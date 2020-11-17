|
|
|MIN
|CHI
Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13
CHICAGO (AP) Kirk Cousins will take a victory any day of the week. That he finally got one on a Monday night didn't seem to matter.
Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago's Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13.
Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts. He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota ahead by the final margin, and the Vikings (4-5) held on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago (5-5).
''Great to get a win,'' Cousins said. ''We'll try to keep building on it now, and it'll be so important to keep stringing these together if we can. That's really what the rest of the season will be all about.''
Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game's final minute. Coach Matt Nagy said Foles' leg and hip were being evaluated after he got slammed on his right side by Minnesota's Ifeadi Odenigbo as he threw the ball away.
Patterson joined Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington as the only players with eight kick returns for touchdowns when he ran back the opening kickoff of the second half to give Chicago a 13-7 lead. It was the longest kickoff return in franchise history, surpassing Gale Sayers' 103-yarder against Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 1967.
Patterson had all the room he needed as he sprinted up the sideline and raised two fingers as he closed in on the end zone.
''I don't know what I did, man. I was blacked out at the time,'' Patterson said.
The record return was the lone bright spot for the Bears as they lost their fourth in a row and matched their longest skid since Nagy was hired in 2018.
Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes with two touchdowns to Thielen, who has nine on the season. His one-handed TD grab in the first quarter was particularly impressive.
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook ran for 96 yards on 30 attempts. Justin Jefferson caught eight passes for 135 yards and tied Randy Moss' club rookie record with his fourth 100-yard receiving game.
The defense did not allow an offensive touchdown for the first time in 20 games, including the playoffs, and the Vikings won for just the fourth time in 18 games at Soldier Field since it reopened in 2003 following renovations.
''It's a goofy year for everybody,'' said Harrison Smith, who had an interception. ''We're starting to have a little bit of a feeling of how to make our own energy and our own confidence. I think we're starting to figure it out a little bit.''
STRUGGLING OFFENSE
With offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays after Nagy handed off those duties in an effort to lift a unit that ranks near the bottom of the NFL, the Bears managed 149 yards. It was their lowest total since they had 147 against San Francisco on Dec. 3, 2017.
''We need to make sure that we're really honestly going back now and saying OK, what's going on, where are we at now that we have some time to really see,'' Nagy said.
Foles threw for 106 yards and an interception. It was a far cry from his previous start against the Vikings, when he led Philadelphia past them in the NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title in 2018.
Khalil Mack had his first interception since 2018. But the fading Bears came out flat again on a Monday night; they were dominated by the Rams in Los Angeles last month. And to left tackle Charles Leno Jr., that makes it even worse.
''Disappointment,'' he said. ''A lot of emotions, negative emotions right now. We've got to process. We know it's two Monday Nights we didn't perform well. It's just frustrating.''
RETURN, REGROUP
The Bears led 13-7 when Chicago's Dwayne Harris muffed a punt. The Vikings' Josh Metellus recovered at the 20, leading to Dan Bailey's 37-yard field goal. Bailey added a tying 43-yarder with just under two minutes left in the third.
QUOTABLE
''Yes.'' - Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on whether the struggling specials are aging him.
INJURIES
Vikings: The Vikings were without TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion).
Bears: Besides Foles, DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring) and Harris (triceps) were injured.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Host Dallas on Sunday.
