for 7 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WAS 43(11:00 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to A.Gibson to DET 43 for no gain (J.Coleman).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 3 - WAS 43(10:18 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to DET 30 for 13 yards (J.Okudah) [E.Griffen].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 30(9:34 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to DET 22 for 8 yards (J.Collins).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 22(8:57 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to DET 25 for -3 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 25(8:12 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to J.McKissic.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - WAS 25(8:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins 43 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 33(8:01 - 2nd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 33 for no gain (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 33(7:26 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 33 for no gain (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DET 33(6:47 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DET 33(6:42 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 51 yards to WAS 16 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 16(6:33 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 17 for 1 yard (F.Herron).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 17(5:53 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 23 for 6 yards (D.Trufant).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAS 23(5:08 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic to WAS 27 for 4 yards (J.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 27(4:18 - 2nd) J.McKissic left tackle to WAS 29 for 2 yards (J.Kearse).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 29(3:40 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to WAS 39 for 10 yards (J.Collins; R.Okwara). DET-F.Herron was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(3:12 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to I.Wright to WAS 45 for 6 yards (J.Coleman; A.Oruwariye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 45(2:39 - 2nd) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 48 for 3 yards (J.Kearse; R.Ragland).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 48(2:02 - 2nd) J.McKissic right tackle to WAS 49 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(1:58 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims to DET 43 for 8 yards (J.Collins). FUMBLES (J.Collins) recovered by WAS-C.Sims at DET 45.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 45(1:33 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to J.McKissic pushed ob at DET 38 for 7 yards (J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(1:28 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at DET 38 for no gain. PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 38 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(1:21 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to DET 30 for 3 yards (J.Collins). FUMBLES (J.Collins) RECOVERED by DET-J.Collins at DET 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(1:14 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to 50 for 19 yards (D.Everett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(0:53 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson ran ob at WAS 42 for 8 yards (R.Darby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 42(0:49 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Hall to WAS 36 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(0:43 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to WAS 34 for 2 yards. D.Amendola pass short left to M.Jones to WAS 30 for 4 yards (D.Everett). PENALTY on DET-D.Amendola Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at WAS 34.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - DET 39(0:38 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to WAS 35 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 35(0:16 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DET 35(0:13 - 2nd) M.Prater 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) M.Prater kicks 57 yards from DET 35 to WAS 8. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 32 for 24 yards (M.Ford). DET-M.Ford was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(0:01 - 2nd) A.Smith kneels to WAS 31 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift right tackle to DET 28 for 3 yards (J.Bostic; C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 28(14:22 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to DET 36 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(13:35 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Hall (M.Sweat). PENALTY on DET-T.Decker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - DET 26(13:32 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to DET 26 for no gain (J.Allen).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - DET 26(12:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to WAS 48 for 26 yards (K.Fuller). WAS-D.Everett was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 48(12:22 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to WAS 46 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; D.Payne).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 46(11:41 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to WAS 42 for 4 yards (R.Darby).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - DET 42(11:02 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to WAS 37 for 5 yards (J.Bostic).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 37(10:18 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones to WAS 19 for 18 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 19(9:37 - 3rd) A.Peterson up the middle to WAS 17 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; D.Payne).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DET 17(8:52 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to WAS 15 for 2 yards (T.Settle; K.Fuller).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - DET 15(8:06 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to WAS 1. D.Johnson to WAS 18 for 17 yards (J.Kearse).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(7:52 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 31 for 13 yards (D.Shelton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 31(7:25 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to WAS 43 for 12 yards (J.Penisini).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(6:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright pushed ob at WAS 49 for 6 yards (D.Trufant).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 49(6:24 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to DET 40 for 11 yards (R.Ragland).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(5:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims pushed ob at DET 39 for 1 yard (J.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WAS 39(5:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-A.Bryant Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 34(5:17 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to DET 14 for 20 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 14(4:57 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to DET 11 for 3 yards (J.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 11(4:16 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WAS 11(4:08 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at DET 12 for -1 yards (E.Griffen).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WAS 12(3:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-L.Thomas False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 12 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 13 - WAS 17(2:56 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short middle to L.Thomas to DET 2 for 15 yards (J.Kearse).