Bears: Have a bye, then visit Green Bay on Nov. 29.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
K. Cousins
8 QB
292 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
21
FPTS
|
C. Patterson
84 WR
19 ReYds, 2 RECs, 30 RuYds
|
4
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:47
|24:10
|1st Downs
|19
|10
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|385
|149
|Total Plays
|70
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|41
|Rush Attempts
|33
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|286
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|8
|219
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-44
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-142
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|1-33
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|149
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|25/36
|292
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Cook
|30
|96
|0
|14
|10
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
21
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|10
|8
|135
|0
|54
|13
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
4
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|5
|4
|63
|0
|22
|4
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
16
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|7
|4
|43
|2
|17
|16
|
D. Cook 33 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Cook
|4
|4
|16
|0
|9
|10
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|1
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 26 DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mata'afa 51 DT
|H. Mata'afa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 85 WR
|D. Chisena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
|K. Osborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
|K. Cousins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
|C. Ham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Riley 37 FS
|C. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
7
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|5
|41.6
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|12
|30
|0
|6
|4
|
A. Pierce 46 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|3
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
N. Foles 9 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Foles
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
R. Nall 35 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Nall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|9
|6
|43
|0
|24
|4
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|7
|2
|28
|0
|21
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|4
|
R. Nall 35 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Nall
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
L. Miller RB
0
FPTS
|L. Miller
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|8-6
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
|C. Kmet
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCullers-Sanders 75 DT
|D. McCullers-Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
7
FPTS
|C. Santos
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|5
|44.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|67.5
|104
|1
|
D. Harris 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 29 for 4 yards (B.Urban).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIN 29(14:28 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to MIN 31 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIN 31(13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on CHI-D.Trevathan Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at MIN 31 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(13:40 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 41 for 5 yards (A.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 41(13:03 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Ham to MIN 49 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(12:28 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 49 for 2 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 49(11:41 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 40 for 9 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 40(11:08 - 1st) A.Mattison right guard to CHI 40 for no gain (D.McCullers; B.Urban).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 40(10:35 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to CHI 28 for 12 yards (D.Trevathan). FUMBLES (D.Trevathan) RECOVERED by CHI-Ta.Gipson at CHI 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 27(10:22 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 27 for no gain (K.Boyd; A.Harris).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - CHI 27(9:43 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep middle intended for A.Miller INTERCEPTED by H.Smith at CHI 49. H.Smith to CHI 41 for 8 yards (C.Kmet).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(9:34 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 38 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; R.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 38(9:00 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to CHI 36 for 2 yards (B.Mingo).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 36(8:20 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Beebe to CHI 24 for 12 yards (D.Trevathan) [A.Hicks].
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 24(7:41 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to CHI 23 for 1 yard (A.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 23(7:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 17 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIN 17(6:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep left to A.Thielen for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:29 - 1st) C.Patterson right end to CHI 30 for 5 yards (T.Dye; E.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 30(5:48 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to L.Miller ran ob at CHI 37 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(5:17 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 44 for 7 yards (K.Boyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 44(4:43 - 1st) C.Whitehair to CHI 39 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CHI-N.Foles at CHI 39. N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 47 for 3 yards (J.Gladney).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(4:14 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson to MIN 48 for 5 yards (C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 48(3:33 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to MIN 43 for 5 yards (T.Dye; E.Kendricks).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(2:50 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson ran ob at MIN 19 for 24 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(2:40 - 1st) C.Patterson left guard to MIN 16 for 3 yards (A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 16(2:00 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to J.Graham.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 16(1:55 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson pushed ob at MIN 7 for 9 yards (C.Jones) [H.Mata'afa].
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - CHI 7(1:23 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham (T.Dye) [T.Dye].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 7(1:19 - 1st) C.Patterson left end to MIN 5 for 2 yards (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHI 5(0:40 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller [H.Mata'afa].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CHI 5(0:35 - 1st) C.Santos 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to J.Jefferson [B.Nichols].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:26 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to MIN 30 for 5 yards (M.Edwards; B.Nichols).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 30(15:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to CHI 47 for 23 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(14:22 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 47 for no gain (B.Urban).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 47(13:37 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to 50 for -3 yards (R.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - CHI 50(12:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to CHI 46 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CHI 46(12:12 - 2nd) B.Colquitt punts 46 yards to end zone Center-A.Cutting Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:03 - 2nd) C.Patterson right end to CHI 24 for 4 yards (S.Stephen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 24(11:23 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 32 for 8 yards (J.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(10:46 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Patterson. C.Patterson right tackle to CHI 38 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 38(10:09 - 2nd) N.Foles scrambles right tackle to CHI 40 for 2 yards (A.Watts).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 40(9:30 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 47 for 7 yards (A.Harris) [E.Wilson].