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WAS 2(2:35 - 3rd) J.McKissic up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:30 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James to DET 30 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DET 30(1:52 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. K.Johnson up the middle to DET 33 for 3 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DET 33(1:14 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - DET 33(1:09 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 51 yards to WAS 16 Center-D.Muhlbach. S.Sims to WAS 16 for no gain (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 16(1:00 - 3rd) A.Smith pass deep middle to C.Sims to WAS 35 for 19 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(0:35 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 49 for 14 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(0:08 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to DET 47 for 4 yards (J.Kearse F.Herron).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - DET 47(15:00 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright to DET 43 for 4 yards (R.Ragland).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DET 43(14:26 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to DET 41 for 2 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 41(13:48 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to DET 30 for 11 yards (J.Coleman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(13:23 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson to DET 31 for -1 yards (J.Coleman).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - DET 31(12:39 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to I.Wright to DET 18 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(12:11 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson to DET 10 for 8 yards (J.Collins; R.Ragland).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - DET 10(11:47 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to I.Wright pushed ob at DET 2 for 8 yards (J.Coleman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - DET 2(11:25 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 34(11:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 34 for 9 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb). PENALTY on DET-O.Aboushi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - DET 15(10:59 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to DET 15 for no gain (K.Curl).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - DET 15(10:13 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift to DET 28 for 13 yards (J.Bostic).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - DET 28(9:25 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 19 for -9 yards (K.Curl).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DET 19(9:02 - 4th) J.Fox punts 47 yards to WAS 34 Center-D.Muhlbach fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 34(8:53 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right. ball thrown away
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 34(8:44 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 39 for 5 yards (J.Penisini). WAS-C.Lucas was injured during the play.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 39(8:05 - 4th) A.Smith pass deep right to S.Sims to DET 38 for 23 yards (J.Coleman).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 38(7:35 - 4th) A.Smith pass deep right to L.Thomas to DET 11 for 27 yards (J.Okudah J.Collins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 11(7:03 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to DET 10 for 1 yard (J.Collins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WAS 1(6:22 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas. PENALTY on DET-J.Kearse Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DET 10 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAS 5(6:15 - 4th) A.Gibson left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(6:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift ran ob at DET 34 for 9 yards (K.Curl). Penalty on WAS-R.Anderson Defensive Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 34(5:54 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to DET 39 for 5 yards (K.Pierre-Louis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 39(5:15 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to DET 38 for -1 yards (S.Hamilton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - DET 38(4:33 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to DET 48 for 10 yards (R.Darby).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - DET 48(3:53 - 4th) D.Swift left end pushed ob at WAS 35 for 17 yards (K.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(3:46 - 4th) D.Swift right tackle to WAS 26 for 9 yards (T.Apke).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - DET 26(3:02 - 4th) D.Swift up the middle to WAS 20 for 6 yards (C.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 20(2:56 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to I.Nauta.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 20(2:51 - 4th) D.Swift left tackle to WAS 19 for 1 yard (K.Curl; M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 19(2:47 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right. ball thrown away
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - DET 19(2:42 - 4th) M.Prater 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to WAS 0. D.Johnson ran ob at WAS 21 for 21 yards (M.Killebrew). PENALTY on WAS-J.Smith-Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 21.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 11(2:33 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas [E.Griffen].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 11(2:28 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to S.Sims to WAS 16 for 5 yards (J.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WAS 20(2:03 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 20 for 4 yards (D.Trufant). PENALTY on WAS-D.Sharpe Illegal Use of Hands 8 yards enforced at WAS 16 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAS 8(1:56 - 4th) A.Smith pass deep left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at WAS 34 for 26 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 34(1:50 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 39 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAS 39(1:29 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to C.Sims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 39(1:24 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - WAS 44(1:19 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin (D.Trufant). PENALTY on DET-D.Trufant Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at WAS 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 44(1:16 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 44(1:11 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas [E.Griffen].
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WAS 43(1:06 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin. PENALTY on DET-D.Trufant Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(1:00 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 49(0:57 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin (F.Herron).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 49(0:54 - 4th) A.Smith pass short middle to C.Sims to DET 40 for 11 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(0:47 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete deep right to J.Badet (A.Oruwariye) [E.Griffen].
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 40(0:42 - 4th) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin ran ob at DET 29 for 11 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 29(0:36 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAS 29(0:31 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WAS 34(0:31 - 4th) A.Smith pass incomplete short left to S.Sims.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - WAS 34(0:26 - 4th) A.Smith pass short right to S.Sims pushed ob at DET 23 for 11 yards (J.Coleman).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WAS 23(0:21 - 4th) D.Hopkins 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:16 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to Q.Cephus to DET 35 for 10 yards (K.Fuller; C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DET 17(0:12 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to Q.Cephus [C.Young]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Young Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at DET 35 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 50(0:06 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to M.Jones to WAS 41 for 9 yards.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 1 - DET 41(0:03 - 4th) M.Prater 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