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 47(8:44 - 2nd) A.Pierce right tackle to MIN 47 for 6 yards (A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHI 47(8:06 - 2nd) C.Patterson left guard to MIN 47 for no gain (A.Watts).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - CHI 47(7:20 - 2nd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 46 for -7 yards (E.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CHI 46(6:40 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 54 yards to end zone Center-P.Scales Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(6:32 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 29 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 29(6:05 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 32 for 3 yards (A.Hicks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(5:30 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Conklin to MIN 41 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 41(4:53 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 40 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIN 40(4:12 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 46 for 6 yards (B.Skrine).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(3:40 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to CHI 41 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(2:52 - 2nd) D.Cook right tackle pushed ob at CHI 39 for 2 yards (K.Fuller).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 39(2:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to CHI 28 for 11 yards (J.Johnson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIN 28(2:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left intended for A.Thielen INTERCEPTED by K.Mack at CHI 22. K.Mack pushed ob at MIN 45 for 33 yards (K.Cousins).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 45(1:51 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to MIN 24 for 21 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 24(1:30 - 2nd) R.Nall right tackle to MIN 24 for no gain (H.Mata'afa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 24(1:02 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to R.Nall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CHI 24(0:59 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to A.Miller (A.Harris) [D.Wonnum].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CHI 24(0:53 - 2nd) C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:49 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 25 for no gain (K.Mack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(0:06 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 25 for no gain (M.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:46 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 25(14:40 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 27 for 2 yards (B.Urban; R.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 27(13:59 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 41 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(13:14 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 44 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIN 44(12:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 44(12:36 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Beebe to MIN 48 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 48(11:54 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punts 34 yards to CHI 18 Center-A.Cutting. Dw.Harris MUFFS catch RECOVERED by MIN-J.Metellus at CHI 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:44 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to A.Thielen (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 20(11:39 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to CHI 19 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan; J.Vaughters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHI 19(10:57 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to K.Rudolph.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CHI 19(10:54 - 3rd) D.Bailey 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 25(10:50 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson to CHI 28 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIN 28(10:15 - 3rd) C.Patterson left end to CHI 28 for no gain (J.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIN 28(9:30 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep middle to A.Robinson (H.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIN 28(9:24 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 50 yards to MIN 22 Center-P.Scales. K.Osborn to MIN 22 for no gain (D.Bush).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 22(9:13 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 22 for no gain (J.Vaughters; R.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 22(8:41 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Conklin to MIN 24 for 2 yards (K.Mack; B.Skrine).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CHI 24(7:55 - 3rd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 18 for -6 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHI 18(7:13 - 3rd) B.Colquitt punts 40 yards to CHI 42 Center-A.Cutting. A.Miller ran ob at MIN 46 for 12 yards (C.Ham).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(7:01 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short left to L.Miller to MIN 47 for -1 yards (E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIN 47(6:18 - 3rd) N.Foles to CHI 48 for -5 yards. FUMBLES recovered by CHI-C.Patterson at CHI 48. C.Patterson to MIN 46 for 6 yards (E.Wilson; K.Boyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIN 46(5:25 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Robinson [H.Smith].
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIN 46(5:20 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 31 yards to MIN 15 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Osborn.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 15(5:12 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to MIN 23 for 8 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 23(4:32 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 24 for 1 yard (B.Nichols; R.Smith).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 24(3:54 - 3rd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left end pushed ob at CHI 40 for 36 yards (E.Jackson). PENALTY on MIN-K.Rudolph Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.
|+54 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHI 14(3:31 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep middle to J.Jefferson to CHI 32 for 54 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(2:47 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right. CHI-A.Hicks was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 32(2:40 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to O.Johnson (J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHI 32(2:36 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to CHI 25 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHI 25(1:57 - 3rd) D.Bailey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 43 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 22. D.Harris to CHI 29 for 7 yards (D.Chisena).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 29(1:45 - 3rd) A.Pierce right end ran ob at CHI 34 for 5 yards (A.Harris). MIN-E.Kendricks was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIN 34(1:31 - 3rd) Direct snap to C.Patterson. C.Patterson right end to CHI 33 for -1 yards (J.Gladney).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MIN 33(0:47 - 3rd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 24 for -9 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CHI 24(15:00 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 39 yards to MIN 37 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-J.Holtz.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(14:49 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 45 for 8 yards (E.Jackson; R.Smith). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) and recovers at MIN 45. CHI-J.Johnson was injured during the play. MIN-D.Cook was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 45(14:27 - 4th) A.Mattison right guard to MIN 49 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(13:53 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [B.Mingo].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 49(13:44 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 38 for 13 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(13:06 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle pushed ob at CHI 37 for 1 yard (Ta.Gipson). PENALTY on MIN-T.Conklin Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 38 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 20 - CHI 48(12:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Rudolph to CHI 26 for 22 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(12:03 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 12 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 12(11:32 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 6 for 6 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHI 6(10:52 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to CHI 6 for no gain (E.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 6(10:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:06 - 4th) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Colquitt pass to K.Rudolph is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 4th) D.Bailey kicks 59 yards from MIN 35 to CHI 6. C.Patterson to CHI 37 for 31 yards (T.Dye; C.Riley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(10:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 44 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 44(9:28 - 4th) A.Pierce left end to CHI 42 for -2 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIN 42(8:45 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to A.Miller (E.Wilson) [I.Odenigbo].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIN 42(8:42 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to MIN 11 Center-P.Scales fair catch by K.Osborn.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 11(8:35 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [R.Quinn].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 11(8:29 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 18 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 18(7:45 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook pushed ob at MIN 26 for 8 yards (D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(7:13 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 26 for no gain (B.Urban).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 26(6:29 - 4th) K.Cousins scrambles left end to MIN 41 for 15 yards (K.Mack). PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CHI 16(6:04 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHI 16(6:01 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 30 for 14 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CHI 30(5:16 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 48 yards to CHI 22 Center-A.Cutting. A.Miller to MIN 46 for 32 yards (K.Osborn).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 46(5:01 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to MIN 36 for 10 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(4:20 - 4th) C.Patterson right end to MIN 33 for 3 yards (S.Stephen; I.Odenigbo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 33(3:39 - 4th) C.Patterson left end to MIN 31 for 2 yards (K.Boyd).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIN 31(2:55 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson to MIN 35 for -4 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - MIN 35(2:10 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep middle to A.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(2:04 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 39 for 4 yards (R.Smith; Ta.Gipson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 39(2:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Rudolph to CHI 40 for 21 yards (B.Mingo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(1:50 - 4th) D.Cook right end to CHI 39 for 1 yard (B.Nichols).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 39(1:45 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to CHI 36 for 3 yards (B.Urban; B.Nichols).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 36(1:38 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to CHI 35 for 1 yard (D.Trevathan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - CHI 35(0:52 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 35 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CHI 40(0:52 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 40 yards to end zone Center-A.Cutting Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(0:44 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short left [I.Odenigbo]. CHI-N.Foles was injured during the play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 20(0:37 - 4th) T.Bray pass short middle to R.Nall to CHI 38 for 18 yards (A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 38(0:19 - 4th) T.Bray spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIN 38(0:18 - 4th) T.Bray pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet [D.Wonnum].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIN 38(0:13 - 4th) T.Bray pass incomplete deep right to A.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - MIN 38(0:08 - 4th) T.Bray pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet.
-
IND
TEN
34
17
Final NFLN
-
WAS
DET
27
30
Final FOX
-
TB
CAR
46
23
Final FOX
-
PHI
NYG
17
27
Final FOX
-
JAC
GB
20
24
Final FOX
-
HOU
CLE
7
10
Final FOX
-
BUF
ARI
30
32
Final CBS
-
LAC
MIA
21
29
Final CBS
-
DEN
LV
12
37
Final CBS
-
SF
NO
13
27
Final FOX
-
SEA
LAR
16
23
Final FOX
-
CIN
PIT
10
36
Final FOX
-
BAL
NE
17
23
Final NBC
-
MIN
CHI
19
13
Final ESPN